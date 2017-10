Office Depot, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Results Thursday, November 9, 2017

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of office supplies, business products and services delivered through an omnichannel platform, will announce fiscal third quarter results before market open on Thursday, November 9, 2017. A conference call to discuss the results will be held that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit the Office Depot Investor Relations website at investor.officedepot.com. A replay of the webcast and a copy of the presentation will also be available on the website.

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. is a leading provider of office supplies, business products and services delivered through an omnichannel platform.

The company had 2016 annual sales of approximately $11 billion, employed approximately 38,000 associates, and served consumers and businesses in North America and abroad with approximately 1,400 retail stores, award-winning e-commerce sites and a dedicated business-to-business sales organization – with a global network of wholly owned operations, franchisees, licensees and alliance partners. The company operates under several banner brands including Office Depot, OfficeMax and Grand & Toy. The company’s portfolio of exclusive product brands include TUL, Foray, Brenton Studio, Ativa, WorkPro, Realspace and Highmark.

Office Depot, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "ODP.”

