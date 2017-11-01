Novacyt: Admission and First Day of Dealings on AIM

Regulatory News:
Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist
in clinical diagnostics, is pleased to announce the admission of the
Companys Shares (the "Enlarged
Share
Capital) to
trading on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange ("AIM
Admission), from 8:00 a.m. (GMT) today under the ticker "NCYT
(ISIN: FR0010397232).
Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement shall
have the same meaning as those within the 'Definitions' section of the
Company's AIM Admission Document and/or the Companys press release
dated 18 October 2017, which, along with the information required by AIM
Rule 26, is available on the Companys website, http://novacyt.com/.
Summary of the Fundraising
-
9.7 million (before expenses) raised through the Fundraising
-
The Fundraising consisted of 4.7 million of Placing Shares and 5.0
million of Subscription Shares, both at an issue price of 59.38 pence
per Share (0.66) (the "Issue Price)
-
The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on AIM Admission will be
37,664,341, giving the Company an anticipated market capitalisation of
approximately £22.4 million (approximately 24.9 million) at the Issue
Price
Expected timetable of principle events
|
AIM Admission becoming effective and dealings in the Enlarged Share
Capital expected to commence on AIM
|
|
8.00 a.m. (GMT) on 1 November 2017
|
|
Subscribers to be credited with the balance of 137,232 Subscription
Shares
|
|
3 November 2017
|
|
CREST accounts expected to be credited with CDIs and settlement of
Placing Shares
|
|
3 November 2017
|
|
Admission of the balance of 137,232 Subscription Shares and the
Placing Shares becoming effective on Euronext Growth Paris
|
|
9.00 a.m. (Paris time) on
3 November 2017
|
Details of the Fundraising
As already mentioned in the previous press release dated 18 October
2017, the Fundraising has been made through the issuance of 14,739,579
new shares of which 7,550,757 have been issued on 18 October 2017 and
7,188,822 are issued today.
These new shares have been issued with removal of the preferential
subscription rights to the benefit of a category of persons in
accordance with and within the limits of the 1st and 2nd
resolutions of the shareholders meeting held on 5 December 2016.
After the issuance of the 7,550,757 new shares on 18 October 2017,
shareholders who did not participate have been diluted by
approximatively 24.8%. Following the issuance of the 7,188,822 new
shares today, shareholders who did not participate have been diluted by
approximatively 19.1% and together with the first dilution by
approximatively 39.1%.
Total voting rights
The total number of Shares in the Company with effect from today is
37,664,341. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator
for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to
notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company
pursuant to Article L. 223-7 of the French Commercial Code and the
Companys Articles.
The total number of Shares in the Company which are held in treasury, as
at close of business on 30 October 2017, being the latest practicable
date ahead of this announcement, are 94,203 therefore the total voting
rights in the Company are currently 37,570,138.
