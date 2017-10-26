Regulatory News:
Pharnext
SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (Paris:ALPHA), a
biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development
of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known
drugs, today announced that it will participate at the upcoming
Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF) Annual Patient-Centered Summit
for Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) and Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability
To Pressure Palsies (HNPP), on November 3, 2017, in Boston (United
States). Pharnext will present, in a poster and during an oral session,
an update on its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its
lead PLEODRUG PXT3003, in development for the treatment of
Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A disease (CMT1A).
This unique event will bring together patients, caregivers, industry
representatives, researchers and clinicians. This year, the summit will
focus on pain. The objective is to come to an understanding of pain in
the CMT/HNPP Community, including its impact on quality of life.
Details of the presentations are as follows:
-
Oral Session, November 3, 2017, from 4.15pm to 5.15 pm EST
-
Title : Update on Current Clinical Trials for CMT/HNPP
-
Presenters : René Goedkoop, MD, Chief Medical Officer,
Pharnext, France and Kenneth Attie, MD, VP-Medical Research,
Acceleron, United States
-
Poster session, November 3, 2017, all day
-
Title : "Status of the ongoing phase III study assessing
the efficacy and safety of PXT3003 for CMT1A (PLEOCMT). S.
Attarian et al.
-
Presenter: René GoedKoop, MD, Chief Medical Officer,
Pharnext, France
For more information about the event please visit https://www.hnf-cure.org/cmtsummit/summit2017/
About Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation
Hereditary Neuropathy
Foundation (HNF) is a US non-profit 501(c)3 organization whose mission
is to increase awareness and accurate diagnosis of Charcot-Marie-Tooth
disease (CMT) and related inherited neuropathies, support patients and
families with critical information to improve quality of life, and
support research. HNF has notably developed the Therapeutic Research in
Accelerated Discovery (TRIAD) program, a collaborative effort with
academia, government, and industry to support and develop treatments for
CMT. For further information, visit www.hnf-cure.org
About PXT3003
PXT3003, developed using Pharnexts R&D
platform PLEOTHERAPY, is a novel oral fixed-low dose combination of
(RS)-baclofen, naltrexone hydrochloride and D-sorbitol with Orphan Drug
Designation in Europe and the United States.
About Pharnext
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and
entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern
genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development.
PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment
of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug
status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive
Phase 2 results in Alzheimers disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new
drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY. The Company identifies and
develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal
lower doses. These PLEODRUG offer several key advantages: efficacy,
safety and intellectual property including several product or
composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported
by a world-class scientific team.
Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN
code: FR0011191287).
For more information, visit www.pharnext.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026005989/en/