05.09.2017 17:45
Pharnext to Present at Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference

Regulatory News:

Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that company management will present a corporate overview at the Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference.

The presentation will take place as follows:

  • Date: Tuesday, September 12th, 2017
  • Time: 5:30 pm EDT (11:30 pm CEST)
  • Venue: Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, New York

If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team during this event, please send an email to Matthew Shinseki at matthew@sternir.com.

About Pharnext
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimers disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.

The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).
For more information, visit www.pharnext.com

