NuStar Energy L.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter of 2017

For the third quarter of 2017, net income applicable to common limited
partners was $14 million, or $0.15 per unit, down 63% from $39 million,
or $0.49 per unit for third quarter 2016, while earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $156
million, up 9% from $142 million for third quarter 2016.
"The disconnect between our third quarter net income and EBITDA was
expected, as net income was burdened by the higher interest and
depreciation expense and the additional units issued to finance the
Permian Acquisition, said Brad Barron, President and Chief Executive
Officer of NuStar Energy L.P. and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. "However, the
fact that EBITDA for both our pipeline and storage segments were higher
quarter-over-quarter, largely as a result of contributions from our
Permian Crude System and the Martin Terminal acquisition, underscores
the long-term potential of our acquisition strategy.
"In addition to the significant market headwinds that the MLP sector has
faced for some time now, a spate of hurricanes in September caused
damage in the Gulf and substantial destruction in the Caribbean. As a
result, a large proportion of the nations refining capacity was shut
down, in some cases for weeks, which had a negative impact on many MLPs
- including NuStar, Barron noted.
"Hurricanes Harvey and Irma affected six of our facilities in Texas and
Florida, where, thanks to our employees planning and preparation for
rising water, we sustained relatively minimal damage and were able to
resume operations soon after the storms had passed.
"Unfortunately, while our planning and preparation for Hurricane Irma at
our St. Eustatius terminal mitigated the effect of rising water there,
virtually no advanced planning can buffer the impact of 146-mph winds
and 30-foot seas. The sheer force of Irmas high winds and waves
inflicted substantial damage to our facility, as the storm battered our
tanks, marine facilities and terminal buildings, eroded the shoreline
and deposited debris throughout the facility.
"We are grateful that all of our tanks at the facility, other than those
under construction, were largely spared and determined safe to stay
in-service. We were able to resume operations there within a matter of
weeks, and we expect the facility to be fully operational by
mid-December.
"Importantly, we expect our insurance to fully cover the cost of
repairing the property damage at our St. Eustatius facility, over our
insurance deductible. In total, across our seven affected facilities, we
currently expect the financial impact of the hurricanes to be a net loss
of approximately $11 million.
"Planning and preparation are critical, whether youre talking about
inclement weather or business cycles. And its due to the planning
effort that we launched in 2014, at the outset of this historic low
crude price cycle, that we successfully returned to 1.0 times cover of
our distribution, maintained full coverage for three years, de-risked
our business and optimized our base business assets.
"Perhaps most importantly, the groundwork we laid positioned us to
establish a significant platform for growth in whats proven to be the
strongest, most resilient U.S. shale play, the Permian Basin, said
Barron. "When we purchased our Permian Crude System this past May, we
projected that the acquisition would be dilutive to our coverage for a
little over a year, but we made the decision to move forward because the
systems long-term growth far outweighs the short-term impact to our
coverage ratio. And thats exactly what we have seen: the Permian Basin
is meeting, and, in some cases, exceeding, our initial forecasts. The
basin continues to grow, and the same is true for our system, with rig
counts, throughputs and volumes all up.
"As we projected at the time of the acquisition, our distribution
coverage ratio for third quarter 2017 was below 1.0 times. Due to the
anticipated higher financing costs, along with unanticipated higher
reliability costs, in the third quarter 2017, our DCF available to
common limited partners was $67.0 million or about $20 million less than
the third quarter of 2016, and our distribution coverage ratio to the
common limited partners for third quarter 2017 was 0.66 times.
"Our Permian Crude System has been growing, and we believe it will
continue to grow, on pace with our forecast. While we continue to
execute on our growth plan for our Permian Crude System, we will
continue to work efficiently, safely and responsibly, to return to 1.0
times cover, reduce our leverage and build long-term unitholder value,
said Barron.
As previously announced on October 18, 2017, the third quarter 2017
Series A preferred unit distribution of $0.53125 per unit and Series B
preferred unit distribution of $0.47657 per unit will be paid on
December 15, 2017 to holders of record as of December 1, 2017. In
addition, the third quarter 2017 common unit distribution of $1.095 per
unit will be paid on November 14, 2017 to holders of record as of
November 9, 2017.
NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based
in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and
pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has more than 9,300
miles of pipeline and 81 terminal and storage facilities that store and
distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The
partnerships combined system has more than 96 million barrels of
storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States,
Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the
Caribbean, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit NuStar
Energy L.P.'s website at www.nustarenergy.com.
This release serves as qualified notice to nominees under Treasury
Regulation Sections 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100% of
NuStar Energy L.P.s distributions to foreign investors are attributable
to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or
business. Accordingly, all of NuStar Energy L.P.s distributions to
foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the
highest effective tax rate for individuals and corporations, as
applicable. Nominees, and not NuStar Energy L.P., are treated as the
withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions
received by them on behalf of foreign investors.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes, and the related conference call will
include, forward-looking statements regarding future events, such as the
partnerships future performance. All forward-looking statements are
based on the partnerships beliefs as well as assumptions made by and
information currently available to the partnership. These statements
reflect the partnerships current views with respect to future events
and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These
risks, uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in NuStar Energy
L.P.s and NuStar GP Holdings, LLCs 2016 annual reports on Form 10-K
and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Actual results may differ materially from those described in the
forward-looking statements.
NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Financial Information
|
(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Statement of Income Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service revenues
|
|
|
$
|
295,102
|
|
|
|
$
|
277,758
|
|
|
|
$
|
845,264
|
|
|
|
$
|
814,727
|
|
Product sales
|
|
|
|
145,464
|
|
|
|
|
163,660
|
|
|
|
|
518,220
|
|
|
|
|
470,198
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
440,566
|
|
|
|
|
441,418
|
|
|
|
|
1,363,484
|
|
|
|
|
1,284,925
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product sales
|
|
|
|
138,078
|
|
|
|
|
155,129
|
|
|
|
|
490,363
|
|
|
|
|
441,736
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
116,590
|
|
|
|
|
117,432
|
|
|
|
|
334,016
|
|
|
|
|
335,315
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
25,003
|
|
|
|
|
26,957
|
|
|
|
|
83,202
|
|
|
|
|
73,399
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
|
69,178
|
|
|
|
|
53,946
|
|
|
|
|
193,643
|
|
|
|
|
160,739
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
348,849
|
|
|
|
|
353,464
|
|
|
|
|
1,101,224
|
|
|
|
|
1,011,189
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
91,717
|
|
|
|
|
87,954
|
|
|
|
|
262,260
|
|
|
|
|
273,736
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
(45,256
|
)
|
|
|
|
(35,022
|
)
|
|
|
|
(127,282
|
)
|
|
|
|
(103,374
|
)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
|
|
|
(5,126
|
)
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
|
|
(4,898
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
|
41,335
|
|
|
|
|
53,294
|
|
|
|
|
130,080
|
|
|
|
|
170,352
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
2,743
|
|
|
|
|
2,153
|
|
|
|
|
7,298
|
|
|
|
|
9,293
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
38,592
|
|
|
|
$
|
51,141
|
|
|
|
$
|
122,782
|
|
|
|
$
|
161,059
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income applicable to common limited partners
|
|
|
$
|
14,305
|
|
|
|
$
|
38,592
|
|
|
|
$
|
57,121
|
|
|
|
$
|
123,410
|
|
Basic and diluted net income per common unit
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.58
|
|
Basic weighted-average common units outstanding
|
|
|
|
93,031,320
|
|
|
|
|
78,031,053
|
|
|
|
|
87,392,597
|
|
|
|
|
77,934,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Data (Note 1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
155,769
|
|
|
|
$
|
142,262
|
|
|
|
$
|
451,005
|
|
|
|
$
|
434,465
|
|
DCF available to common limited partners
|
|
|
$
|
66,974
|
|
|
|
$
|
87,613
|
|
|
|
$
|
216,183
|
|
|
|
$
|
277,460
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2016
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt
|
$
|
3,650,606
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,160,049
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,068,364
|
|
Partners equity
|
$
|
2,419,862
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,469,993
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,611,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Financial Information - Continued
|
(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Barrel Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Pipeline:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refined products pipelines throughput (barrels/day)
|
|
|
|
527,148
|
|
|
|
|
536,509
|
|
|
|
|
|
524,277
|
|
|
|
|
532,275
|
|
Crude oil pipelines throughput (barrels/day):
|
|
|
|
679,721
|
|
|
|
|
384,359
|
|
|
|
|
|
549,898
|
|
|
|
|
398,229
|
|
Total throughput (barrels/day)
|
|
|
|
1,206,869
|
|
|
|
|
920,868
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,074,175
|
|
|
|
|
930,504
|
|
Throughput revenues
|
|
|
$
|
137,426
|
|
|
|
$
|
122,481
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
385,406
|
|
|
|
$
|
362,929
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
41,463
|
|
|
|
|
41,331
|
|
|
|
|
|
114,734
|
|
|
|
|
110,494
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
|
34,844
|
|
|
|
|
22,228
|
|
|
|
|
|
91,657
|
|
|
|
|
65,696
|
|
Segment operating income
|
|
|
$
|
61,119
|
|
|
|
$
|
58,922
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
179,015
|
|
|
|
$
|
186,739
|
|
Storage:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Throughput (barrels/day) (Note 2)
|
|
|
|
294,544
|
|
|
|
|
810,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
315,616
|
|
|
|
|
788,963
|
|
Throughput terminal revenues
|
|
|
$
|
21,120
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,239
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
63,932
|
|
|
|
$
|
88,307
|
|
Storage terminal revenues
|
|
|
|
136,951
|
|
|
|
|
127,528
|
|
|
|
|
|
400,129
|
|
|
|
|
373,733
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
158,071
|
|
|
|
|
157,767
|
|
|
|
|
|
464,061
|
|
|
|
|
462,040
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
66,603
|
|
|
|
|
69,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
199,525
|
|
|
|
|
206,883
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
|
32,145
|
|
|
|
|
29,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
95,405
|
|
|
|
|
88,661
|
|
Segment operating income
|
|
|
$
|
59,323
|
|
|
|
$
|
58,420
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
169,131
|
|
|
|
$
|
166,496
|
|
Fuels Marketing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product sales and other revenue
|
|
|
$
|
147,463
|
|
|
|
$
|
166,191
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
524,083
|
|
|
|
$
|
476,499
|
|
Cost of product sales
|
|
|
|
140,110
|
|
|
|
|
157,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
497,722
|
|
|
|
|
450,705
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
7,353
|
|
|
|
|
8,624
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,361
|
|
|
|
|
25,794
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
8,885
|
|
|
|
|
8,961
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,464
|
|
|
|
|
25,512
|
|
Segment operating income
|
|
|
$
|
(1,532
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(337
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,897
|
|
|
|
$
|
282
|
|
Consolidation and Intersegment Eliminations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
$
|
(2,394
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(5,021
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(10,066
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(16,543
|
)
|
Cost of product sales
|
|
|
|
(2,032
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,438
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(7,359
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8,969
|
)
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
(361
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,582
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(2,707
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7,574
|
)
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Consolidated Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
$
|
440,566
|
|
|
|
$
|
441,418
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,363,484
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,284,925
|
|
Cost of product sales
|
|
|
|
138,078
|
|
|
|
|
155,129
|
|
|
|
|
|
490,363
|
|
|
|
|
441,736
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
116,590
|
|
|
|
|
117,432
|
|
|
|
|
|
334,016
|
|
|
|
|
335,315
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
|
66,989
|
|
|
|
|
51,853
|
|
|
|
|
|
187,062
|
|
|
|
|
154,357
|
|
Segment operating income
|
|
|
|
118,909
|
|
|
|
|
117,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
352,043
|
|
|
|
|
353,517
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
25,003
|
|
|
|
|
26,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
83,202
|
|
|
|
|
73,399
|
|
Other depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
|
2,189
|
|
|
|
|
2,093
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,581
|
|
|
|
|
6,382
|
|
Consolidated operating income
|
|
|
$
|
91,717
|
|
|
|
$
|
87,954
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
262,260
|
|
|
|
$
|
273,736
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Financial Information - Continued
|
(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio Data)
|
Notes:
(1) NuStar Energy L.P. utilizes financial measures, such as
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA),
distributable cash flow (DCF) and distribution coverage ratio, which are
not defined in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
Management believes these financial measures provide useful information
to investors and other external users of our financial information
because (i) they provide additional information about the operating
performance of the partnerships assets and the cash the business is
generating, (ii) investors and other external users of our financial
statements benefit from having access to the same financial measures
being utilized by management and our board of directors when making
financial, operational, compensation and planning decisions and (iii)
they highlight the impact of significant transactions.
Our board of directors and management use EBITDA and/or DCF when
assessing the following: (i) the performance of our assets, (ii) the
viability of potential projects, (iii) our ability to fund
distributions, (iv) our ability to fund capital expenditures and (v) our
ability to service debt. In addition, our board of directors uses a
distribution coverage ratio, which is calculated based on DCF, as one of
the factors in its determination of the company-wide bonus and the
vesting of performance units awarded to management. DCF is a widely
accepted financial indicator used by the master limited partnership
(MLP) investment community to compare partnership performance. DCF is
used by the MLP investment community, in part, because the value of a
partnership unit is partially based on its yield, and its yield is based
on the cash distributions a partnership can pay its unitholders.
None of these financial measures are presented as an alternative to net
income. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for
a measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following
is a reconciliation of EBITDA, DCF and distribution coverage ratio:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
38,592
|
|
|
|
$
|
51,141
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
122,782
|
|
|
|
$
|
161,059
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
45,256
|
|
|
|
|
35,022
|
|
|
|
|
|
127,282
|
|
|
|
|
103,374
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
2,743
|
|
|
|
|
2,153
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,298
|
|
|
|
|
9,293
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
|
69,178
|
|
|
|
|
53,946
|
|
|
|
|
|
193,643
|
|
|
|
|
160,739
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
155,769
|
|
|
|
|
142,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
451,005
|
|
|
|
|
434,465
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
(45,256
|
)
|
|
|
|
(35,022
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(127,282
|
)
|
|
|
|
(103,374
|
)
|
Reliability capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(14,798
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8,512
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(30,200
|
)
|
|
|
|
(25,834
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
(2,743
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,153
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(7,298
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9,293
|
)
|
Mark-to-market impact of hedge transactions (a)
|
|
|
|
497
|
|
|
|
|
(3,954
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(2,652
|
)
|
|
|
|
6,492
|
|
Unit-based compensation (b)
|
|
|
|
1,622
|
|
|
|
|
1,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,328
|
|
|
|
|
3,499
|
|
Preferred unit distributions
|
|
|
|
(12,153
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(26,916
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other items (c)
|
|
|
|
(2,750
|
)
|
|
|
|
6,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,119
|
)
|
|
|
|
9,903
|
|
DCF
|
|
|
$
|
80,188
|
|
|
|
$
|
100,479
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
257,866
|
|
|
|
$
|
315,858
|
|
Less DCF available to general partner
|
|
|
|
13,214
|
|
|
|
|
12,866
|
|
|
|
|
|
41,683
|
|
|
|
|
38,398
|
|
DCF available to common limited partners
|
|
|
$
|
66,974
|
|
|
|
$
|
87,613
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
216,183
|
|
|
|
$
|
277,460
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions applicable to common limited partners
|
|
|
$
|
101,870
|
|
|
|
$
|
85,943
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
305,652
|
|
|
|
$
|
256,513
|
|
Distribution coverage ratio (d)
|
|
|
0.66x
|
|
|
1.02x
|
|
|
|
0.71x
|
|
|
1.08x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
DCF excludes the impact of unrealized mark-to-market gains and
losses that arise from valuing certain derivative contracts, as well
as the associated hedged inventory. The gain or loss associated with
these contracts is realized in DCF when the contracts are settled.
|
(b)
|
|
We intend to satisfy the vestings of equity-based awards with the
issuance of our common units. As such, the expenses related to these
awards are considered non-cash and added back to DCF. Certain awards
include distribution equivalent rights (DERs). Payments made in
connection with DERs are deducted from DCF.
|
(c)
|
|
Other items primarily consist of adjustments for throughput
deficiency payments and construction reimbursements.
|
(d)
|
|
Distribution coverage ratio is calculated by dividing DCF available
to common limited partners by distributions applicable to common
limited partners.
|
|
|
(2) Throughputs for the three and nine months ended September 30,
2016 included 491,401 and 471,140 barrels per day, respectively, from
our refinery storage tank agreements, which changed from
throughput-based to lease-based effective January 1, 2017.
