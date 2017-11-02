02.11.2017 10:00
Pitney Bowes Hails Success of Harvey Nichols Partnership

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides innovative products and solutions to power commerce, and luxury retailer Harvey Nichols have praised the success of their recent global retail partnership in boosting online sales and presence. Launched in 2015, the initiative has helped extend the stores relationship with its overseas customers by creating a unique online experience that provides payment options in over 75 currencies and an online presence across 214 countries worldwide, resulting in a seamless retail experience.

Harvey Nichols opened its doors in 1831 and today is regarded as the worlds leading luxury retailer known primarily for its iconic destination in Knightsbridge, London. With an increasing reliance on online sales to support its physical stores, the company relaunched its website in the spring of 2014 with the aim of creating a seamless customer experience both in-store and online. To support the goal of a profitable international presence, Harvey Nichols partnered with Pitney Bowes, who worked with them to integrate their existing checkout systems with their Complete Cross-Border solution, a scalable, end-to-end global ecommerce solution built to handle all elements of business retail cross-border expansion. This created a bespoke model that was easily adapted into the existing online infrastructure.

Pamela Reynolds, Head of Online at Harvey Nichols observed, "We wanted to make visits to Harvey Nichols more frequent for those customers that only come once a year on holiday. Complete Cross-Border offered so much  more countries, localised currencies, language opportunities and better shipping rates. It was the best solution for us.

Since the implementation, Harvey Nichols online site is not only localised for hundreds of countries and territories, it now offers many additional benefits, including currency and country-specific promotions and pricing, fully landed costs, compliance, logistics and fraud and risk management and customer care. The company now has numerous expansion plans for its site and cross-border solution.

Georges Berzgal, Vice President EMEA for Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce, commented "Were delighted in Harvey Nichols success. They have realised that in todays rapidly changing economic environment, increased focus needs to be placed on cross-border selling and using technology to increase business efficiency. At Pitney Bowes, were committed to supporting retailers and consumers to make cross-border sales as easy as possible.

Click here for more information and to watch the video, "Harvey Nichols Goes International with Pitney Bowes.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company powering billions of transactions  physical and digital  in the connected and borderless world of commerce. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on products, solutions, services and data from Pitney Bowes in the areas of customer information management, location intelligence, customer engagement, shipping, mailing, and global ecommerce. And with the innovative Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud, clients can access the broad range of Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs to drive commerce. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

