OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents Positive Preclinical Results and Human Ex Vivo Data for OSE-127 (Effi-7) to Support Next Clinical Applications in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

OSE) today presented new data for OSE-127 (Effi-7), an antagonist of the
interleukin-7 receptor (IL-7R), at the 2017 Federation of Clinical
Immunology Societies held in Chicago from June 14 to 17.
The communication entitled "IL-7 pathway controls human T cell homing
to the gut and culminates in inflammatory bowel disease mucosa
(1) shows efficacy results for OSE-127 in various preclinical
acute or chronic colitis models and ex vivo human biopsies.
In preclinical humanized models reconstituted with human T lymphocytes,
OSE-127 significantly blocked pathological homing of human T lymphocytes
to the inflamed colon thereby preventing destruction of gut mucosa by
the T lymphocytes.
In a separate translational study conducted in human in collaboration
with Professor Thomas McDonald (Blizard Institute, Barts and the London
School of Medicine), OSE-127 significantly reduced production of gamma
interferon expressed by proinflammatory mucosal T lymphocytes ex vivo in
colon biopsies from patients with inflammatory bowel disease.
Increased expression of IL-7R, IL-7 and genes involved in the IL-7R
signalling pathway was observed in the patients inflammatory colon
biopsies and correlates with a lack of response to current
immunosuppressive treatments. The expression of the products target
(IL-7R) in human tissues in case of therapeutic escape represents a
major clinical interest for OSE-127, with potential identification of
responder patients.
Nicolas Poirier, Chief Scientific Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics,
said: "Strengthened by first-class academic collaborations, our
studies demonstrate a differentiated mechanism of action for OSE-127
able to fight pathologic local homing of inflammatory T lymphocytes, key
players in the inflammatory bowel diseases chronicity. The strong
presence of the products target in situations of therapeutic escape
implies an important medical need as more than 40% of these patients are
in therapeutic failure (2). These findings
provide additional evidence of OSE-127 therapeutic potential in these
patients.
ABOUT OSE-127OSE-127 is a monoclonal immunomodulatory antibody
targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7
receptor (IL-7R) that induces a powerful antagonist effect on effector T
lymphocytes. Interleukin-7 is a cytokine which specifically regulates
the tissue migration of human effector T lymphocytes, especially in the
gut. The blockage of IL-7R prevents the migration of pathogenic T
lymphocytes while preserving regulator T lymphocytes (3, 4)
which have a positive impact in autoimmune diseases.
OSE Immunotherapeutics has signed a license option agreement with
Servier in December 2016 for the development and commercialization of
OSE-127. Under this agreement, OSE Immunotherapeutics is eligible to
receive up to 272 M including a 10.25 M upfront payment and additional
payments of 30 M upon the exercise of a two-steps option license until
Phase 2 completion in ulcerative colitis. Further payments will be
linked to the achievement of clinical development and registration in
multiple indications, as well as sales milestones with double-digit
royalties on sales.
(1)
"IL-7 pathway controls human T cell homing to the gut and
culminates in inflammatory bowel disease mucosa L. Belarif1,2,3,
L. Kermarec4, V. Daguin1,2,
C. Mary1,2,3, R. Danger1,2,
A. Kucik5, T. MacDonald5,
G. Blancho2,3, P. Naveilhan4,
B. Vanhove1,2,3, N. Poirier1,2,3
1Ose
Immunotherapeutics, Nantes, France ; 2Centre de
Recherche en Transplantation et Immunologie UMR 1064, INSERM, Université
de Nantes, Nantes, France ; 3Institut de
Transplantation Urologie Néphrologie (ITUN), CHU Nantes, Nantes,
France ; 4INSERM, UMR 913, Nantes F-44035,
France ; 5Blizard Institute, Barts and the
London School of Medicine and Dentistry, London, UK
June 14,
2017 - 6:15 PM 7:45 PM - Poster Number: W.19
(2)
Sandborn
WJ et al; The present and future of inflammatory bowel disease
treatments; Gastroenter. Hepatol 12, 438-441 (2016)
(3)
Powell,
N. et al. The transcription factor T-bet regulates intestinal
inflammation mediated by interleukin-7 receptor+ innate lymphoid cells.
Immunity 37, 674684 (2012)
(4)
Yamazaki, M. et al.
Mucosal T cells expressing high levels of IL-7 receptor are potential
targets for treatment of chronic colitis. J. Immunol. 171, 15561563
(2003)
ABOUT THE « Federation Of Clinical Immunology Societies » (FOCIS)
The
annual FOCIS meeting highlights the best science in the field of
clinical immunology. In addition, the FOCIS meeting is an incubator for
developing scientists and practitioners alike to meet with one another
and representatives of the relevant biotech and pharmaceutical industry
whose combined support is invaluable to the success of the field of
clinical immunology.
ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS
Our ambition is to become
a world leader in activation and regulation immunotherapies
OSE
Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development
of innovative immunotherapies for immune activation and regulation in
the fields of immuno-oncology, auto-immune diseases and transplantation.
The
company has a balanced portfolio of first-in-class products with a
diversified risk profile ranging from clinical phase 3 registration
trials to R&D:
In immuno-oncology:
-
Tedopi®, a combination of 10 optimized neo-epitopes to induce
specific T activation in immuno-oncology - Currently in
registration Phase 3 trial advanced NSCLC HLA A2+ patients EU /US - Orphan
Status in the US - Registration expected in 2019 - A Phase 2 with
Tedopi® in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC is
considered in 2017.
-
OSE-172 (Effi-DEM), new generation checkpoint inhibitor targeting
the SIRP-a receptor - In preclinical development for several
cancer models.
In auto-immune diseases and transplantation:
-
FR104, CD28-antagonist in immunotherapy - Phase 1 trial
completed
For the treatment of
autoimmune diseases
and for use with transplantation - Licensed to Janssen Biotech Inc.
to pursue clinical development.
-
OSE-127 (Effi-7), interleukin receptor-7 antagonist - In
preclinical development for inflammatory bowel diseases
and
other autoimmune diseases.
License option agreement
with Servier
for the development and commercialization.
The portfolios blockbuster potential gives OSE Immunotherapeutics the
ability to enter global agreements at different stages of development
with major pharmaceutical players.
Immunotherapy is a highly promising and growing market. By 2023
Immunotherapy of cancer could represent nearly 60% of treatments against
less than 3% at present * and the projected market is estimated at $67
billion in 2018 **.
There are more than 80 autoimmune diseases that represent a significant
market including major players in the pharmaceutical industry with sales
towards $10 billion for the main products. The medical need is largely
unmet and requires the provision of new innovative products involved in
the regulation of the immune system.
*Citi Research Equity
**BCC Research
Forward-looking statements
This press release
contains express or implied information and statements that might be
deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE
Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These
information and statements include financial projections that are based
upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics
management in light of its experience and its perception of historical
trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future
developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.
These
forward-looking statements include statements typically using
conditional and containing verbs such as "expect, "anticipate,
"believe, "target, "plan, or "estimate, their declensions and
conjugations and words of similar import.
Although the OSE
Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking
statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics
shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of
such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not,
and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond
the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual
results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or
implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks
include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE
Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance.
This press release includes only
summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics
Reference Document filed with the AMF on 28 April 2017 under the number
R.17-038, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year
2016, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics website.
Other than
as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press
release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to
update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.
