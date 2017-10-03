Novacyt Strengthens Primerdesign Business with New Senior Hire

Regulatory News:
Novacyt (ALTERNEXT: ALNOV), an international specialist in clinical
diagnostics, today announces the appointment of Paul Eros as Commercial
Director of Primerdesign, effective from 1 November 2017.
Paul has over thirty years of experience within the field of molecular
diagnostics, including strategic global marketing, sales and product
management. He joins Novacyt from DiaSorin, where he was Vice President
of Molecular Marketing for over five years. Paul started his career with
Becton Dickinson, quickly progressing through the sales and marketing
organisation in both the UK and France, before joining Roche Diagnostics
in 1999, where he held a number of senior international commercial and
operational roles.
Pauls appointment completes Novacyts investment in its senior
commercial leadership team, building on the earlier Group appointments
of Ruth Powell and Phil Sefton. Ruth Powell was appointed as Managing
Director of the NovaPrep® division and Phil Sefton as Managing Director
of Lab21 Products division.
Momentum within the Primerdesign business continues to build, driven by
the strength of the commercial pipeline and increasing breadth of the
molecular product offering. In addition, Primerdesign has increased its
focus on building its business-to-business ("B2B) pipeline which is
developing well. Management expect this new vertical to form a
significant part of future revenues and its first three B2B design
prototyping and development contracts have recently been secured for
delivery in Q4 2017.
Graham Mullis, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented:
"We are delighted to welcome Paul to the Company at this important
juncture in our growth. We have made significant progress growing our
business-to-business channel in Primerdesign and have already signed
three new design prototyping and development
contracts for Q4
2017. Pauls considerable blue-chip commercial expertise specifically in
molecular diagnostics will be hugely beneficial as we aim to convert our
healthy pipeline of clinical projects and B2B opportunities into new
contracts. We remain committed to investing in commercial expansion and
I have been pleased with the important and early positive impact that
Ruth and Phil have already made to the Group. I am confident that we
have invested in a strong senior leadership team that can continue to
drive growth from the many opportunities that we see.
About Novacyt Group
The Novacyt Group is a rapidly growing, international diagnostics
group with a growing portfolio of cancer and infectious disease products
and services. Through its proprietary technology platform NovaPrep® and
molecular platform, genesig® Novacyt is able to provide an extensive
range of oncology and infectious disease diagnostic products across an
extensive international distributor network. The Group has diversified
sales from diagnostic reagents used in oncology, microbiology,
haematology and serology markets, and its global customers and partners
include major corporates.
For more information please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com
