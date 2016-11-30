NOXXON Pharma N.V. Reports 2016 Financial Results & Announces Advanced Discussions Regarding a Convertible Bond Financing

Regulatory News:
NOXXON Pharma N.V.
(Paris:ALNOX) (Alternext Paris: ALNOX),
a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatment by
targeting the tumor microenvironment, today announced its financial
results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2016. The consolidated
financial statements of NOXXON Pharma N.V. and its subsidiaries have
been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting
Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union (EU).
Aram Mangasarian, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of NOXXON commented: "The
year 2016 was an important time for NOXXON as we completed our
transition to a clinical-stage, cancer-focused company. By narrowing our
focus to our lead clinical program, NOX-A12, we were able to take major
steps towards securing a stronger financial future: We significantly
decreased costs, completed a public listing and converted the majority
of outstanding debt to equity.
He continued: "Already by the end of 2016 we saw our new strategy bear
fruit: We entered a collaboration with Merck to evaluate NOX-A12 with
Keytruda® in tumor types that traditionally have not
responded to treatment with an immune checkpoint inhibitor alone. We
also non-exclusively licensed our Spiegelmer® technology and
assigned our preclinical Spiegelmer® programs in a deal that
provides NOXXON with potential upside as these programs advance and
without our incurring additional costs."
Recent Business Highlights
-
September 2016: Private placement executed consisting of equity
contributions, a debt-to-equity conversion and further contributions.
Under a new agreement, 7.0 million of 9.6 million debt converted to
equity.
-
September 2016: NOXXON becomes public company, lists on Alternext
Paris.
-
Fall 2016: Preclinical data presented at major medical conferences.
Synergy demonstrated between NOX-A12 and therapies working through T
cells, such as checkpoint inhibitors, or through NK cell-mediated
antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC).
-
December 2016: Clinical trial collaboration with Merck & Co./MSD
consummated to evaluate NOX-A12 and anti-PD-1 inhibitor, Keytruda®
(pembrolizumab), in patients with metastatic solid tumors that do not
usually respond to checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy.
-
January 2017: NOXXON announces that it licensed preclinical Spiegelmer®
program to Aptarion in exchange for cash, royalties and equity stake
in Aptarion.
-
February 2017: Experienced industry cancer clinician Dr. Jarl Ulf
Jungnelius increases his involvement with NOXXON to serve as Chief
Medical Officer. Of relevance to NOXXON is his prior experience in
immune-oncology and his involvement with two therapeutics that have
been approved for pancreatic cancer, one of the indications pursued in
the upcoming clinical trial of NOX-A12.
2016 Financial Summary
Revenue was 83 thousand for 2016 compared to 43 thousand for 2015.
Research and development expenses decreased by 30% to 5.3 million
(2015: 7.6 million). In third quarter of 2016, NOXXON decided to focus
all of its business activities on the NOX-A12 clinical program. This
strategic change in focus and the related headcount reduction, decreased
personnel expenses by 1.0 million in 2016.
Other operating income increased from 74 thousand to 437 thousand in
2016, mainly due to income from government grants related to research
and development projects of 385 thousand compared to nil in 2015 and
income from the sale of financial assets and property, plant and
equipment of 20 thousand compared to nil in 2015.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 48% to 3.8 million
(2015: 7.3 million). This decrease was mainly due to lower legal and
consulting expenses related to financing transactions. Additionally,
restructuring costs and settlement benefits, which were mainly related
to the restructuring initiated in July 2015, decreased in 2016 compared
to 2015. Restructuring expenses were 22 thousand for 2016 compared to
510 thousand in 2015; settlement benefits were 33 thousand in 2016
compared to 521 thousand in 2015.
Finance income was 1 thousand for 2016 (2015: 0), and finance cost
was 2.1 million (2015: 1.3 million), mainly related to the interest
incurred on financial liabilities, applying the effective interest rate
method, the modifications of and the debt-for-equity conversion on two
venture loans.
Net loss for the full year 2016 was 10.8 million, compared to 16.1
million in 2015, a reduction of 33%. The decrease was primarily due to
the 6.2 million decreased operating loss (2016: 8.6 million; 2015:
14.8 million).
As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 2.2
million, compared to 4.1 million at December 31, 2015.
The consolidated financial statements for 2016, approved by the board of
directors on April 28, 2017, are available on NOXXONs website (www.noxxon.com).
2016 Financial Results
NOXXONs key financial figures for fiscal year 2016 compared to the
same period in 2015 are summarized below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[in thousands]
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2015
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
43
|
Other operating income
|
|
|
|
437
|
|
|
74
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
|
(5,327)
|
|
|
(7,587)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
(3,780)
|
|
|
(7,319)
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
(41)
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
|
(8,599)
|
|
|
(14,830)
|
Finance income
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
0
|
Finance cost
|
|
|
|
(2,127)
|
|
|
(1,294)
|
Loss before income tax
|
|
|
|
(10,725)
|
|
|
(16,124)
|
Income tax
|
|
|
|
(27)
|
|
|
22
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
(10,752)
|
|
|
(16,102)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outlook 2017
As disclosed in the financials and the annual report available on
NOXXONs website (www.noxxon.com),
NOXXON expects to sign shortly a financing agreement composed of 1) a
private placement for an amount of 1.0 million financed by existing
investors and a new investor and 2) a convertible bond vehicle financed
by a new investor for up to 10.0 million, of which 3.5m may be
received at the discretion of NOXXON over the 12 months following the
transfer of the NOXXON shares from the "private placement compartment
to the "public offering compartment of Alternext Paris, provided that
certain conditions are met, principally the approval of a prospectus
relating to such transfer by the Dutch regulator, the AFM, which will
then be passported to France and approved by the French regulator the
AMF.
NOXXON expects to see rapid and significant progress in the achievement
of clinical data points. Based on these findings, NOXXON expects a
sufficient data base to enable a Go/No-Go for pivotal studies with
NOX-A12 as a combination therapy with Keytruda® in
microsatellite stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and/or
pancreatic cancer. NOXXON also plans to initiate clinical combination
trials of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy for the therapy of glioblastoma.
Additional financing is needed to secure the execution of the planned
clinical trials, including the collaborative trial evaluating the
combination of NOX-A12/Keytruda®.
About NOXXON
NOXXON Pharma N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused
on improving cancer treatment by targeting the tumor microenvironment.
NOXXONs goal is to significantly enhance the effectiveness of cancer
treatments including immuno-oncology approaches (such as immune
checkpoint inhibitors) and current standards of care (such as
chemotherapy and radiotherapy). NOXXONs Spiegelmer®
platform has generated a proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage product
candidates including its lead cancer drug candidate NOX-A12, which is
the subject of a clinical immuno-oncology collaboration agreement with
Merck & Co. / MSD (NYSE: MRK) to study NOX-A12 combined with Keytruda®
(pembrolizumab) in pancreatic and colorectal cancer. NOXXON is supported
by a strong group of leading international investors, including TVM
Capital, Sofinnova Partners, Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners,
DEWB, NGN and Seventure. NOXXON has its statutory seat in Amsterdam, The
Netherlands and its office in Berlin, Germany. Further information can
be found at: www.noxxon.com
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms
referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of
such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described
as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this
communication regarding planned or future results of business segments,
financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other
financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements.
The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such
forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events
and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for
updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on
the day of publication.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170430005039/en/