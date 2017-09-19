Oncodesign: First-Half 2017 Results

Regulatory News:
ONCODESIGN (Paris:ALONC) (ALONC FR0011766229), a biopharmaceutical
group specialized in precision medicine, is today announcing its
first-half 2017 results and publishing an update on its business
activities.
Introduction of a new organization and integration of the François
Hyafil research center
The December 2016 acquisition of the François Hyafil research center
from GSK has strengthened and extended Oncodesigns skill set and
capabilities.
In the first half of 2017, Oncodesign completely reviewed its
organization to achieve optimum efficiency in its business development,
production and innovation. As part of this process, it has introduced a
new structure spanning all of Oncodesigns sites based around three
business streams (services, partnership and licensing), which start out
from business development and extend to Oncodesigns strategic
activities, including Experimentation and Drug Discovery.
Xavier Morge, formerly Bertin Pharmas Chief Executive Officer, now has
responsibility for business development and marketing. Jan Hoflack,
Chief Operating Officer, retains his duties as Chief Scientific Officer
and has also been given operational responsibility for the strategic
activities. Fabrice Viviani has been given charge of Experimentation and
the Les Ulis facility and Alexis Denis of the Drug Discovery unit. Each
has worked on the operational organization of their activities and on
inter- and intra-site coordination. The activities recently acquired
from Bertin Pharma will be integrated with the Experimentation unit
without any major changes to their existing operational processes.
"We have devoted a great deal of energy and resources since the
beginning of the year to scaling up the business as rapidly and
effectively as possible, said Philippe Genne, Oncodesigns CEO
and founder. "We lost no time in launching the partnership and
licensing projects from December 2016 at the François Hyafil research
center. New chemists were hired to increase the capacity of our
chemistry unit and, at the same time, we designed two new service
offerings. The first is an Integrated Drug Discovery Service, and the
second a preclinical proof of concept activity covering five new
therapeutic areasinflammatory diseases, cardio-metabolism, fibrosis,
diabetes and infectious diseases.
First-half 2017 results
Income statement
The Oncodesign groups revenue was stable in the six months to June 30,
2017 compared with the first half of 2016. The solid growth in Service
revenue (up 9.7% to 5.3 million) offset the decline in Partnership
revenue (down 48% to 0.5 million) owing to the end of collaboration on
LRRK2. Oncodesign has now taken over the development project and all the
associated rights and patents.
Overall, operating revenue still posted a significant increase of 70% to
11.4 million. The key contributors were the increase in the research
tax credit (1.5 million in the first half) and the grant paid by GSK in
connection with the acquisition of the François Hyafil research center,
which amounted to 3.9 million in the first half of 2017. The total
grant of 33 million over 4 years should enable Oncodesign to roll out
its new service offerings and to capitalize on all the centers new
resources and skills by developing its Drug Discovery programs.
In the first half, research and development spending more than doubled
(4.7 million vs. 2.0 million in the first half of 2016), with priority
given to the Partnership (UCB, BMS, Cyclopharma, IMODI, Oncosnipe) and
Licensing (non-oncology: RIPK2, LRRK2, ALK2; oncology: ALK 1, MNK1/2)
projects.
Overall, first-half 2017 operating expenses came to 13.58 million,
compared with 8.49 million in the same period of 2016. This 60%
increase was primarily attributable to the integration of the François
Hyafil research center (1.0 million in external costs over the period
and integration of 57 employees).
Oncodesign posted an operating loss of 2.19 million in the period,
compared with a loss of 1.71 million in the first half of 2016. After
90,000 in net financial expense arising from currency effects, its
share of the Canadian subsidiarys losses (81,000) and 486,000 linked
to the progressive reversal over a 7-year period of the 6.8 million
provision for badwill arising from the acquisition of the François
Hyafil research center, the consolidated first-half 2017 net loss came
to 1.86 million compared with a loss of 1.76 million in the first half
of 2016.
The acquisition of the François Hyafil research center has thus equipped
Oncodesign with the resources and capabilities of GSKs research center,
enabling it to double its R&D efforts without significant change in the
Groups bottom line over the period.
|
million
Consolidated data, French GAAP
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2016
|
Revenue
|
|
5.82
|
|
5.87
|
Other revenue
|
|
5.57
|
|
0.85
|
Total operating revenue
|
|
11.39
|
|
6.72
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(13.58)
|
|
(8.49)
|
Operating income/(loss)
|
|
(2.19)
|
|
(1.71)
|
Financial income and expense
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
0.09
|
Share of income/(losses) from associates
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
(0.12)
|
Reversal of provisions for baddwill
|
|
0.49
|
|
-
|
Net loss (attributable to equity holders of the parent)
|
|
(1.86)
|
|
(1.76)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash position (at June 30)
|
|
10.18
|
|
8.65
Balance sheet and cash position
Oncodesign held 10.2 million in cash at June 30, 2017, compared with
9.9 million at December 31, 2016 and 8.7 million at June 30, 2016.
This figure reflects the 7.9 million grant paid by GSK in January 2017
in respect of FY 2017 (3.9 million recognized under Other revenue in
respect of the first half of the year, and 4.0 million recognized under
Other liabilities and accruals on the balance sheet in respect of the
second half of the year). Conversely, cash at June 30, 2017 does not
include the 1.8 million research tax credit due in the next few weeks
in respect of 2016 and the first 0.3 million instalment of the
repayable advance in respect of the OncoSNIPE® project.
Subsequent events and outlook for 2017
-
Acquisition of the pharmaceutical and biotech services activities of
Bertin Pharma, a subsidiary of Bertin Technologie, which is part of
the CNIM group. The scope acquired generated EBITDA of 0.8 million on
revenue of 5.3 million in 2016. This deal includes the transfer of a
team of 46 highly qualified multidisciplinary employees to support the
proprietary or third-party discovery and development of new drugs in
areas such as immunology and infectious diseases. The commencement of
exclusive negotiations was announced in May 2017 and the acquisition
was finalized in late August 2017.
-
Operational start-up of Oncodesigns collaborative OncoSNIPE® project,
which received a 7.7 million PSPC grant under Bpifrances PIA
(investments for the future) program. The project in which Unicancer
(French federation of cancer centers) will participate recently
received its initial funding payments from Bpifrance in connection
with the launch of a clinical trial to study the molecular profiles
associated with the emergence of resistance among cancer patients.
This trial is taking place at the cancer centers in Dijon, Marseille
and at the university hospitals of Strasbourg.
-
Preliminary results still expected by the end of the year for the
Phase I clinical trial of the radiotracer targeting mutant EGFR.
Next financial report: Full-year 2017 revenue on January 30, 2018
(after market close)
Upcoming financial and scientific events:
-
ELRIG Drug Discovery October 3-4 in Liverpool (United Kingdom)
-
17th Edition of the European Large & Midcap Event October
4-5 in Paris (France)
-
30th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear
Medicine October 21-25 in Vienna (Austria)
-
Groups Pharmacokinetics and Metabolism Days October 25-27 in Paris
(France)
-
AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and
Cancer Therapeutics: Discovery, Biology, and Clinical Applications
October 26-30 in Philadelphia (PA, United States)
-
2nd National Congress of Living Organism Imaging November
8-9 in Paris (France)
-
ICI Europe Summit (Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors) November 14-16,
2017 in Munich (Germany)
-
European Bioanalysis Forum November 15-17 in Barcelona (Spain)
-
Biotech Agora evening December 7 in Paris (France)
-
3rd edition of the Invest Securities Biomed Event
December 19 in Paris (France)
About ONCODESIGN: www.oncodesign.com
Founded over 20 years ago by Dr Philippe Genne, the Companys CEO and
Chairman, Oncodesign is a biopharma company dedicated to the precision
medicine. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than
600 clients, including the worlds largest pharmaceutical companies,
along with its comprehensive technological platform combining
state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated
bioanalysis and medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to predict and
identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness
and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors,
which represent a market estimated at over $46 billion in 2016 and
accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industrys R&D
expenditure, Oncodesigns technology has already enabled the targeting
of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential,
in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical
groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and UCB. Oncodesign is based in
Dijon, France, in the heart of the towns university and hospital hub,
and within the Paris-Saclay cluster, Oncodesign has 215 employees and
subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.
