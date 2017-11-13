Olympic Steel Promotes David J. Gea to Regional Vice President

Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals
service center, announced David J. Gea has been promoted to the position
of Regional Vice President.
Gea started his career with Olympic Steel in 2002 as an Inside Sales
Representative, and has successfully progressed through several
positions. He advanced through the sales organization, maintaining
outside sales territories in Virginia, Ohio and Michigan. In 2008, Gea
was promoted to Regional Sales Manager, Cleveland Division, leading
commercial efforts as the division extended its geographic reach
throughout the region. He was promoted to General Manager of the Detroit
facility in 2012, and led a team that successfully restored the division
to profitability.
In this expanded role, Gea will remain General Manager of the Detroit
facility, while assuming additional oversight of Olympic Steels
Milford, Connecticut, and Atlanta, Georgia, facilities. The General
Managers of these operations will report to Gea.
"Davids past accomplishments at Olympic Steel serve as a testament to
his capabilities and leadership skills, said John Mooney, President and
Chief Operating Officer Flat Rolled. "I am confident that his success
will continue, as we expand his scope of responsibility with this new
role.
Gea graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio where he
earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication. He also was a
participant in the Metals Service Center Institutes Strategic Metals
Management program at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. In
his new role, Gea will report to Mooney.
About Olympic Steel
Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center
focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of
processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate
steel and aluminum products. The Companys CTI subsidiary is a leading
distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and
fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry.
Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 30
facilities in North America.
For additional information, please visit the Companys website at www.olysteel.com
or http://ir.olysteel.com/Contact_Us?BzID=2195.
