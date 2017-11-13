Pitney Bowes Launches Global Collaboration Community to Foster Innovation among Location Intelligence Experts

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides
innovative products, solutions and data to power commerce, announced
today the global availability of the Li360
Community, an online community for clients, product engineers,
partners and the "GIS curious to explore Location Intelligence
capabilities, applications and tools to resolve challenges in the market.
The Li360 Community is a home for all subject matter experts, and those
interested in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to generate mindshare
that will grow the Location Intelligence market and foster leading
innovation. To date, over 1000 people are accessing the Community to
share best practices, analyze case studies, participate in real-time
discussions, and identify development needs for Location Intelligence
solutions. The Community has received 40,000 page views, and over 15,000
Community engagements since its introduction in August 2017.
As one platform user commented, "I must say I was originally a bit
skeptical about Li360, as other companies sometimes make these
platforms, and then they themselves dont really put any effort into
using it. But I have been very impressed by how responsive everyone from
Pitney Bowes has been, and how its suddenly possible to get a dialog
with the actual developers behind your programs. A big thumbs up from
here!
In todays business climate, Location Intelligence permeates every
business process and function. Location Intelligence provides a way to
reveal relationships between data sets that might not have otherwise
been obvious or easy to ascertain and, through location analytics,
derive insights to grow business revenue. In fact, recent
research reveals 63 percent of business professionals find Location
Intelligence to be important to their ongoing business processes.
New use cases are being fueled by advances in Big Data analytics,
machine learning, artificial intelligence and augmented reality. For
example, the public sector can use Location Intelligence to identify
missing persons or improve
infrastructure management; telecommunications providers can optimize
their coverage areas and better market to consumers; and insurance
providers can better assess risk associated with an area and offer the
best coverage to a consumer.
"Every business entity has a location attached to it. Whether its a
customer, a shipment, a service area, etc., there is an address that
helps bring to light additional context to that entity, says Jeff
Winter, Vice President of Software Marketing & Communications, Pitney
Bowes. "More and more organizations are looking to incorporate Location
Intelligence capabilities in their day-to-day processes. We saw an
opportunity to bring together subject matter experts in the industry to
support innovation within the GIS community, and we couldnt be more
excited to open the Community to experts globally to join in on the
conversation.
Li360 provides a place for people to learn and advance their LI
practice, including affinity groups by vertical and geographic region.
Anyone can join the Li360 Community for free, and access an array of
resources, such as "How To content, industry use cases, sample data and
sample maps, live discussion boards, industry-specific groups, and free
software downloads.
To learn more about the Li360 Community, join us online at: https://li360.pitneybowes.com/s/.
You can also join Pitney Bowes during Geography Week 2017 to dive into
the world of Location Intelligence. Webinar sessions are open to the
public for free, including:
-
The changing landscape of GIS careers and skills (Monday, Nov. 13
at 11:00 AM ET)
-
Moderator: Joe Francica, Pitney Bowes
-
Panelists: Dr. Dennis Bellafiore, Penn State & Keith Masback, USGIF
-
Location Analytics Unlocking the value of big data (Tuesday, Nov.
14 at 11:00 AM ET)
-
Moderator: Joe Francica, Pitney Bowes
-
Panelists: Dr. Shay Strong, EagleView & Rich Sutton, Skyworks &
Rose Winterton, Pitney Bowes
-
GIS 2.0 is coming Explore the latest technology trends
(Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 11:00 AM ET)
-
Moderator: Linda Hecht, 51by1 and ex-CMO, Esri
-
Panelists: Ed Parsons, Google & Marc Prioleau, Mapbox & Joe
Francica, Pitney Bowes
-
Saving money and making money with Location Intelligence in
Insurance, Retail and the Public Sector (Thursday, Nov. 16 at 11:00 AM
ET)
-
Moderator: Joe Francica, Pitney Bowes
-
Panelists: Mike Hofert, Jim Stone and Dan Collins, Pitney Bowes
Learn more about the webcasts and register for them at https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/li360webinars.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company powering billions
of transactions physical and digital in the connected and borderless
world of commerce. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the
Fortune 500, rely on products, solutions, services and data from Pitney
Bowes in the areas of customer information management, location
intelligence, customer engagement, shipping, mailing, and global
ecommerce. And with the innovative Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud, clients
can access the broad range of Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and
APIs to drive commerce. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes,
the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113005383/en/