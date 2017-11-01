01.11.2017 08:00
Novacyt: Admission and First Day of Dealings on AIM

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, is pleased to announce the admission of the Companys Shares (the "Enlarged Share Capital) to trading on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange ("AIM Admission), from 8:00 a.m. (GMT) today under the ticker "NCYT (ISIN: FR0010397232).

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those within the 'Definitions' section of the Company's AIM Admission Document and/or the Companys press release dated 18 October 2017, which, along with the information required by AIM Rule 26, is available on the Companys website, http://novacyt.com/.

Summary of the Fundraising

  • 9.7 million (before expenses) raised through the Fundraising
  • The Fundraising consisted of 4.7 million of Placing Shares and 5.0 million of Subscription Shares, both at an issue price of 59.38 pence per Share (0.66) (the "Issue Price)
  • The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on AIM Admission will be 37,664,341, giving the Company an anticipated market capitalisation of approximately £22.4 million (approximately 24.9 million) at the Issue Price

Expected timetable of principle events

AIM Admission becoming effective and dealings in the Enlarged Share Capital expected to commence on AIM   8.00 a.m. (GMT) on 1 November 2017
Subscribers to be credited with the balance of 137,232 Subscription Shares 3 November 2017
CREST accounts expected to be credited with CDIs and settlement of Placing Shares 3 November 2017
Admission of the balance of 137,232 Subscription Shares and the Placing Shares becoming effective on Euronext Growth Paris 9.00 a.m. (Paris time) on

3 November 2017

Details of the Fundraising

As already mentioned in the previous press release dated 18 October 2017, the Fundraising has been made through the issuance of 14,739,579 new shares of which 7,550,757 have been issued on 18 October 2017 and 7,188,822 are issued today.

These new shares have been issued with removal of the preferential subscription rights to the benefit of a category of persons in accordance with and within the limits of the 1st and 2nd resolutions of the shareholders meeting held on 5 December 2016.

After the issuance of the 7,550,757 new shares on 18 October 2017, shareholders who did not participate have been diluted by approximatively 24.8%. Following the issuance of the 7,188,822 new shares today, shareholders who did not participate have been diluted by approximatively 19.1% and together with the first dilution by approximatively 39.1%.

Total voting rights

The total number of Shares in the Company with effect from today is 37,664,341. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company pursuant to Article L. 223-7 of the French Commercial Code and the Companys Articles.

The total number of Shares in the Company which are held in treasury, as at close of business on 30 October 2017, being the latest practicable date ahead of this announcement, are 94,203 therefore the total voting rights in the Company are currently 37,570,138.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute or should not be considered as a public offering, an offer to subscribe to the companys securities or a public solicitation in preparation of a public offering of Novacyts securities. No public offering of Novacyts securities will be made, inside or outside of France, pursuant to Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code. Consequently, no Prospectus will be published nor approved by the AMF.

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is a rapidly growing, international diagnostics group with a growing portfolio of cancer and infectious disease products and services. Through its proprietary technology platform, NOVAPrep®, and molecular platform, genesig®, Novacyt is able to provide an extensive range of oncology and infectious disease diagnostic products across an extensive international distributor network. The Group has diversified sales from diagnostic reagents used in oncology, microbiology, haematology and serology markets, and its global customers and partners include major corporates.

For more information please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

