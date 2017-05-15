Number of Shares and Voting Rights of ADOCIA as of April 30, 2017

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the provisions of article L. 233-8 II of the French « Code de Commerce » and article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or "AMF) charter ADOCIA SA (Paris:ADOC) , a French société anonyme (corporation), 115, avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon, (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241  ADOC) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with innovative formulations of approved proteins, releases its total number of outstanding shares as well as its voting rights as of April, 30th, 2017.

Month Date Total number of

outstanding

shares Total number

of theoretical

voting rights (1) Total number

of exercisable

voting rights (2) April 04/30/2017 6 859 763 9 582 994 9 576 648

(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or net voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights, in this case, shares held by the Company in the context of a liquidity agreement

