PCM Named Veritas Partner of the Year

PCM,
Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI), a leading technology solutions provider, today
announced that it has been named as the Veritas Americas Partner of the
Year 2017. The awards were presented at the annual Veritas Vision
conference at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
The award criteria include overall performance in revenue growth,
program adoption, excellence in technical innovation and strategic
implementation of Veritas solutions. PCM excelled in year-over-year net
new growth and partner accreditation (Platinum & Technical Support
Partner Program).
"As a long-time strategic partner for Veritas, PCM has evolved from a
licensing reseller to solution selling and first-call services,
delivering new business growth year-over-year, said Rick Fairweather,
vice president of the Americas Partner Organization, Veritas. "We are
thrilled to honor PCM for their leadership in helping organizations
manage, protect and optimize data on-premises and in complex,
multi-cloud environment through the Veritas 360 data management
platform.
"Veritas helps customers accelerate their digital transformation and
solve pressing IT and business challenges, said David Hall, PCM senior
vice president of solutions and services. "PCM continues to leverage
Veritas to modernize and revitalize their enterprise customers by making
their data work better for them through innovative back-up and recovery,
business continuity, storage management, and information governance
solutions.
About PCM
PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading
multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware,
software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state,
local and federal governments and educational institutions across the
United States, Canada and the UK. We generated net sales of $2.3
billion in the twelve months ended June 30, 2017. For more information,
please visit investor.pcm.com or
call (310) 354-5600.
