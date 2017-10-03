NOXXON Publishes Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Data for Lead Compound NOX-A12 in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors

Regulatory News:
NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (EuroNext Growth Paris: ALNOX),
a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by
targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the
publication of novel preclinical data for NOXXONs lead cancer compound,
NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol). The results highlighted the effects of
NOX-A12 in vitro and in an animal model, emphasizing NOX-A12s
ability to enhance the infiltration of T and NK immune cells into tumor
tissue thereby synergizing with and overcoming resistance to PD-1
checkpoint inhibition with the goal of enabling the destruction of
cancer. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the
lead program NOX-A12 will deliver top-line data from a Keytruda®
combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer
patients in 2018.
"Immune checkpoint inhibitors promote T cell-mediated killing of cancer
cells and induce striking responses. However, as only a subset of
patients benefits from such treatment, novel strategies to enhance the
effect are needed. Although preclinical, we believe that the results of
this study further validate the potential of NOX-A12 as a combination
therapy to improve outcomes in multiple oncology indications, said Aram
Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON. "The goal of our current clinical trial is
to reproduce these results and to deliver a meaningful therapeutic
impact in colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients.
The pre-clinical study titled "Increasing tumor-infiltrating T cells
through inhibition of CXCL12 with NOX-A12 synergizes with PD-1 blockade
aimed to evaluate the potential of NOX-A12 as a combination therapy
approach to improve checkpoint inhibition therapies. In particular, the
study investigated whether NOX-A12-based inhibition of the chemokine
CXCL12, a key factor in TME-driven immune suppression, would increase
lymphocyte infiltration into the tumor and thus enable effective killing
of cancer cells in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. By employing
three-dimensional cell culture models that mimic a solid tumor with a
CXCL12-abundant TME, it was demonstrated that NOX-A12 enhanced the
infiltration of T and NK cells in a dose-dependent manner. NOX-A12 and
PD-1 checkpoint inhibition synergistically enhanced T cell activation in
the model indicating that both agents complement each other. The
findings were subsequently validated in vivo in a murine model of
colorectal cancer where the addition of NOX-A12 significantly improved
anti-PD-1 therapy. Taken together, the results demonstrate that CXCL12
inhibition can break the immune-privilege of the TME by paving the way
for immune effector cells into the tumor and that NOX-A12 could be an
important therapeutic approach to broadening the applicability of
checkpoint inhibitors in cancer patients.
The results, published in the current issue of Cancer Immunology
Research can be accessed through the current online version of the
journal
and the following link:
http://cancerimmunolres.aacrjournals.org/cgi/content/abstract/2326-6066.CIR-16-0303
About NOXXON
NOXXONs oncology-focused pipeline acts on the cancer immunity cycle by
breaking the tumor protection barrier, blocking tumor repair and
exposing hidden tumor cells. Through neutralizing chemokines in the
tumor microenvironment, NOXXONs approach works in combination with
other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune
system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive
clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 will
deliver top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in
metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients in 2018. Further
information can be found at: www.noxxon.com.
https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag
https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms
referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of
such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described
as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this
communication regarding planned or future results of business segments,
financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other
financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements.
The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such
forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events
and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for
updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on
the day of publication.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171002006344/en/