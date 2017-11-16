Pacific Drilling Receives Approval of First Day Motions

PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. (OTCPink: PACDQ) ("Pacific Drilling or the
"Company) today announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court for
the Southern District of New York has granted the relief requested by
the Company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course
business activities, subject to certain modifications at the request of
the Court, the United States Trustee and stakeholders. The approved
motions give us the authority to, among other things, continue to pay
employee wages and benefits without interruption, to utilize our current
cash management system, and to pay certain foreign and critical vendors
for goods and services provided prior to the petition date. All vendors
will be paid in full and in cash on normal payment terms for all goods
and services provided on or after the petition date.
Paul Reese, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Drilling, said, "With
these approvals, the Company will continue normal operations as we
implement a comprehensive financial restructuring under the protection
of Chapter 11. Importantly, I would like to thank our employees,
customers and vendors for working constructively with us during this
important period for the Company.
Additional details can be found on the Companys website, www.pacificdrilling.com/restructuring
or via the Companys restructuring information line at: +1 866-396-3566
(Toll Free) or +1 646-795-6175 (International Number).
About Pacific Drilling
With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific
Drilling is committed to becoming the industrys preferred
high-specification, floating-rig drilling contractor. Pacific Drillings
fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most
technologically advanced fleets in the world. For more information about
Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our
website at www.pacificdrilling.com.
