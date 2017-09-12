Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Announces Senior Management Changes

Regulatory News:
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE / Euronext Paris: PM) today
announced organizational changes intended to drive the companys
transformation towards a smoke-free future while maintaining its
financial performance.
Commenting on the announcement, André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive
Officer, said:
"There is no doubt that the greatest contribution PMI can make to
society is to replace cigarettes with less harmful alternatives. The
changes we are announcing today reflect our desire to best equip,
empower and support our organization as we transform within a rapidly
evolving environment. They reflect the exceptional quality and depth of
our senior leadership and underscore our commitment to successfully
deliver solutions not only for our consumers, employees and
shareholders, but also to society in general.
Effective January 1, 2018:
-
André Calantzopoulos, age 59, will continue to serve as Chief
Executive Officer;
-
Jacek Olczak, age 52, currently Chief Financial Officer, will be
appointed Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the deployment of
global strategy and the delivery of results for combustible and
reduced-risk products; and
-
Martin King, age 53, currently President, Asia Region, will be
appointed Chief Financial Officer.
-
PMI will operate in six geographic Regions, up from the current four,
managed as follows:
-
Frederic de Wilde, age 50, will continue to serve as President,
European Union Region;
-
Marco Mariotti, age 52, currently Senior Vice President, Corporate
Affairs, will be appointed President, Eastern Europe Region,
including Russia and Ukraine;
-
Drago Azinovic, age 55, currently President, Eastern Europe,
Middle East & Africa Region and PMI Duty Free will be appointed
President, Middle East & Africa Region and PMI Duty Free,
including North Africa (defined as Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco
and Tunisia) and Turkey;
-
Paul Riley, age 52, currently President PMI Japan, will be
appointed President, East Asia & Australia Region, including Japan
and Korea;
-
Stacey Kennedy, age 44, currently Managing Director Germany,
Austria, Croatia and Slovenia, will be appointed President, South
& Southeast Asia Region, including Indonesia and the Philippines;
and
-
Jeanne Pollès, age 52, will continue to serve as President, Latin
America & Canada Region.
-
In addition:
-
Massimo Andolina, age 48, currently Vice President PMI Business
Transformation, will be appointed Senior Vice President,
Operations, to succeed Antonio Marques, age 62, following his
retirement;
-
Werner Barth, age 53, currently Senior Vice President, Marketing
and Sales, will be appointed Senior Vice President, Commercial,
with a focus on deployment of both combustible and reduced-risk
products;
-
Charles Bendotti, age 45, currently Senior Vice President, Human
Resources, will be appointed Senior Vice President, People &
Culture, and will also assume the responsibilities of Business
Transformation, previously held by Mr. Andolina.
-
Patrick Brunel, age 52, will continue to serve as Chief
Information Officer;
-
Marc Firestone, age 58, currently Senior Vice President and
General Counsel, will be appointed President, External Affairs &
General Counsel. Mr. Firestones appointment reflects the
increasing importance of engagement with regulatory authorities in
the context of our reduced-risk products;
-
Jaime Suarez, age 44, currently Vice President, Digital Strategy
Reduced-Risk Products, will be appointed Chief Digital Officer; and
-
Miroslaw Zielinski, age 56, currently President, Reduced-Risk
Products, will be appointed President, Science & Innovation,
responsible for the development of differentiated, commercially
viable reduced-risk products and services.
For biographies of the PMI senior management team as of the date of this
release, see: https://www.pmi.com/who-we-are/our-leadership-team.
About Philip Morris International Inc. ("PMI)
PMI is a leading international tobacco company, with six of the world's
top 15 international brands and products sold in more than 180 markets.
In addition to the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, including Marlboro,
the number one global cigarette brand, and other tobacco products, PMI
is engaged in the development and commercialization of reduced-risk
products ("RRPs). RRPs is the term PMI uses to refer to products that
present, are likely to present, or have the potential to present less
risk of harm to smokers who switch to these products versus continued
smoking. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development,
state-of-the-art facilities, and industry-leading scientific
substantiation, PMI aims to provide an RRP portfolio that meets a broad
spectrum of adult smoker preferences and rigorous regulatory
requirements. For more information, see www.pmi.com
and www.pmiscience.com.
