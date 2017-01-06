Onxeo Receives the EnterNext Tech 40 Label

Regulatory News:
Onxeo S.A. (Paris:ONXEO) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ
Copenhagen: ONXEO), a biotechnology company specializing in the
development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, in
particular in oncology, has received the EnterNext Tech 40 Label and is
thus admitted to the "Tech
40 index.
The "Tech 40 label is an initiative launched two years ago by Euronext
to give more prominence to outstanding Tech companies listed on the
various European markets covered by EnterNext (Amsterdam, Brussels,
Lisbon and Paris).
The 40 companies receiving this label were chosen by a committee of
independent European experts based on their business, financial and
stock market performances.
More information on https://tech.euronext.com/en/our-tech-companies/all-tech-40-companies
About Onxeo
Onxeo is a biotechnology company developing innovative drugs for the
treatment of orphan diseases in oncology, driven by high therapeutic
demand in one of the fastest growing segments of the pharmaceutical
industry. Onxeos objective is to become a major international player in
the field of rare cancers. Its growth strategy is founded on the
development of innovative, effective, and safe drugs based on
breakthrough technologies that can make a real difference in the
treatment of orphan oncology diseases and considerably improve the
quality of life of patients affected by rare or resistant cancers.
Onxeos comprehensive portfolio features a broad orphan oncology
pipeline, with 3 major products in several on-going preclinical and
clinical programs, alone or in combination for various cancer
indications.
The Company is headquartered in Paris, France with offices in Copenhagen
and in New York, and has approximately 60 employees. Onxeo is listed on
Euronext in Paris, France and Nasdaq Copenhagen, Denmark (Ticker: ONXEO,
ISIN Code: FR0010095596).
Learn more by visiting www.onxeo.com
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial
condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially
different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this
communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any
forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and
uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in
the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors
("Facteurs de Risque") section of the 2015 Reference Document filed with
the AMF on April 29, 2016, which is available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org)
or on the companys website (www.onxeo.com).
