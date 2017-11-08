PCM Named Veritas Partner of the Year

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI), a leading technology solutions provider, today announced that it has been named as the Veritas Americas Partner of the Year 2017. The awards were presented at the annual Veritas Vision conference at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The award criteria include overall performance in revenue growth, program adoption, excellence in technical innovation and strategic implementation of Veritas solutions. PCM excelled in year-over-year net new growth and partner accreditation (Platinum & Technical Support Partner Program).

"As a long-time strategic partner for Veritas, PCM has evolved from a licensing reseller to solution selling and first-call services, delivering new business growth year-over-year, said Rick Fairweather, vice president of the Americas Partner Organization, Veritas. "We are thrilled to honor PCM for their leadership in helping organizations manage, protect and optimize data on-premises and in complex, multi-cloud environment through the Veritas 360 data management platform.

"Veritas helps customers accelerate their digital transformation and solve pressing IT and business challenges, said David Hall, PCM senior vice president of solutions and services. "PCM continues to leverage Veritas to modernize and revitalize their enterprise customers by making their data work better for them through innovative back-up and recovery, business continuity, storage management, and information governance solutions.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware, software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States, Canada and the UK. We generated net sales of $2.3 billion in the twelve months ended June 30, 2017. For more information, please visit investor.pcm.com or call (310) 354-5600.

