Pernod Ricard: Availability of Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary Sessions) of 9 November 2017

Press Release - Paris, 25 October 2017

The Combined General Meeting of Pernod Ricards (Paris:RI) shareholders will be held on Thursday 9 November 2017 at 2 p.m. at Salle Pleyel, 252, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré - 75008 Paris.

The preliminary notice of meeting, comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°119, 4 October 2017 and the notice of meeting in the BALO n°128 of 25 October 2017 and in Les Petites Affiches, a journal of legal notices.

These notices include information on how to attend and vote at the General Meeting.

Information and documents pertaining to the Combined General Meeting are available in the Investors / Our financial information / General Shareholders Meeting / 2017 General Shareholders Meeting section of Pernod Ricards website: https://www.pernod-ricard.com.

Pursuant to applicable legal and regulatory provisions, documents that must be available for the shareholders for the purpose of general meetings are available at Pernod Ricards registered office, 12 Place des Etats-Unis, 75116 Paris, as from today, the publication date of the notice of meeting and for at least fifteen days prior to the Combined General Meeting.

Documents listed in Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available on Pernod Ricards website mentioned above since 19 October 2017, the twenty-first day that precedes the General Meeting.

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

any shareholder holding registered shares may, up to the fifth day, inclusive, prior to the General Meeting, request these documents from the Company. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a shareholding certificate delivered by their financial intermediary;

any shareholder may consult these documents at the registered office of Pernod Ricard.

Shareholders agenda: 2017/2018 half-year results  Thursday 8 February 2018

