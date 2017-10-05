Oncodesign Launches Its New Website

Regulatory News:

Oncodesign (Paris:ALONC) (ALONC  FR0011766229), a biopharmaceutical group specialized in precision medicine, announces the launch of its new website designed to reflect the Groups latest developments.

The new website (www.oncodesign.com) aims to highlight Oncodesigns biopharmaceutical positioning, the Groups new service, partnership and licensing offerings for its customers, and its strategic and technological vision. Its goal is to provide relevant information, interactively and in a manner geared to Oncodesigns markets.

The new website is designed to work on all the latest communication platforms (tablet, smartphone, PC, etc.) and caters to the needs of big pharma, biotechs and public research institutions, on whose behalf Oncodesign orients the research and development of new therapeutic and diagnostic tools. A new Investor area has also been created for its shareholders, plus a Careers section to help recruit the talent it needs to fulfil its goals.

This new website marks the start of a new communication policy, which aims to be more interactive and attuned to Oncodesigns goals.

To see the new website, go to www.oncodesign.com

About ONCODESIGN: www.oncodesign.com

Founded over 20 years ago by Dr Philippe Genne, the Companys CEO and Chairman, Oncodesign is a biopharma company dedicated to the precision medicine. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 600 clients, including the worlds largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its comprehensive technological platform combining state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated bioanalysis and medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to predict and identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $46 billion in 2016 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industrys R&D expenditure, Oncodesigns technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and UCB. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the towns university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster, Oncodesign has 215 employees and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.

