Nyherji Reports H1 Total Profit Of ISK 237 Million

Nyherji (ICEX:NYHR.IC) announces financial results for the second
quarter and the first half of 2017.
Key Points:
-
Sales of goods and services amounted to ISK 3.608 billion in the
second quarter (4.9% decrease in income from Q2 2016) and ISK 7.605
billion in the first half (6.7% increase from H1 2016) [Q2 2016: ISK
3.794 billion, H1 2016: ISK 7.126 billion].
-
Margin amounted to ISK 904 million (25.0%) in the second quarter and
ISK 1.880 billion (24.7%) in the first half of 2017 [Q2 2016: ISK 931
million (24.5%), H1 2016: ISK 1.816 billion (25.5% )].
-
EBITDA amounted to ISK 211 million (5.9%) in the second quarter and
ISK 453 million in the first half (6.0%) [Q2 2016: ISK 259 million
(6.8%), H1 2016: ISK 439 million (6.2%)].
-
Total profit for the second quarter was ISK 166 million and ISK 237
million in the first half [Q2 2016: ISK 73 million, H1 2016: ISK 111
million].
-
Equity ratio stood at 43.8% at the end of Q2, as compared with 39.7%
at the end of March.
Finnur Oddsson, Group CEO commented:
"Nyherji Group's profit for the first half was satisfactory at ISK 237
million, compared with ISK 111 million the previous year. Nevertheless,
there are challenges to the Group's operations, with continued wage
drift and high levels of volatility in the Icelandic króna exchange
rate, generally having a negative impact on operations and reducing the
competitiveness of Icelandic companies, both in the short and long term.
Q2 saw a decline in revenue and operating profit, which, while not
acceptable, can be explained in part by the strong appreciation of the
króna during this period, as a sizeable fraction of the Group's income
is in foreign currency, and this also affects pricing. The company has
to some extent mitigated the risk of currency fluctuations with currency
hedges that have strengthened our bottom line results.
Continued sales and service of software solutions, technology consulting
and operating services, remain key contributors to the Group's growth in
the first half of the year, with greater demand in recent months for
such solutions, cloud services and increased automation. Sales of PCs
and audio-visual equipment have been thriving, while sales of IT
infrastructure in the second quarter saw a decline.
Tempos revenue continues to build rapidly, up by 36%, in USD terms,
over the previous year. An important strategic milestone was reached
with the launch of the new Tempo Cloud for JIRA. Customer migration to
this new solution is complete and Tempos functionality is greatly
improved with this new release, enabling integration with additional
cloud services beyond JIRA. We are now looking at the opportunities
available for further growth and product development in a much larger
market than has hitherto been available to Tempo.
Business at Applicon, TM Software and the software division of Nyherji
has continued to expand during the period. From our on-going proprietary
software solution development portfolio, we have launched Driver Guide
from TM Software, a solution for car rental and CCQ, a
cloud-based quality management solution, both of which have been well
received. We intend to expand CCQ and Driver Guide internationally in
the near future.
Overall we are very pleased with Nyherji Groups position, not only with
respect to the outlook for our client project pipeline, but also to our
financial strength, with our equity ratio now standing at 44%. While the
company has gained strength, challenging operational factors in Iceland
and international competition is increasingly weighing on domestic
operations.
Operating result in the first half of 2017
|
Half-year Overview - Key Figures
|
|
ISK millions
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2016
|
|
Sold products and services
|
|
7,605
|
|
7,126
|
|
Cost of goods sold and cost of sold services
|
|
(5,725)
|
|
(5,310)
|
|
Margin
|
|
1,880
|
|
1,816
|
|
Operating costs
|
|
(1,705)
|
|
(1,618)
|
|
Operating profits before financial income and financial expenses
|
|
174
|
|
199
|
|
Net financial expenses
|
|
105
|
|
(83)
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
279
|
|
116
|
|
Income tax
|
|
(32)
|
|
(19)
|
|
Profit for the period
|
|
248
|
|
97
|
|
Translation difference/foreign subsidiaries
|
|
(11)
|
|
14
|
|
Total profit for the period
|
|
237
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
453
|
|
439
|
-
Sales of goods and services amounted to ISK 7.605 billion in the first
half of 2017, compared with ISK 7.126 billion for the same period in
2016, an increase of 6.7% between years.
-
Margin amounted to ISK 1.880 billion (24.7%) in the first half of
2017, compared with ISK 1.816 billion (25.5%) over the same period in
2016.
-
Operating expenses amounted to ISK 1.705 billion in the first half of
2017 (22.4% of income), compared with ISK 1.618 billion (22.7% of
income) in the first half of 2016.
-
Salaries and wage-related expenses as a ratio of income were 40.3% in
the first half, compared with 37.9% in the first half of 2016.
-
Net financial income is approximately ISK 105 million, compared to
capital costs of ISK 83 million in 2016. During the first quarter, the
company made a forward agreement on foreign currency sales in order to
partially hedge business units whose income is in foreign currencies,
while most of the cost is in Icelandic currency. Foreign exchange
gains on contracts are booked as financial income.
-
EBITDA amounted to ISK 453 million (6.0%) in the first half of 2006,
compared with ISK 439 million (6.2%) in the first half of 2016.
-
Total profit for the first half of 2017 amounted to ISK 237 million,
compared with ISK 111 million in the first half of 2016.
Balance Sheet 30.06.2017
|
Balance Sheet 30.06.2017 - Key Figures
|
|
ISK millions
|
|
30.06.2017
|
|
31.12.2016
|
|
Fixed assets
|
|
3,239
|
|
3,287
|
|
Current assets
|
|
2,982
|
|
3,624
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
6,221
|
|
6,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
2,726
|
|
2,329
|
|
Long-term obligations
|
|
1,468
|
|
2,028
|
|
Short-term debts
|
|
2,027
|
|
2,553
|
|
Total Equity and liabilities
|
|
6,221
|
|
6,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current ratio
|
|
1.47
|
|
1.42
|
|
Equity ratio
|
|
43.8%
|
|
33.7%
|
-
Current assets decreased by ISK 642 million from the end of 2016, from
ISK 3.624 billion to ISK 2.982 billion. Cash and cash equivalents
decrease by ISK 322 million during the period, mainly due to the
payment of interest-bearing loans. Trade receivables and other
short-term receivables decreased by ISK 408 million during the period.
-
Interest-bearing long-term debt decreased by ISK 561 million during
the period, from ISK 2.028 billion at the end of 2016 to ISK 1.468
billion after the first half of 2017.
-
Equity ratio rose to 43.8% at the end of the first half of 2017,
compared with 33.7% at the end of 2016.
-
Current ratio stood at 1.47 at the end of the first half of 2017,
compared with 1.42 at the end of 2016.
Cash Flow 30.06.2017
|
Cash Flow - Key Figures
|
|
ISK millions
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2016
|
|
Cash from operations
|
|
332
|
|
506
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
(354)
|
|
(493)
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
(292)
|
|
(334)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash
|
|
(314)
|
|
(321)
|
|
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
(8)
|
|
(5)
|
|
Cash at beginning of year
|
|
872
|
|
809
|
|
Cash at close of period
|
|
550
|
|
483
|
-
Cash from operations is ISK 332 million at the end of the first half
of 2017, lowered from ISK 506 million at the end of the first half of
2016. The principal reason for this is the change in operating assets
and liabilities.
-
Investment movements amounted to ISK 354 million in the first half of
2017, down from ISK 493 million at the end of the first half of 2016,
attributable to a decrease in investments in fixed assets in the first
half of 2017 compared with the first half of 2016.
-
Funding activities fell to ISK 292 million during the period, reduced
from ISK 334 million in 2016.
-
Cash at the end of the period totalled ISK 550 million, increased from
ISK 483 million at the end of the first half of 2016.
Operating result in the second quarter of 2017
|
Operating Results - Key Figures
|
|
ISK Millions
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
Q4 2016
|
|
Q3 2016
|
|
Q2 2016
|
|
Sold products and services
|
|
3,608
|
|
3,996
|
|
4,233
|
|
3,429
|
|
3,794
|
|
Cost of goods sold and cost of sold services
|
|
(2,705)
|
|
(3,020)
|
|
(3,125)
|
|
(2,569)
|
|
(2,863)
|
|
Margin
|
|
904
|
|
976
|
|
1,108
|
|
860
|
|
931
|
|
Operating costs
|
|
(827)
|
|
(879)
|
|
(915)
|
|
(746)
|
|
(800)
|
|
Operating profits before financial income and financial expenses
|
|
77
|
|
97
|
|
193
|
|
114
|
|
131
|
|
Net financial expenses
|
|
133
|
|
(28)
|
|
(13)
|
|
(16)
|
|
(38)
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
210
|
|
70
|
|
180
|
|
98
|
|
93
|
|
Income tax
|
|
(29)
|
|
(3)
|
|
19
|
|
(22)
|
|
(18)
|
|
Profit for the period from continuing operations (Loss from
discontinued operations)
|
|
181
|
|
67
|
|
199
|
|
76
|
|
75
|
|
Foreign exchange conversion adjustment
|
|
(15)
|
|
4
|
|
(19)
|
|
17
|
|
(2)
|
|
Total profit for the period
|
|
166
|
|
71
|
|
180
|
|
93
|
|
73
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
211
|
|
194
|
|
335
|
|
247
|
|
259
|
-
Sales of goods and services amounted to ISK 3.608 billion in the
second quarter, as compared to ISK 3.774 billion in the same period in
2016, a decline of 4.9%.
-
Margin amounted to ISK 904 million (25.0%) in Q2, compared with ISK
931 million (24.5%) in Q2 2016.
-
Operating expenses were ISK 827 million in the second quarter (22.9%
of income), compared to ISK 800 million (21.1% of income) in the
second quarter of 2016.
-
Net financial income amounted to ISK 133 million in the quarter,
compared with capital expenses of ISK 38 million in the same quarter
in 2016. During the first quarter, the company made a forward currency
contract to partially offset exchange rate fluctuations attributable
to operating units with income in foreign currency and costs largely
in Icelandic króna. Foreign exchange gains on the contract are booked
as financial income.
-
EBITDA amounted to ISK 211 million (5.9%) in Q2, compared with ISK 259
million (6.8%) for the same period last year.
-
Total profit for the second quarter was ISK 166 million.
Parent company's operations are below expectations
Nyherji, the parent company, which specializes in sales and services of
information technology solutions, was below expectations over the second
quarter. Revenue for the first half of the year increased by 7%, but
declined in Q2. Declining revenues were mainly attributable to reduced
infrastructure sales, as few major contracts were completed during the
quarter. However, demand for our range of personal computers, cameras
and corporate audio-visual solutions remained strong.
Growth in revenue from hosting and operating services continues, by 20%
between quarters. Performance is good and demand and outlook are
positive. There was also growing demand for software solutions for
customers, with Nyherji focusing on developing and selling solutions in
this area to accommodate changing business needs.
The outlook for operations is positive, but it will continue to be
challenging to meet anticipated cost increases, international
competition and counteract the negative effects of strengthening of the
Icelandic króna on Nyherjis operations.
TM Software develops a new solution for car rental
TM Softwares revenue increased by 7% in the first half of 2016 to reach
ISK 618 million for the period. Revenues and earnings are in line with
forecasts. There was solid demand for the company's healthcare and
bespoke solutions, and there was continued growth in product development
in the field of travel solutions. The first version of Driver Guide,
a new solution for car rental services and their customers, was launched
in the second quarter. The solution provides driver and passenger with
real-time travel services and information, ensuring communication
between tourists and car rental firms, and contributing to safer and
more responsible travel. TM Software has been working on the development
of the solution this year, in line with the company's increased focus on
developing its own solutions for tourism.
Project pipeline remains solid in most areas of TM Software and the
outlook for operations is good.
Tempo Cloud for JIRA creates new opportunities
Tempo, which develops time management solutions, achieved revenues of
USD $8.4 million in the first six months of the year, adding 36% (in USD
terms) compared with the previous year. Tempo has developed a new
generation of Tempo Cloud for Jira over the last 12 months, and all
customers using the older version of Tempo have been transferred to the
new environment. The transfer of 7,000 customers to the cloud has been a
challenging task, but it has progressed well. The primary objective of
the development of the new solution is to improve and simplify Tempos
solutions, increase flexibility and speed of product development, and
open Tempo for integration with other cloud services in addition to JIRA
from Atlassian. This phase includes new opportunities for product
development and the potential to sell directly to customers without the
involvement of Atlassian, at the same time expanding the markets in
which Tempo can offer products. Tempo Cloud for JIRA is expected to
drive Tempo's continuing strong revenue growth, both with Atlassian
products and new markets.
During the quarter, more than 1,500 new customers were added, reaching a
total of almost 11,000 -- an increase of 33% between years. Tempo now
has 95 employees, including 30 in North America.
Preparatory and promotional work for investors are currently being
conducted in collaboration with AGC Partners in Boston. The company has
been introduced at investor conferences, both in San Francisco and
London, and has received a positive reception from interested parties.
Strong income growth at Applicon in Iceland
Applicon's delivered a good performance in Iceland, where it develops
and sells business software. Applicon's total revenue amounted to ISK
620 million in the first half, an increase of 20% over the same period
last year. The development of new solutions has resulted in increased
subscription and advisory income on account of Kjarni, human resources
and payroll systems. The business unit has a strong and broad project
pipeline. Sales prospects for the company's solutions in the second half
of the year are solid, with expected income growth and improved earnings
in line with budget, as well as ongoing development of existing
solutions.
Applicon Sweden delivers good results
Applicon Sweden delivered SEK denominated revenue growth of +20% in the
first half of the year, with revenues of approximately SEK 48 million.
The company specializes in software for banks and financial companies
and is engaged in extensive projects for SBAB and Landshypotek Bank. The
company's operating performance was positive, with healthy demand for
services, especially from existing customers who are demanding
additional services. Prospects are good, continued growth is expected
and staff levels are increasing.
Outlook
Prospects for Nyherji operations are favorable. A slight growth in
income and a comparable profit from operations are expected, as has been
observed over the last quarter.
Shareholders
The market value of the company at the end of the second quarter of 2017
was ISK 14.928 billion. The closing price of shares in the quarter was
ISK 32.55 per share. As of 30 June 2017 there are 459 million shares
issued, with 537 registered shareholders.
Company presentation on 21 August 2016
A presentation meeting for investors and market participants will be
held on Monday 21 August 2017 at the company's headquarters at Borgartun
37 in Reykjavik at 08:30. Finnur Oddsson, CEO, will present the
company's performance. The live stream of the meeting can be accessed on
the company's website. The presentation of the meeting will be available
afterwards on the company's website, www.nyherji.is.
Financial Calendar
-
25.10.2017 Q3 2017 update.
-
31.01.2018 Q4 and Annual Results for 2017.
-
02.03.2018 Annual General Meeting 2017.
Approval of Interim Financial Statement
This interim statement was approved by a meeting of the board of Nyherji
hf. on the 18th August 2017, in accordance with International Financial
Reporting Standards (IFRS).
About Nyherji Group
Nyherji Group is a group of information technology services companies
with a mission to help customers achieve even better results in their
operations through the use of information technology, staff expertise
and agile service.
Nyherjis shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Iceland hf. (Iceland Stock
Exchange) under the stock ticker NYHR.IC
The Board of Nyherji comprises Ivar Kristjansson, Chairman, Hildur
Dungal, Emilía Thordardottir, Loftur Bjarni Gislason and Gudmundur
Johann Jonsson. Hjalti Thorarinsson is a deputy member of the Board.
Finnur Oddsson is CEO of Nyherji.
For more information, please visit www.nyherji.is/english/investor-relations/
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not based on historical facts
are forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based on
managements current estimates and expectations, forward-looking
statements are inherently uncertain. We therefore caution the reader
that there are a variety of factors that could cause business conditions
and results to differ materially from what is contained in our
forward-looking statements, and that we do not undertake to update any
forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified
in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
