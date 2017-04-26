Onxeo: Annual General Meeting of April 26, 2017

Regulatory News:
Onxeo S.A. (Paris:ONXEO)
Copenhagen: ONXEO), a biotechnology company specializing in the
development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases,
notably in oncology, announces that todays Ordinary Shareholders
General Meeting approved all resolutions submitted to their vote, with
over 90% of favorable votes. Given that the quorum was not obtained for
the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders are given notice of a
further EGM on May 24th, 2017 at 3pm.
Shareholders approved the appointment of two new independent directors
Mrs. Christine Garnier (ESCP Europe) is co-founder and a Managing
Partner of AEC Partners since 1998. Her consulting activity specializes
in corporate, international and operational strategies across the life
sciences industry. Over the last 20 years, Christine Garnier has managed
more than 200 assignments on primary and specialty care products,
vaccine products, as well as medical devices and OTC products. Before
co-founding AEC Partners, Christine Garnier spent 12 years working in
the pharmaceutical industry, holding marketing positions at Wyeth and
international marketing and strategic planning positions at Rhône
Poulenc Rorer.
Mrs. Elvira Sanz Urgoiti (Doctor in Pharmacy from the Complutense
University of Madrid) has over 25 years of experience in the
pharmaceutical industry, starting out as a research scientist before
occupying positions of growing responsibility across various business
areas for MSD, Roche and Cyanamid. In 2000, she was appointed CEO of
Wyeth Pharma in Spain, before joining Wyeths US headquarters to develop
a global project, reporting to the CEO of the group, for the
restructuration of Wyeths affiliates at global level. In 2009,
following Wyeths acquisition by Pfizer, she became Chairman and CEO of
Pfizer Spain, a position she held until 2015.
These nominations follow the departures of Mr. David Solomon and Mr.
Russell Greig.
Joe Zakrzewski, Chairman of Onxeos Board of Directors, says:
"First,
I would like to thank David and Russell for their commitment and strong
contribution throughout their terms of office. The appointments of
Christine Garnier and Elvira Sanz strengthen the Boards expertise with
highly-proficient profiles in pivotal areas for the Company: strategy,
internationalization and the expectations of large pharmaceutical
partners. We are delighted to welcome them to a Board that is so
diverse, experienced and involved in Onxeos development.
Renewal of Board appointments
The Annual General Meeting renewed the terms of office of Mrs Judith
Greciet, Onxeos CEO and the companys main shareholder, Financière de
la Montagne, represented by Mr Nicolas Trebouta.
The Companys governance has thus been renewed and supplemented with new
areas of expertise, with a Board of Directors that has 9 members,
including 7 independent Directors. It includes over 40% of women, in
accordance with the French law of January 27, 2011 pertaining to gender
parity on the Boards of Directors of listed companies.
Notice of new Extraordinary General Meeting on May 24, 2017
The final quorum of 24.205% was insufficient to enable the EGM
resolutions to be voted. The companys shareholders are therefore
invited to attend an EGM, on second notice with the same agenda, on May
24th, 2017 at 3 pm at Onxeos headquarters (49, Boulevard du
Général Martial Valin, 75015 Paris).
About Onxeo
Onxeo is a biotechnology company developing innovative drugs for the
treatment of orphan diseases in oncology, driven by high therapeutic
demand in one of the fastest growing segments of the pharmaceutical
industry.
Onxeos objective is to become a major international player in the field
of rare cancers. Its growth strategy is founded on the development of
innovative, effective, and safe drugs based on breakthrough technologies
that can make a real difference in the treatment of orphan oncology
diseases and considerably improve the quality of life of patients
affected by rare or resistant cancers.
Onxeos comprehensive portfolio features a broad orphan oncology
pipeline, with 3 major products in several on-going preclinical and
clinical programs, alone or in combination for various cancer
indications.
The Company is headquartered in Paris, France with offices in Copenhagen
and in New York, and has approximately 60 employees. Onxeo is listed on
Euronext in Paris, France and Nasdaq Copenhagen, Denmark (Ticker: ONXEO,
ISIN Code: FR0010095596).
