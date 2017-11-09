09.11.2017 18:00
Pernod Ricard: Combined Shareholders Meeting of 9 November 2017

Press Release - Paris, 9 November 2017

Pernod Ricards (Paris:RI) shareholders held their Combined Shareholders Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) today, chaired by Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO, to approve the 2016/17 consolidated and parent company financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2017 and to vote on the resolutions submitted to their approval.

Dividend:  2.02 per share

The shareholders set the cash dividend at  2.02 per share for the 2016/17 financial year. An interim dividend of  0.94 per share having been paid on 7 July 2017, the balance amounting to  1.08 per share will be detached on 20 November 2017 (with a record date of 21 November 2017) and paid on 22 November 2017.

Renewal of Directors

The Shareholders Meeting renewed for a term of 4 years the directorships of Ms Anne Lange and Ms. Veronica Vargas and of Société Paul Ricard represented by Mr. Paul-Charles Ricard.

Approval of the compensation policy items applicable to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO for the 2017/18 fiscal year

The Shareholders Meeting approved the compensation policy items applicable to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO for the 2017/18 fiscal year.

Favourable opinion on the elements of compensation due or granted to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO for the 2016/17 fiscal year

Pernod Ricards shareholders gave a favourable opinion on the elements of compensation due or granted to Mr Alexandre Ricard, Chairman & CEO for the 2016/17 fiscal year.

Board of Directors held on 9 November 2017 (following the Shareholders Meeting)

The Board of Directors renewed, on the recommendation of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee, the duties of Ms Anne Lange as member of the Strategic Committee.

Biography

Ms Anne Lange, a French citizen, is a graduate of the Institut dÉtudes Politiques in Paris and of the École Nationale dAdministration (ENA). Ms Anne Lange began her career within the office of the Prime Minister as Director of the State-Controlled Broadcasting Office. In 1998, she joined Thomson as Manager of strategic planning before being appointed Head of the eBusiness Europe Department in 2000. In 2003, Ms Anne Lange took up the function of General Secretary of the Rights on the Internet Forum, a public body reporting to the office of the Prime Minister. From 2004 to 2014, she went on to successively hold the positions of Director of Public Sector Europe, Executive Director Media and Public Sector Global Operations (in the USA), and Innovation Executive Director within the Internet Business Solution Group division at Cisco.

She is currently co-founder and CEO of Mentis, a company which develops applications and platforms in the field of connected objects and collaborates with groups on mobility solutions and management of urban spaces. She is Director of Orange* and the Imprimerie Nationale.

Ms Anne Lange has strong expertise in innovation and digital technology which she has developed for the past twenty years, both in the public and private sectors.

*Listed company

Ms Veronica Vargas received a MEng degree in Industrial Engineering from the "Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingenieros (Seville, Spain) and completed her degree in France at École Centrale Paris (ECP).

Ms Veronica Vargas started her professional career at the beginning of 2007 at Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking in Paris as part of the Strategic and Acquisition Finance team. She joined the London team in 2009, where she continues to be involved in advising clients on all aspects related to the optimisation of their capital structure, as well as executing strategic transactions to support clients key business needs, including acquisitions, spin-offs, share buybacks, and other strategic transactions.

Ms Veronica Vargas is a great-granddaughter of Mr Paul Ricard, the founder of Société Ricard, and has been a permanent representative of Rigivar SL Company, a member of the Supervisory Board of Société Paul Ricard since 2009.

Ms Veronica Vargas has been a Director of Pernod Ricard since 2015.

Mr Paul-Charles Ricard graduated from Euromed Marseille Business School with a Masters in Management Science, and from Panthéon-Assas Paris 2 University with a Master 2 in Communications (Media Law) and a Masters in Business Law. He joined Pernod Ricard in 2008 as an Internal Auditor in the Audit and Business Development Department at the Headquarters. In 2010, Mr Paul-Charles Ricard was appointed G.H. Mumm International Brand Manager at Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët before being appointed Group Innovation Manager.

Mr Paul-Charles Ricard is a grandson of Mr Paul Ricard, the founder of Société Ricard.

He has been the permanent representative of Société Paul Ricard (Director of the Board of Pernod Ricard) since 29 August 2012.

The Combined Shareholders Meeting was broadcasted live and can now be viewed in both French and English on the http://pernod-ricard.com website.

Shareholders agenda: 2017/18 half-year results  Thursday 8 February 2018

About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the worlds n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of 9,010 million in FY17. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantines, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacobs Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 18,500 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies and 86 "Market Companies established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricards strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.
Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

