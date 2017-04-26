Onxeo: Annual General Meeting of April 26, 2017

Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Paris:ONXEO) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, notably in oncology, announces that todays Ordinary Shareholders General Meeting approved all resolutions submitted to their vote, with over 90% of favorable votes. Given that the quorum was not obtained for the Extraordinary General Meeting, shareholders are given notice of a further EGM on May 24th, 2017 at 3pm.

Shareholders approved the appointment of two new independent directors

Mrs. Christine Garnier (ESCP Europe) is co-founder and a Managing Partner of AEC Partners since 1998. Her consulting activity specializes in corporate, international and operational strategies across the life sciences industry. Over the last 20 years, Christine Garnier has managed more than 200 assignments on primary and specialty care products, vaccine products, as well as medical devices and OTC products. Before co-founding AEC Partners, Christine Garnier spent 12 years working in the pharmaceutical industry, holding marketing positions at Wyeth and international marketing and strategic planning positions at Rhône Poulenc Rorer.

Mrs. Elvira Sanz Urgoiti (Doctor in Pharmacy from the Complutense University of Madrid) has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, starting out as a research scientist before occupying positions of growing responsibility across various business areas for MSD, Roche and Cyanamid. In 2000, she was appointed CEO of Wyeth Pharma in Spain, before joining Wyeths US headquarters to develop a global project, reporting to the CEO of the group, for the restructuration of Wyeths affiliates at global level. In 2009, following Wyeths acquisition by Pfizer, she became Chairman and CEO of Pfizer Spain, a position she held until 2015.

These nominations follow the departures of Mr. David Solomon and Mr. Russell Greig.

Joe Zakrzewski, Chairman of Onxeos Board of Directors, says: "First, I would like to thank David and Russell for their commitment and strong contribution throughout their terms of office. The appointments of Christine Garnier and Elvira Sanz strengthen the Boards expertise with highly-proficient profiles in pivotal areas for the Company: strategy, internationalization and the expectations of large pharmaceutical partners. We are delighted to welcome them to a Board that is so diverse, experienced and involved in Onxeos development.

Renewal of Board appointments

The Annual General Meeting renewed the terms of office of Mrs Judith Greciet, Onxeos CEO and the companys main shareholder, Financière de la Montagne, represented by Mr Nicolas Trebouta.

The Companys governance has thus been renewed and supplemented with new areas of expertise, with a Board of Directors that has 9 members, including 7 independent Directors. It includes over 40% of women, in accordance with the French law of January 27, 2011 pertaining to gender parity on the Boards of Directors of listed companies.

Notice of new Extraordinary General Meeting on May 24, 2017

The final quorum of 24.205% was insufficient to enable the EGM resolutions to be voted. The companys shareholders are therefore invited to attend an EGM, on second notice with the same agenda, on May 24th, 2017 at 3 pm at Onxeos headquarters (49, Boulevard du Général Martial Valin, 75015 Paris).

About Onxeo

Onxeo is a biotechnology company developing innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases in oncology, driven by high therapeutic demand in one of the fastest growing segments of the pharmaceutical industry.

Onxeos objective is to become a major international player in the field of rare cancers. Its growth strategy is founded on the development of innovative, effective, and safe drugs based on breakthrough technologies that can make a real difference in the treatment of orphan oncology diseases and considerably improve the quality of life of patients affected by rare or resistant cancers.

Onxeos comprehensive portfolio features a broad orphan oncology pipeline, with 3 major products in several on-going preclinical and clinical programs, alone or in combination for various cancer indications.

The Company is headquartered in Paris, France with offices in Copenhagen and in New York, and has approximately 60 employees. Onxeo is listed on Euronext in Paris, France and Nasdaq Copenhagen, Denmark (Ticker: ONXEO, ISIN Code: FR0010095596).

Learn more by visiting www.onxeo.com

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the 2016 Reference Document filed with the AMF on April 24, 2017, which is available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on the companys website (www.onxeo.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170426006445/en/