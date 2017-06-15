Jetzt neu: Langfristiger Vermögensaufbau mit Hilfe von Dividenden geht ab jetzt ganz einfach. Hier erfahren Sie wie.
15.06.2017 18:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents Positive Preclinical Results and Human Ex Vivo Data for OSE-127 (Effi-7) to Support Next Clinical Applications in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) today presented new data for OSE-127 (Effi-7), an antagonist of the interleukin-7 receptor (IL-7R), at the 2017 Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies held in Chicago from June 14 to 17.

The communication entitled "IL-7 pathway controls human T cell homing to the gut and culminates in inflammatory bowel disease mucosa (1) shows efficacy results for OSE-127 in various preclinical acute or chronic colitis models and ex vivo human biopsies.

In preclinical humanized models reconstituted with human T lymphocytes, OSE-127 significantly blocked pathological homing of human T lymphocytes to the inflamed colon thereby preventing destruction of gut mucosa by the T lymphocytes.

In a separate translational study conducted in human in collaboration with Professor Thomas McDonald (Blizard Institute, Barts and the London School of Medicine), OSE-127 significantly reduced production of gamma interferon expressed by proinflammatory mucosal T lymphocytes ex vivo in colon biopsies from patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Increased expression of IL-7R, IL-7 and genes involved in the IL-7R signalling pathway was observed in the patients inflammatory colon biopsies and correlates with a lack of response to current immunosuppressive treatments. The expression of the products target (IL-7R) in human tissues in case of therapeutic escape represents a major clinical interest for OSE-127, with potential identification of responder patients.

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Scientific Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, said: "Strengthened by first-class academic collaborations, our studies demonstrate a differentiated mechanism of action for OSE-127 able to fight pathologic local homing of inflammatory T lymphocytes, key players in the inflammatory bowel diseases chronicity. The strong presence of the products target in situations of therapeutic escape implies an important medical need as more than 40% of these patients are in therapeutic failure (2). These findings provide additional evidence of OSE-127 therapeutic potential in these patients.

ABOUT OSE-127OSE-127 is a monoclonal immunomodulatory antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor (IL-7R) that induces a powerful antagonist effect on effector T lymphocytes. Interleukin-7 is a cytokine which specifically regulates the tissue migration of human effector T lymphocytes, especially in the gut. The blockage of IL-7R prevents the migration of pathogenic T lymphocytes while preserving regulator T lymphocytes (3, 4) which have a positive impact in autoimmune diseases.

OSE Immunotherapeutics has signed a license option agreement with Servier in December 2016 for the development and commercialization of OSE-127. Under this agreement, OSE Immunotherapeutics is eligible to receive up to 272 M including a 10.25 M upfront payment and additional payments of 30 M upon the exercise of a two-steps option license until Phase 2 completion in ulcerative colitis. Further payments will be linked to the achievement of clinical development and registration in multiple indications, as well as sales milestones with double-digit royalties on sales.

(1) "IL-7 pathway controls human T cell homing to the gut and culminates in inflammatory bowel disease mucosa L. Belarif1,2,3, L. Kermarec4, V. Daguin1,2, C. Mary1,2,3, R. Danger1,2, A. Kucik5, T. MacDonald5, G. Blancho2,3, P. Naveilhan4, B. Vanhove1,2,3, N. Poirier1,2,3
1Ose Immunotherapeutics, Nantes, France ; 2Centre de Recherche en Transplantation et Immunologie UMR 1064, INSERM, Université de Nantes, Nantes, France ; 3Institut de Transplantation Urologie Néphrologie (ITUN), CHU Nantes, Nantes, France ; 4INSERM, UMR 913, Nantes F-44035, France ; 5Blizard Institute, Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, London, UK
June 14, 2017 - 6:15 PM  7:45 PM - Poster Number: W.19
(2) Sandborn WJ et al; The present and future of inflammatory bowel disease treatments; Gastroenter. Hepatol 12, 438-441 (2016)
(3) Powell, N. et al. The transcription factor T-bet regulates intestinal inflammation mediated by interleukin-7 receptor+ innate lymphoid cells. Immunity 37, 674684 (2012)
(4) Yamazaki, M. et al. Mucosal T cells expressing high levels of IL-7 receptor are potential targets for treatment of chronic colitis. J. Immunol. 171, 15561563 (2003)

ABOUT THE « Federation Of Clinical Immunology Societies » (FOCIS)
The annual FOCIS meeting highlights the best science in the field of clinical immunology. In addition, the FOCIS meeting is an incubator for developing scientists and practitioners alike to meet with one another and representatives of the relevant biotech and pharmaceutical industry whose combined support is invaluable to the success of the field of clinical immunology.

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS
Our ambition is to become a world leader in activation and regulation immunotherapies
OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies for immune activation and regulation in the fields of immuno-oncology, auto-immune diseases and transplantation.
The company has a balanced portfolio of first-in-class products with a diversified risk profile ranging from clinical phase 3 registration trials to R&D:
In immuno-oncology:

  • Tedopi®, a combination of 10 optimized neo-epitopes to induce specific T activation in immuno-oncology - Currently in registration Phase 3 trial advanced NSCLC HLA A2+ patients EU /US - Orphan Status in the US - Registration expected in 2019 - A Phase 2 with Tedopi® in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC is considered in 2017.
  • OSE-172 (Effi-DEM), new generation checkpoint inhibitor targeting the SIRP-a receptor - In preclinical development for several cancer models.

In auto-immune diseases and transplantation:

  • FR104, CD28-antagonist in immunotherapy - Phase 1 trial completed  For the treatment of autoimmune diseases and for use with transplantation - Licensed to Janssen Biotech Inc. to pursue clinical development.
  • OSE-127 (Effi-7), interleukin receptor-7 antagonist - In preclinical development for inflammatory bowel diseases and other autoimmune diseases. License option agreement with Servier for the development and commercialization.

The portfolios blockbuster potential gives OSE Immunotherapeutics the ability to enter global agreements at different stages of development with major pharmaceutical players.

Immunotherapy is a highly promising and growing market. By 2023 Immunotherapy of cancer could represent nearly 60% of treatments against less than 3% at present * and the projected market is estimated at $67 billion in 2018 **.

There are more than 80 autoimmune diseases that represent a significant market including major players in the pharmaceutical industry with sales towards $10 billion for the main products. The medical need is largely unmet and requires the provision of new innovative products involved in the regulation of the immune system.

*Citi Research Equity
**BCC Research

Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.
These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as "expect, "anticipate, "believe, "target, "plan, or "estimate, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import.
Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.
This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Reference Document filed with the AMF on 28 April 2017 under the number R.17-038, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2016, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics website.
Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Orphan Synergy Europe - Pharma SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Orphan Synergy Europe - Pharma SA News
RSS Feed
Orphan Synergy Europe - Pharma SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Orphan Synergy Europe - Pharma SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Orphan Synergy Europe - Pharma SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Orphan Synergy Europe - Pharma SA News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App | Diese Kurse sind schneller als ihr eigener Schatten
DekaBank: Solide Wirtschaftsentwicklung stützt die Märkte
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungsprodukte: Protect Multi Aktienanleihen
Scalable Capital: Infoabend in Hamburg am 21. Juni
Öl bleibt noch lange billig  das müssen Sie jetzt wissen!
 Outperformer nach Zielerhöhung: Pharmawert Bayer im Fokus
HSBC: Technische Analyse zu SAP - Werden die Karten neu gemischt?
DZ BANK  Crédit Agricole: Quartalsergebnis übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Stabile Dividendenaktien gehören in jedes Depot!

Die Investition in ausgewählte Blue-Chip-Dividendenaktien gehört zu den sichersten Strategien, um an den Aktienmärkten langfristig ein Vermögen aufzubauen. Dividendenaktien von hochkapitalisierten Unternehmen werfen langfristig höhere Renditen als der Gesamtmarkt ab und bieten einen guten Schutz in unsicheren Börsenzeiten. Wir stellen im aktuellen Anlegermagazin drei Aktien mit stabilen und attraktiven Dividendenrenditen vor.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Orphan Synergy Europe - Pharma SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Orphan Synergy Europe - Pharma SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Europas Währungshüter riskieren das Ende ihrer Macht
Die wichtigste Anlage Ihres Lebens
Yippie-Rufe beim Sex sollten in der Wohnung bleiben
Fed erhöht Leitzins um 0,25 Punkte
Wie ernst steht es um Air Berlin?

News von

Die europäischen Börsen holen auf - mit welchen Aktien Anleger dabei sind
Unterbewertete Aktien trotz Rekordbörsen: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Gazprom-Aktie: Die antizyklische Einstiegschance ist da
Dax fällt: Anleger machen Kasse - Vonovia-Aktie steigt
Daimler-Aktie, BASF und Co.: Die deutschen Top-Favoriten der UBS

News von

Elon Musks Hyperloop könnte euch in 30 Minuten von Hamburg nach Köln bringen
Wie der Ex-StudiVZ-Chef die deutsche Startup-Szene vorantreibt
Wie das Wall-Street-Wunderkind Daniel Schwartz Burger King vor dem Kollaps rettete
Heute entscheidet sich das Schicksal von Air Berlin - das sind 4 mögliche Szenarien
Apple-Leaks? Neue Fotos sollen das iPhone 8-Gehäuse zeigen

Heute im Fokus

Dow Jones schwächer -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Daimler investiert in arabischen Mitfahrdienst Careem -- US-Notenbank will nach Zinserhöhung noch 2017 nachlegen -- Gerry Weber im Fokus

Trump lassen neue Berichte über Russland-Affäre kalt. Schäuble zuversichtlich bei Hellas-Hilfen und IWF-Beteiligung. Putin erklärt russische Wirtschaftskrise für überstanden. Kraftfahrtbundesamt ordnet Rückruf von 24.000 Audi an. Griechischer Präsident appelliert vor Krisentreffen an Schäuble. Verkauf der Toshiba-Chipsparte zieht sich weiter in die Länge.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Indirekt profitieren - Die günstigsten Aktien der Apple-Partner
Die bestbezahlten Promis
Wer verdient am meisten?
KW 23: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Millionenerbe
Diese Superreichen hinterlassen ihren Kindern kein Erbe
Metropolen der Superreichen
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Die wertvollsten Marken aus jedem Land
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Frankreichs Europa-freundlicher Präsident Emmanuel Macron hat bei der Parlamentswahl seinen Sprint an die Macht fortgesetzt. Sind sie auch ein EU-Befürworter?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:42 Uhr
Dow Jones schwächer -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Daimler investiert in arabischen Mitfahrdienst Careem -- US-Notenbank will nach Zinserhöhung noch 2017 nachlegen -- Gerry Weber im Fokus
Sonstiges
16:18 Uhr
Auf Europas führende Dividendenwerte setzen
Standardwerte
12:57 Uhr
Daimler investiert in arabischen Mitfahrdienst Careem
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
E.ON SEENAG99
BMW AG519000
EVOTEC AG566480
GAZPROM903276
Allianz840400
Amazon.com Inc.906866
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Infineon AG623100