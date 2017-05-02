Optimised Displays on Mobile Devices: Yourtyres.co.uk Now with Responsive Web Design

More and more people are using mobile devices to access the Internet.
According to figures from statistics service StatCounter, since October
2016 smart phone and tablet access to the Internet has predominated
worldwide and the tendency is growing. Yourtyres.co.uk has adapted
itself to this change in user behaviour, recently unveiling a new,
modernised look: Delticoms online shop for workshops and wholesalers
has now been recreated in "responsive web design, meaning it is now
optimally displayed on mobile devices. Responsively designed web pages
adapt their design to the respective screen size, so that content is
still clearly identifiable even in small spaces such as smart phone
screens. So even if you are accessing Yourtyres.co.uk
from your smart phone, searching for car, motorbike, truck and custom
tyres, complete wheels and rims, or accessories and spare parts remains
easy and clear. Particularly convenient is the option to search using
the manufacturer key number or model code number from the registration
certificate.
"The trend towards mobile Internet use is continuing to grow and this
is also true for automotive businesses. Using smart phones and tablets
simplifies many things and offers countless new opportunities, such as
providing customers with advice and selecting products while standing
right next to their vehicles, says Andreas Faulstich, Head of B2B at
Delticom. "We want to make using the shop as easy and convenient for our
customers as possible. This is why the mobile version of the shop offers
all the same advantages and features as Yourtyres.co.uk,
for example the ability to search via matchcode, item number, EAN or
manufacturer ID. In addition, our free app for iOS and Android has been
available since the spring, offering users who prefer tablets or smart
phones particularly clear, rapid access to our range of car, truck and
motorbike tyres.
Use of Yourtyres.co.uk
is free of charge and does not require a minimum purchase amount.
Commercial customers simply need to complete the one-off registration
process completely free of charge. In addition to Yourtyres.co.uk
in the UK, the new responsive design has also been launched in
Delticoms B2B online shops in other European countries.
About Yourtyres.co.uk
Yourtyres.co.uk is the exclusive online store from Delticom AG for
workshops, retailers, wholesalers, tyre fitters/service stations and car
accessories. With over 15 years expertise in the online tyre business,
the Yourtyres.co.uk specialist B2B team offers its clients a spectacular
range of car and motorbike tyres of all brands and dimensions for all
types of vehicles, tyres for light trucks, trucks and buses, custom
tyres, complete wheel sets, car spare parts and accessories, engine oil
and batteries. In addition to favourable purchasing conditions, retail
clients benefit from the online shops time-saving tyre search function,
high availability, reliable delivery thanks to in-house warehouses, as
well as a simple registration process with no hidden costs - from the
very first tyre.
Information about the company: www.delti.com
Tyre tests: www.tyretest.com
