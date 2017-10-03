03.10.2017 07:00
Novacyt Strengthens Primerdesign Business with New Senior Hire

Regulatory News:

Novacyt (ALTERNEXT: ALNOV), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, today announces the appointment of Paul Eros as Commercial Director of Primerdesign, effective from 1 November 2017.

Paul has over thirty years of experience within the field of molecular diagnostics, including strategic global marketing, sales and product management. He joins Novacyt from DiaSorin, where he was Vice President of Molecular Marketing for over five years. Paul started his career with Becton Dickinson, quickly progressing through the sales and marketing organisation in both the UK and France, before joining Roche Diagnostics in 1999, where he held a number of senior international commercial and operational roles.

Pauls appointment completes Novacyts investment in its senior commercial leadership team, building on the earlier Group appointments of Ruth Powell and Phil Sefton. Ruth Powell was appointed as Managing Director of the NovaPrep® division and Phil Sefton as Managing Director of Lab21 Products division.

Momentum within the Primerdesign business continues to build, driven by the strength of the commercial pipeline and increasing breadth of the molecular product offering. In addition, Primerdesign has increased its focus on building its business-to-business ("B2B) pipeline which is developing well. Management expect this new vertical to form a significant part of future revenues and its first three B2B design prototyping and development contracts have recently been secured for delivery in Q4 2017.

Graham Mullis, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Paul to the Company at this important juncture in our growth. We have made significant progress growing our business-to-business channel in Primerdesign and have already signed three new design prototyping and development contracts for Q4 2017. Pauls considerable blue-chip commercial expertise specifically in molecular diagnostics will be hugely beneficial as we aim to convert our healthy pipeline of clinical projects and B2B opportunities into new contracts. We remain committed to investing in commercial expansion and I have been pleased with the important and early positive impact that Ruth and Phil have already made to the Group. I am confident that we have invested in a strong senior leadership team that can continue to drive growth from the many opportunities that we see.

- End 

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is a rapidly growing, international diagnostics group with a growing portfolio of cancer and infectious disease products and services. Through its proprietary technology platform NovaPrep® and molecular platform, genesig® Novacyt is able to provide an extensive range of oncology and infectious disease diagnostic products across an extensive international distributor network. The Group has diversified sales from diagnostic reagents used in oncology, microbiology, haematology and serology markets, and its global customers and partners include major corporates.

For more information please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

