Onxeo Receives the EnterNext Tech 40 Label

Onxeo S.A. (Paris:ONXEO) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, in particular in oncology, has received the EnterNext Tech 40 Label and is thus admitted to the "Tech 40 index.

The "Tech 40 label is an initiative launched two years ago by Euronext to give more prominence to outstanding Tech companies listed on the various European markets covered by EnterNext (Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris).

The 40 companies receiving this label were chosen by a committee of independent European experts based on their business, financial and stock market performances.

More information on https://tech.euronext.com/en/our-tech-companies/all-tech-40-companies

About Onxeo

Onxeo is a biotechnology company developing innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases in oncology, driven by high therapeutic demand in one of the fastest growing segments of the pharmaceutical industry. Onxeos objective is to become a major international player in the field of rare cancers. Its growth strategy is founded on the development of innovative, effective, and safe drugs based on breakthrough technologies that can make a real difference in the treatment of orphan oncology diseases and considerably improve the quality of life of patients affected by rare or resistant cancers.

Onxeos comprehensive portfolio features a broad orphan oncology pipeline, with 3 major products in several on-going preclinical and clinical programs, alone or in combination for various cancer indications.

The Company is headquartered in Paris, France with offices in Copenhagen and in New York, and has approximately 60 employees. Onxeo is listed on Euronext in Paris, France and Nasdaq Copenhagen, Denmark (Ticker: ONXEO, ISIN Code: FR0010095596).

Learn more by visiting www.onxeo.com

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the 2015 Reference Document filed with the AMF on April 29, 2016, which is available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on the companys website (www.onxeo.com).

