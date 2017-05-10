Oncodesign Opens Exclusive Negotiations with Bertin Pharma for the Acquisition of Service Businesses

Regulatory News:
ONCODESIGN (Paris:ALONC) (FR0011766229 - ALONC), a biotechnology
company serving the pharmaceutical industry in the discovery of new
therapeutic molecules to fight cancer and other serious illnesses with
no known effective treatment, has announced the opening of a period of
exclusive negotiations to acquire Bertin Pharma's service businesses in
Metabolism, Pharmacokinetics, Bio-analysis and Translational Medicine.
These activities in the fields of immunology and infectiology will be an
ideal fit with Oncodesign group's current service offering.
The business portfolio under discussion has some 48 employees, with 2016
revenue of 5.3 million. It complements Oncodesign in many technological
and regulatory areas and would contribute to the acceleration of
Oncodesign group's 2017-2020 strategic plan for its service business.
This project, which has been the subject of an information and
consultation process with employee representative bodies, could be
completed in the summer of 2017. At present it is not certain that any
agreement will be reached nor that the transaction will be completed. No
further comment will be made until an agreement is finalized.
About ONCODESIGN: www.oncodesign.com
Founded over 20 years ago by Dr Philippe Genne, the Companys CEO and
Chairman, Oncodesign is a biotechnology company that maximises the
pharmaceutical industrys chances of success in discovering new
therapeutic molecules to fight cancer and other serious illnesses with
no known effective treatment. With its unique experience acquired by
working with more than 600 clients, including the worlds largest
pharmaceutical companies, along with its comprehensive technological
platform combining state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, advanced animal
modelling and medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to predict and
identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness
and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors,
which represent a market estimated at over $46 billion in 2016 and
accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industrys R&D
expenditure, Oncodesigns technology has already enabled the targeting
of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential,
in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical
groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and UCB. Oncodesign is based in
Dijon, France, in the heart of the towns university and hospital hub,
and within the Paris-Saclay cluster, Oncodesign has 165 employees and
subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.
