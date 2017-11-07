NuStar GP Holdings, LLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter of 2017

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE: NSH) today announced third quarter 2017
net income of $11.0 million, or $0.26 per unit. Distributable cash flow
(DCF) available to unitholders for the third quarter of 2017 was $23.4
million.
As previously announced on October 18, 2017, the third quarter 2017
distribution of $0.545 per unit will be paid on November 16, 2017 to
holders of record as of November 9, 2017.
The discussion will disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures.
Reconciliations of certain of these non-GAAP financial measures to U.S.
GAAP may be found in this press release, with additional reconciliations
located on the Financials page of the Investors section of NuStar GP
Holdings, LLCs website at www.nustargpholdings.com.
NuStar GP Holdings, LLC is a publicly traded limited liability company
that owns the general partner interest, an approximate 11 percent common
limited partner interest and the incentive distribution rights in NuStar
Energy L.P., one of the largest independent liquids terminal and
pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar has operations in the United
States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the
Caribbean, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit NuStar GP
Holdings, LLCs website at www.nustargpholdings.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NuStar GP Holdings, LLC and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Financial Information
|
(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Statement of Income Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in earnings of NuStar Energy L.P.
|
|
|
$
|
12,177
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,130
|
|
|
|
$
|
41,252
|
|
|
|
$
|
49,425
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
(902
|
)
|
|
|
|
(704
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,585
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,377
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,142
|
|
|
|
|
41,603
|
|
|
|
|
2,755
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
(448
|
)
|
|
|
|
(276
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,134
|
)
|
|
|
|
(789
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax benefit
|
|
|
|
10,827
|
|
|
|
|
17,292
|
|
|
|
|
79,136
|
|
|
|
|
49,014
|
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
11,030
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,320
|
|
|
|
$
|
79,333
|
|
|
|
$
|
49,069
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per unit
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.84
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
Weighted average number of common units outstanding
|
|
|
|
42,951,749
|
|
|
|
|
42,931,242
|
|
|
|
|
42,951,749
|
|
|
|
|
42,930,951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in Earnings of NuStar Energy L.P.:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General partner interest
|
|
|
$
|
311
|
|
|
|
$
|
805
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,223
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,571
|
|
General partner incentive distribution
|
|
|
|
10,912
|
|
|
|
|
10,890
|
|
|
|
|
34,736
|
|
|
|
|
32,500
|
|
General partners interest in earnings and incentive distributions
of NuStar Energy L.P.
|
|
|
|
11,223
|
|
|
|
|
11,695
|
|
|
|
|
35,959
|
|
|
|
|
35,071
|
|
Limited partner interest in earnings of NuStar Energy L.P.
|
|
|
|
1,675
|
|
|
|
|
5,156
|
|
|
|
|
7,456
|
|
|
|
|
16,517
|
|
Amortization of step-up in basis related to NuStar Energy L.P.s
assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
(721
|
)
|
|
|
|
(721
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,163
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,163
|
)
|
Equity in earnings of NuStar Energy L.P.
|
|
|
$
|
12,177
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,130
|
|
|
|
$
|
41,252
|
|
|
|
$
|
49,425
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flow Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
11,170
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,239
|
|
|
|
$
|
37,996
|
|
|
|
$
|
43,589
|
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
|
$
|
12,222
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,247
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,061
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,013
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
$
|
(23,461
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(23,441
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(58,046
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(66,276
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributable Cash Flow (Note 1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash distributions from NuStar Energy L.P. associated with:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General partner interest
|
|
|
$
|
2,302
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,976
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,947
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,898
|
|
General partner incentive distribution
|
|
|
|
10,912
|
|
|
|
|
10,890
|
|
|
|
|
34,736
|
|
|
|
|
32,500
|
|
Limited partner interest common units
|
|
|
|
11,185
|
|
|
|
|
11,185
|
|
|
|
|
33,555
|
|
|
|
|
33,514
|
|
Total cash distributions expected from NuStar Energy L.P.
|
|
|
|
24,399
|
|
|
|
|
24,051
|
|
|
|
|
75,238
|
|
|
|
|
71,912
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
(902
|
)
|
|
|
|
(704
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,585
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,377
|
)
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
(448
|
)
|
|
|
|
(276
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,134
|
)
|
|
|
|
(789
|
)
|
Unit-based compensation
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
|
|
376
|
|
DCF
|
|
|
$
|
23,407
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,230
|
|
|
|
$
|
72,176
|
|
|
|
$
|
69,177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total distribution to unitholders
|
|
|
$
|
23,409
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,398
|
|
|
|
$
|
70,226
|
|
|
|
$
|
70,193
|
|
|
|
NuStar GP Holdings, LLC and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Financial Information - Continued
|
(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars)
|
Note 1: NuStar GP Holdings, LLC utilizes distributable cash flow
(DCF) as a financial measure, although it is not defined in U.S.
generally accepted accounting principles. Management believes DCF
provides useful information to investors and other external users of our
financial information because (i) DCF provides additional information
about the cash the business is generating and (ii) investors and other
external users of our financial statements benefit from having access to
the same financial measure being utilized by management and our board of
directors when making financial and planning decisions. Our board of
directors and management use DCF when assessing our ability to fund
distributions and our ability to service debt. DCF is a widely accepted
financial indicator used by our industrys investment community to
compare company performance. DCF is used by our industrys investment
community, in part, because the value of our companys units is
partially based on its yield, and its yield is based on the cash
distributions a company can pay its unitholders.
DCF is not intended to represent cash flows from operations, and is not
presented as an alternative to net income. DCF should not be considered
in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of performance prepared in
accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The
following is a reconciliation of net income to DCF and net cash provided
by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
11,030
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,320
|
|
|
|
$
|
79,333
|
|
|
|
$
|
49,069
|
|
Less equity in earnings of NuStar Energy L.P.
|
|
|
|
(12,177
|
)
|
|
|
|
(16,130
|
)
|
|
|
|
(41,252
|
)
|
|
|
|
(49,425
|
)
|
Plus cash distributions expected from NuStar Energy L.P.
|
|
|
|
24,399
|
|
|
|
|
24,051
|
|
|
|
|
75,238
|
|
|
|
|
71,912
|
|
Gain related to NuStar Energy L.P.s issuance of common limited
partner units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,142
|
)
|
|
|
|
(41,603
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,142
|
)
|
Unit-based compensation items (a)
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
|
|
(237
|
)
|
DCF
|
|
|
|
23,407
|
|
|
|
|
23,230
|
|
|
|
|
72,176
|
|
|
|
|
69,177
|
|
Less cash distributions expected from NuStar Energy L.P.
|
|
|
|
(24,399
|
)
|
|
|
|
(24,051
|
)
|
|
|
|
(75,238
|
)
|
|
|
|
(71,912
|
)
|
Distributions of equity in earnings of NuStar Energy L.P.
|
|
|
|
12,177
|
|
|
|
|
16,130
|
|
|
|
|
41,252
|
|
|
|
|
49,425
|
|
Changes in current assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
881
|
|
|
|
|
(286
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,532
|
)
|
Changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities and other items
|
|
|
|
(102
|
)
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
431
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
11,170
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,239
|
|
|
|
$
|
37,996
|
|
|
|
$
|
43,589
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) We intend to satisfy the vestings of equity-based awards with the
issuance of our units. As such, the expenses related to these awards are
considered non-cash and added back to DCF. These awards include
distribution equivalent rights (DERs). Payments made in connection with
DERs are deducted from DCF. Also included in this item are gains and
losses resulting from the satisfaction of certain long-term incentive
awards prior to the employee transfer on March 1, 2016.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107005644/en/