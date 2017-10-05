Oncodesign Launches Its New Website

Regulatory News:
Oncodesign (Paris:ALONC) (ALONC FR0011766229), a biopharmaceutical
group specialized in precision medicine, announces the launch of its new
website designed to reflect the Groups latest developments.
The new website (www.oncodesign.com)
aims to highlight Oncodesigns biopharmaceutical positioning, the
Groups new service, partnership and licensing offerings for its
customers, and its strategic and technological vision. Its goal is to
provide relevant information, interactively and in a manner geared to
Oncodesigns markets.
The new website is designed to work on all the latest communication
platforms (tablet, smartphone, PC, etc.) and caters to the needs of big
pharma, biotechs and public research institutions, on whose behalf
Oncodesign orients the research and development of new therapeutic and
diagnostic tools. A new Investor area has also been created for its
shareholders, plus a Careers section to help recruit the talent it needs
to fulfil its goals.
This new website marks the start of a new communication policy, which
aims to be more interactive and attuned to Oncodesigns goals.
To see the new website, go to www.oncodesign.com
About ONCODESIGN: www.oncodesign.com
Founded over 20 years ago by Dr Philippe Genne, the Companys CEO and
Chairman, Oncodesign is a biopharma company dedicated to the precision
medicine. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than
600 clients, including the worlds largest pharmaceutical companies,
along with its comprehensive technological platform combining
state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated
bioanalysis and medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to predict and
identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness
and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors,
which represent a market estimated at over $46 billion in 2016 and
accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industrys R&D
expenditure, Oncodesigns technology has already enabled the targeting
of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential,
in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical
groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and UCB. Oncodesign is based in
Dijon, France, in the heart of the towns university and hospital hub,
and within the Paris-Saclay cluster, Oncodesign has 215 employees and
subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.
