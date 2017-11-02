Pitney Bowes Hails Success of Harvey Nichols Partnership

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides
innovative products and solutions to power commerce, and luxury retailer
Harvey Nichols have praised the success of their recent global retail
partnership in boosting online sales and presence. Launched in 2015, the
initiative has helped extend the stores relationship with its overseas
customers by creating a unique online experience that provides payment
options in over 75 currencies and an online presence across 214
countries worldwide, resulting in a seamless retail experience.
Harvey Nichols opened its doors in 1831 and today is regarded as the
worlds leading luxury retailer known primarily for its iconic
destination in Knightsbridge, London. With an increasing reliance on
online sales to support its physical stores, the company relaunched its
website in the spring of 2014 with the aim of creating a seamless
customer experience both in-store and online. To support the goal of a
profitable international presence, Harvey Nichols partnered with Pitney
Bowes, who worked with them to integrate their existing checkout systems
with their Complete Cross-Border solution, a scalable, end-to-end
global ecommerce solution built to handle all elements of business
retail cross-border expansion. This created a bespoke model that was
easily adapted into the existing online infrastructure.
Pamela Reynolds, Head of Online at Harvey Nichols
observed,
"We wanted to make visits to Harvey Nichols more frequent for those
customers that only come once a year on holiday. Complete Cross-Border
offered so much more countries, localised currencies, language
opportunities and better shipping rates. It was the best solution for
us.
Since the implementation, Harvey Nichols online site is not only
localised for hundreds of countries and territories, it now offers many
additional benefits, including currency and country-specific promotions
and pricing, fully landed costs, compliance, logistics and fraud and
risk management and customer care. The company now has numerous
expansion plans for its site and cross-border solution.
Georges Berzgal, Vice President EMEA for Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce,
commented "Were delighted in Harvey Nichols success. They have
realised that in todays rapidly changing economic environment,
increased focus needs to be placed on cross-border selling and using
technology to increase business efficiency. At Pitney Bowes, were
committed to supporting retailers and consumers to make cross-border
sales as easy as possible.
Click
here for more information and to watch the video, "Harvey
Nichols Goes International with Pitney Bowes.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company powering billions
of transactions physical and digital in the connected and borderless
world of commerce. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the
Fortune 500, rely on products, solutions, services and data from Pitney
Bowes in the areas of customer information management, location
intelligence, customer engagement, shipping, mailing, and global
ecommerce. And with the innovative Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud, clients
can access the broad range of Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and
APIs to drive commerce. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes,
the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102005257/en/