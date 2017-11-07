07.11.2017 12:45
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter of 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE: NSH) today announced third quarter 2017 net income of $11.0 million, or $0.26 per unit. Distributable cash flow (DCF) available to unitholders for the third quarter of 2017 was $23.4 million.

As previously announced on October 18, 2017, the third quarter 2017 distribution of $0.545 per unit will be paid on November 16, 2017 to holders of record as of November 9, 2017.

A conference call with management is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. CT today, November 7, 2017, to discuss the financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2017. Investors interested in listening to the discussion may dial toll-free 844/889-7787, passcode 93805813. International callers may access the discussion by dialing 661/378-9931, passcode 93805813. The company intends to have a playback available following the discussion, which may be accessed by dialing toll-free 855/859-2056, passcode 93805813. International callers may access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406, passcode 93805813. The playback will be available until 12:00 p.m. CT on December 7, 2017.

Investors interested in listening to the live discussion or a replay via the internet may access the discussion directly at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ounvkpgz or by logging on to NuStar GP Holdings, LLCs website at www.nustargpholdings.com.

The discussion will disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of certain of these non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP may be found in this press release, with additional reconciliations located on the Financials page of the Investors section of NuStar GP Holdings, LLCs website at www.nustargpholdings.com.

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC is a publicly traded limited liability company that owns the general partner interest, an approximate 11 percent common limited partner interest and the incentive distribution rights in NuStar Energy L.P., one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the Caribbean, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit NuStar GP Holdings, LLCs website at www.nustargpholdings.com.

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Sections 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100% of NuStar GP Holdings, LLCs distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of NuStar GP Holdings, LLCs distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals and corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not NuStar GP Holdings, LLC, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and/or the related conference call will include, forward-looking statements regarding future events, such as the future performance of NuStar Energy L.P. and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. All forward-looking statements are based on the companys beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the company. These statements reflect the companys current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in NuStar Energy L.P.s and NuStar GP Holdings, LLCs 2016 annual reports on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

       
 
NuStar GP Holdings, LLC and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Information
(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Data)
 

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,
2017     2016 2017     2016
Statement of Income Data:
Equity in earnings of NuStar Energy L.P. $ 12,177 $ 16,130 $ 41,252 $ 49,425
 
General and administrative expenses (902 ) (704 ) (2,585 ) (2,377 )
Other income, net  2,142 41,603 2,755
Interest expense, net   (448 )   (276 )   (1,134 )   (789 )
 
Income before income tax benefit 10,827 17,292 79,136 49,014
Income tax benefit   203     28     197     55  
Net income $ 11,030   $ 17,320   $ 79,333   $ 49,069  
 
Net income per unit $ 0.26 $ 0.40 $ 1.84 $ 1.14
Weighted average number of common units outstanding 42,951,749 42,931,242 42,951,749 42,930,951
 
Equity in Earnings of NuStar Energy L.P.:
General partner interest $ 311 $ 805 $ 1,223 $ 2,571
General partner incentive distribution   10,912     10,890     34,736     32,500  
General partners interest in earnings and incentive distributions of NuStar Energy L.P. 11,223 11,695 35,959 35,071
Limited partner interest in earnings of NuStar Energy L.P. 1,675 5,156 7,456 16,517
Amortization of step-up in basis related to NuStar Energy L.P.s assets and liabilities   (721 )   (721 )   (2,163 )   (2,163 )
Equity in earnings of NuStar Energy L.P. $ 12,177   $ 16,130   $ 41,252   $ 49,425  
 
Cash Flow Data:
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,170 $ 16,239 $ 37,996 $ 43,589
Net cash provided by investing activities $ 12,222 $ 7,247 $ 20,061 $ 23,013
Net cash used in financing activities $ (23,461 ) $ (23,441 ) $ (58,046 ) $ (66,276 )
 
Distributable Cash Flow (Note 1):
Cash distributions from NuStar Energy L.P. associated with:
General partner interest $ 2,302 $ 1,976 $ 6,947 $ 5,898
General partner incentive distribution 10,912 10,890 34,736 32,500
Limited partner interest  common units   11,185     11,185     33,555     33,514  
Total cash distributions expected from NuStar Energy L.P. 24,399 24,051 75,238 71,912
Adjustments:
General and administrative expenses (902 ) (704 ) (2,585 ) (2,377 )
Income tax benefit 203 28 197 55
Interest expense, net (448 ) (276 ) (1,134 ) (789 )
Unit-based compensation   155     131     460     376  
DCF $ 23,407   $ 23,230   $ 72,176   $ 69,177  
 
Total distribution to unitholders $ 23,409 $ 23,398 $ 70,226 $ 70,193
 
 

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Information - Continued

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars)

 

Note 1: NuStar GP Holdings, LLC utilizes distributable cash flow (DCF) as a financial measure, although it is not defined in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Management believes DCF provides useful information to investors and other external users of our financial information because (i) DCF provides additional information about the cash the business is generating and (ii) investors and other external users of our financial statements benefit from having access to the same financial measure being utilized by management and our board of directors when making financial and planning decisions. Our board of directors and management use DCF when assessing our ability to fund distributions and our ability to service debt. DCF is a widely accepted financial indicator used by our industrys investment community to compare company performance. DCF is used by our industrys investment community, in part, because the value of our companys units is partially based on its yield, and its yield is based on the cash distributions a company can pay its unitholders.

DCF is not intended to represent cash flows from operations, and is not presented as an alternative to net income. DCF should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The following is a reconciliation of net income to DCF and net cash provided by operating activities:

       
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2017     2016 2017     2016
Net income $ 11,030 $ 17,320 $ 79,333 $ 49,069
Less equity in earnings of NuStar Energy L.P. (12,177 ) (16,130 ) (41,252 ) (49,425 )
Plus cash distributions expected from NuStar Energy L.P. 24,399 24,051 75,238 71,912
Gain related to NuStar Energy L.P.s issuance of common limited partner units  (2,142 ) (41,603 ) (2,142 )
Unit-based compensation items (a)   155     131     460     (237 )
DCF 23,407 23,230 72,176 69,177
Less cash distributions expected from NuStar Energy L.P. (24,399 ) (24,051 ) (75,238 ) (71,912 )
Distributions of equity in earnings of NuStar Energy L.P. 12,177 16,130 41,252 49,425
Changes in current assets and liabilities 87 881 (286 ) (3,532 )
Changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities and other items   (102 )   49     92     431  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,170   $ 16,239   $ 37,996   $ 43,589  
 

(a) We intend to satisfy the vestings of equity-based awards with the issuance of our units. As such, the expenses related to these awards are considered non-cash and added back to DCF. These awards include distribution equivalent rights (DERs). Payments made in connection with DERs are deducted from DCF. Also included in this item are gains and losses resulting from the satisfaction of certain long-term incentive awards prior to the employee transfer on March 1, 2016.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu NuStar GP Holdings LLC Units Repr LLC Ints

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.11.17
Ausblick: NuStar GP präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
18.10.17
NuStar GP Holdings stock price target cut to $21 from $33 at UBS (MarketWatch)
31.01.17
NuStar GP Holdings, LLC Earnings Edge Up on a Tax Benefit (MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NuStar GP News
RSS Feed
NuStar GP zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NuStar GP Holdings LLC Units Repr LLC Ints

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.09.2016NuStar GP NeutralMizuho
28.04.2016NuStar GP Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.11.2015NuStar GP Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
30.09.2016NuStar GP NeutralMizuho
28.04.2016NuStar GP Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.11.2015NuStar GP Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NuStar GP Holdings LLC Units Repr LLC Ints nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene NuStar GP News

18.10.17NuStar GP Holdings stock price target cut to $21 from $33 at UBS
18.10.17NuStar GP Holdings stock price target cut to $21 from $33 at UBS
05.11.17Ausblick: NuStar GP präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Weitere NuStar GP News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: Fresenius: Auf bestem Weg zu einem weiteren Rekordjahr
DAX Future: Mini-Konsolidierung
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Woche der Entscheidung für die DAX-Bilanzsaison
DekaBank: Acht neue Aktienanleihen Plus auf europäische Standardtitel und den EURO STOXX 50®
Irrationales Verhalten bei der Geldanlage: ist Automatisierung die Lösung?
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
HSBC: BMW (Weekly) - Kursturbo: ja oder nein?
DZ BANK  DAX: Erneutes Luftholen vor dem nächsten Impuls?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur NuStar GP-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

NuStar GP Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Privat versichert? Nur so vermeiden Sie den Prämienschock
Mit diesem Trick haben Vermieter die nächste Wucher-Option
Darauf müssen Sie beim Austritt aus der Kirche achten
Paradise Papers zeigen heikle Verstrickungen von Wilbur Ross
Es gibt gute Gründe, dem neuen Fed-Chef zu misstrauen

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax sieht ziemlich gut aus
Voltabox-Aktie mit einem 2018er KGV von 250: Das riecht nach Korrektur
Gewinnmaschinen: Die zehn günstigsten deutschen Aktien
Dax schließt leicht unter Schlussrekord vom Freitag

News von

Samsung macht sich in seiner neuen Werbung über Apple lustig
Ein neuer Trend am Immobilienmarkt treibt die Mietpreise weiter hoch
Der Kreml hat über einen russischen Bekannten von Kushner "Hunderte Millionen" in Facebook und Twitter investiert
Investoren-Legende hat eine Warnung an alle, die in Bitcoin investieren wollen
Billionenmarkt als Crash-Auslöser? Experten erklären, wie gefährdet das Finanzsystem wirklich ist

Heute im Fokus

DAX nach Allzeithoch kaum bewegt -- BMW mit Gewinnrückgang aber viel Optimismus -- Dialog Semiconductor mit Rekord-Sommerquartal -- Apple, Tesla, Zalando, Uniper, MorphoSys, TAG Immo im Fokus

DEUTZ-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnentwicklung deutlich ein. Starkes Amerika-Geschäft treibt Autozulieferer ElringKlinger an. Mercedes-Benz legt im Oktober weiter zu. US-Währungshüter will bei Zinspolitik neue Wege gehen. Heidelberger-Druck-Aktie leidet unter Gewinnmitnahmen. Osram-Zahlenwerk überzeugt erst auf den zweiten Blick.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
KW 44: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich nach Ihrer Einschätzung der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:52 Uhr
DAX nach Allzeithoch kaum bewegt -- BMW mit Gewinnrückgang aber viel Optimismus -- Dialog Semiconductor mit Rekord-Sommerquartal -- Apple, Tesla, Zalando, Uniper, MorphoSys, TAG Immo im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:32 Uhr
Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie bricht ein: Rekord-Sommerquartal aber schwacher Ausblick
Nebenwerte
12:29 Uhr
Gewinn bei VW-Großaktionär Porsche steigt stark
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
GeelyA0CACX
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100