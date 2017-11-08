Number of Shares and Voting Rights of ADOCIA as of October 31, 2017

Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the provisions of article L. 233-8 II of the French « Code
de Commerce » and article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité
des Marchés Financiers, or "AMF) charter ADOCIA SA (Paris:ADOC), a
French société anonyme (corporation), 115, avenue Lacassagne,
69003 Lyon, (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC) a clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with innovative
formulations of approved proteins, releases its total number of
outstanding shares as well as its voting rights as of October 31st
, 2017.
|
Month
|
|
Date
|
|
Total number of
outstanding
shares
|
|
Total number
of theoretical
voting
rights
(1)
|
|
Total number
of exercisable
voting
rights
(2)
|
October
|
|
10/31/2017
|
|
6 861 763
|
|
9 541 901
|
|
9 535 372
(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross voting
rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of
shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF
General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares
to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting
rights have been suspended.
(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or net voting
rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with
suspended voting rights, in this case, shares held by the Company in the
context of a liquidity agreement
About ADOCIA
Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the
development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic
proteins. Adocias portfolio of injectable treatments for diabetes,
featuring five clinical-stage products and five preclinical products, is
among the largest and most differentiated of the industry.
The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is
designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic
proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes
BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address
specific patient needs.
Adocias clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for
the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin
analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation
of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin
glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo).
Additionally, an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone
Human Glucagon) has recently entered clinical testing. Adocia is also
developing two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s
(BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine
Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic
prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone
Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human
insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.
Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.
