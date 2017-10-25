Pernod Ricard: Availability of Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary Sessions) of 9 November 2017

Regulatory News:
Press Release - Paris, 25 October 2017
The Combined General Meeting of Pernod Ricards (Paris:RI) shareholders
will be held on Thursday 9 November 2017 at 2 p.m. at Salle Pleyel, 252,
rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré - 75008 Paris.
The preliminary notice of meeting, comprising the agenda and the draft
resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales
Obligatoires (BALO) n°119, 4 October 2017 and the notice of meeting
in the BALO n°128 of 25 October 2017 and in Les Petites Affiches,
a journal of legal notices.
These notices include information on
how to attend and vote at the General Meeting.
Information and documents pertaining to the Combined General Meeting are
available in the Investors / Our financial information / General
Shareholders Meeting / 2017 General Shareholders Meeting section of
Pernod Ricards website: https://www.pernod-ricard.com.
Pursuant to applicable legal and regulatory provisions, documents that
must be available for the shareholders for the purpose of general
meetings are available at Pernod Ricards registered office, 12 Place
des Etats-Unis, 75116 Paris, as from today, the publication date of the
notice of meeting and for at least fifteen days prior to the Combined
General Meeting.
Documents listed in Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are
available on Pernod Ricards website
mentioned above since 19 October 2017, the twenty-first day that
precedes the General Meeting.
In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:
-
any shareholder holding registered shares may, up to the fifth day,
inclusive, prior to the General Meeting, request these documents from
the Company. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of
this right is subject to the submission of a shareholding certificate
delivered by their financial intermediary;
-
any shareholder may consult these documents at the registered office
of Pernod Ricard.
Shareholders agenda: 2017/2018 half-year results
Thursday 8 February 2018
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the worlds n°2 in
wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of 9,010 million in FY17.
Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has
undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and
acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008).
Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the
sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantines, Chivas Regal, Royal
Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell
cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and
Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacobs Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo
Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of
approximately 18,500 people and operates through a decentralised
organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies and 86 "Market Companies
established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a
sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption.
Pernod Ricards strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that
guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong
sense of ethics.
Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext
(Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171025005946/en/