08.11.2017 18:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Number of Shares and Voting Rights of ADOCIA as of October 31, 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the provisions of article L. 233-8 II of the French « Code de Commerce » and article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or "AMF) charter ADOCIA SA (Paris:ADOC), a French société anonyme (corporation), 115, avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon, (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241  ADOC) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with innovative formulations of approved proteins, releases its total number of outstanding shares as well as its voting rights as of October 31st , 2017.

Month   Date  

Total number of
outstanding
shares

 

Total number
of theoretical
voting rights
(1)

 

Total number
of exercisable
voting rights
(2)

October   10/31/2017   6 861 763   9 541 901   9 535 372

(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or net voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights, in this case, shares held by the Company in the context of a liquidity agreement

About ADOCIA

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins. Adocias portfolio of injectable treatments for diabetes, featuring five clinical-stage products and five preclinical products, is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry.

The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address specific patient needs.

Adocias clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Additionally, an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Human Glucagon) has recently entered clinical testing. Adocia is also developing two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.

Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.
To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu ADOCIA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ADOCIA News
RSS Feed
ADOCIA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ADOCIA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ADOCIA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ADOCIA News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
OPEC sieht kaum Spielraum für höhere OPEC-Produktion bis 2025
UBS: Daimler AG: Aufwärtstrend vorerst gestoppt
Vontobel: Rohöl weiter im Aufwind, Gold bleibt unter Druck
Der Investmentprozess von Scalable Capital
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - "bearish engulfing" als Startschuss?
DZ BANK  DAX: Gewinnmitnahmen nach neuem Allzeithoch
SOCIETE GENERALE: Bei schwächelndem Depot: Mit Fresenius 13,4% bis Jahresende
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur ADOCIA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ADOCIA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Auf der Baustelle darf die Luft noch tödlich sein
Das Öl-Kartell kapituliert vor seinem mächtigsten Gegner
US-Handelsminister Ross soll beim Vermögen übertrieben haben
EZB warnt vor 865-Milliarden-Euro-Risiko
Die glorreichen Fünf machen den Dax so stark

News von

Achtung, fertig, Gold: Edelmetall bricht den Abwärtstrend
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Im DAX sind locker noch mal 300 Punkte drin
Gold-Aktien: Agnico Eagle und Co.: Bei diesen vier Papieren sind die Kurschancen glänzend
Wirecard-Aktie unter Druck: Medienbericht belastet - Unternehmen wehrt sich

News von

Die Bitcoin-Blase ist anders als alles, was wir zuletzt gesehen haben
Gedankenexperiment eines Harvard-Professors: Warum die Empörung über Superreiche falsch ist
Ökonom warnt vor dem gefährlichen Einfluss von Facebook, Apple und Co. auf die Wirtschaft
Ein Honda ist das preiswerteste High-Tech-Auto, das man kaufen kann
Großangriff auf Jeff Bezos: Ein japanischer Milliardär will Amazon überflüssig machen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Plus -- Lufthansa-Anleger machen weiter Kasse -- E.ON mit Gewinnsprung -- HeidelbergCement übertrifft Erwartungen -- Vonovia, EVOTEC, Snap, Bitcoin im Fokus

Fusion von AT&T und Time Warner in der Schwebe. Ex-VW-Patriarch Piëch legt sein letztes Automandat nieder. Linde beim Aktientausch für Praxair-Fusion am Ziel. HelloFresh-Aktien setzen wegen schlechter Branchenstimmung Talfahrt fort. GTA überragend stark - Take-Two Interactive-Aktie hebt nach Zahlen ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
KW 44: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich nach Ihrer Einschätzung der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:57 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinem Plus -- Lufthansa-Anleger machen weiter Kasse -- E.ON mit Gewinnsprung -- HeidelbergCement übertrifft Erwartungen -- Vonovia, EVOTEC, Snap, Bitcoin im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:54 Uhr
E.ON-Aktie reagiert mit Kursplus auf deutlichen Gewinnsprung
Aktie im Fokus
17:54 Uhr
Schaeffler-Aktie mit deutlichem Plus: Umsatzzahlen sorgen für gute Anlegerstimmung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
E.ON SEENAG99
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Apple Inc.865985
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Lufthansa AG823212
GeelyA0CACX
Wirecard AG747206
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T