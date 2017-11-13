Olympic Steel Promotes David J. Gea to Regional Vice President

Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, announced David J. Gea has been promoted to the position of Regional Vice President.

Gea started his career with Olympic Steel in 2002 as an Inside Sales Representative, and has successfully progressed through several positions. He advanced through the sales organization, maintaining outside sales territories in Virginia, Ohio and Michigan. In 2008, Gea was promoted to Regional Sales Manager, Cleveland Division, leading commercial efforts as the division extended its geographic reach throughout the region. He was promoted to General Manager of the Detroit facility in 2012, and led a team that successfully restored the division to profitability.

In this expanded role, Gea will remain General Manager of the Detroit facility, while assuming additional oversight of Olympic Steels Milford, Connecticut, and Atlanta, Georgia, facilities. The General Managers of these operations will report to Gea.

"Davids past accomplishments at Olympic Steel serve as a testament to his capabilities and leadership skills, said John Mooney, President and Chief Operating Officer  Flat Rolled. "I am confident that his success will continue, as we expand his scope of responsibility with this new role.

Gea graduated from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication. He also was a participant in the Metals Service Center Institutes Strategic Metals Management program at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. In his new role, Gea will report to Mooney.

