Pharnext to Present at Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference

Pharnext
SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a
biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development
of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known
drugs, today announced that company management will present a corporate
overview at the Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global
Investment Conference.
The presentation will take place as follows:
-
Date: Tuesday, September 12th, 2017
-
Time: 5:30 pm EDT (11:30 pm CEST)
-
Venue: Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, New York
If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team during
this event, please send an email to Matthew Shinseki at matthew@sternir.com.
About Pharnext
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and
entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern
genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development.
PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment
of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug
status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive
Phase 2 results in Alzheimers disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new
drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY. The Company identifies and
develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal
lower doses. These PLEODRUG offer several key advantages: efficacy,
safety and intellectual property including several product or
composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported
by a world-class scientific team.
The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in
Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).
