Pernod Ricard: Combined Shareholders Meeting of 9 November 2017

Press Release - Paris, 9 November 2017
Pernod Ricards (Paris:RI) shareholders held their Combined
Shareholders Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) today, chaired by
Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO, to approve the 2016/17 consolidated
and parent company financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2017
and to vote on the resolutions submitted to their approval.
Dividend: 2.02 per share
The shareholders set the cash dividend at 2.02 per share for the
2016/17 financial year. An interim dividend of 0.94 per share having
been paid on 7 July 2017, the balance amounting to 1.08 per share will
be detached on 20 November 2017 (with a record date of 21 November 2017)
and paid on 22 November 2017.
Renewal of Directors
The Shareholders Meeting renewed for a term of 4 years the
directorships of Ms Anne Lange and Ms. Veronica Vargas and of Société
Paul Ricard represented by Mr. Paul-Charles Ricard.
Approval of the compensation policy items applicable to Mr Alexandre
Ricard, Chairman & CEO for the 2017/18 fiscal year
The Shareholders Meeting approved the compensation policy items
applicable to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO for the 2017/18 fiscal
year.
Favourable opinion on the elements of compensation due or granted to
Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO for the 2016/17 fiscal year
Pernod Ricards shareholders gave a favourable opinion on the elements
of compensation due or granted to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO
for the 2016/17 fiscal year.
Board of Directors held on 9 November 2017
(following the Shareholders Meeting)
The Board of Directors renewed, on the recommendation of the
Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee, the duties of Ms Anne Lange
as member of the Strategic Committee.
Biography
Ms Anne Lange, a French citizen, is a graduate of the Institut
dÉtudes Politiques in Paris and of the École Nationale dAdministration
(ENA). Ms Anne Lange began her career within the office of the Prime
Minister as Director of the State-Controlled Broadcasting Office. In
1998, she joined Thomson as Manager of strategic planning before being
appointed Head of the eBusiness Europe Department in 2000. In 2003, Ms
Anne Lange took up the function of General Secretary of the Rights on
the Internet Forum, a public body reporting to the office of the Prime
Minister. From 2004 to 2014, she went on to successively hold the
positions of Director of Public Sector Europe, Executive Director Media
and Public Sector Global Operations (in the USA), and Innovation
Executive Director within the Internet Business Solution Group division
at Cisco.
She is currently co-founder and CEO of Mentis, a company which
develops applications and platforms in the field of connected objects
and collaborates with groups on mobility solutions and management of
urban spaces. She is Director of Orange* and the Imprimerie Nationale.
Ms Anne Lange has strong expertise in innovation and digital
technology which she has developed for the past twenty years, both in
the public and private sectors.
*Listed company
Ms Veronica Vargas received a MEng degree in Industrial Engineering
from the "Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingenieros (Seville, Spain) and
completed her degree in France at École Centrale Paris (ECP).
Ms Veronica Vargas started her professional career at the beginning
of 2007 at Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking in Paris as
part of the Strategic and Acquisition Finance team. She joined the
London team in 2009, where she continues to be involved in advising
clients on all aspects related to the optimisation of their capital
structure, as well as executing strategic transactions to support
clients key business needs, including acquisitions, spin-offs, share
buybacks, and other strategic transactions.
Ms Veronica Vargas is a great-granddaughter of Mr Paul Ricard, the
founder of Société Ricard, and has been a permanent representative of
Rigivar SL Company, a member of the Supervisory Board of Société Paul
Ricard since 2009.
Ms Veronica Vargas has been a Director of Pernod Ricard since 2015.
Mr Paul-Charles Ricard graduated from Euromed Marseille Business
School with a Masters in Management Science, and from Panthéon-Assas
Paris 2 University with a Master 2 in Communications (Media Law) and a
Masters in Business Law. He joined Pernod Ricard in 2008 as an Internal
Auditor in the Audit and Business Development Department at the
Headquarters. In 2010, Mr Paul-Charles Ricard was appointed G.H. Mumm
International Brand Manager at Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët before being
appointed Group Innovation Manager.
Mr Paul-Charles Ricard is a grandson of Mr Paul Ricard, the founder
of Société Ricard.
He has been the permanent representative of Société Paul Ricard
(Director of the Board of Pernod Ricard) since 29 August 2012.
The Combined Shareholders Meeting was broadcasted live and can
now be viewed in both French and English on the http://pernod-ricard.com
website.
Shareholders agenda: 2017/18 half-year results Thursday
8 February 2018
