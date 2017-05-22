+++ Montag ist Harry-Tag. Die traditionelle Trading-Sendung "Rendezvous mit Harry" von BNP Paribas und Harald Weygand heute wieder um 19 Uhr. +++
Plastic Omnium Opens Its Automotive Strategic Advisory Committee to External Internationally Recognized Experts to Accelerate the Pace of Innovation

Regulatory News:

Plastic Omnium (Paris:POM) opens its Automotive Strategic Advisory Committee to external members who will provide authoritative advice and guidance to foster POs innovation patterns.
This committee, created in 2011 and led by Plastic Omniums Scientific Director, supports the development of a comprehensive policy approach on open innovation, collaboration and cross-fertilisation, private and public partnerships, and technology transfer.

In addition to Plastic Omnium R&D VPs, this Advisory Committee hosts eminent, internationally recognised figures from the academic world, research and industry.

As of today, the external members of the Advisory Committee include:

  • Professor Mathias Fink, Professor at the ESPCI Paris, member of the French Academy of Science and member of the Academy of technology. Prof. Fink held the chair of Technological Innovation at the Collège de France. He is an internationally recognized researcher in wave propagation and imaging.
  • Professor Jay Lee, Distinguished University Professor at the University of Cincinnati. Prof. Jay Lee is Ohio Eminent Scholar, L.W. Scott Alter Chair Professor, and is founding director of National Science Foundation (NSF) Industry/University Cooperative Research Center (I/UCRC) on Intelligent Maintenance Systems. His current research focuses on predictive big data analytics and cyber physical systems, prognostics and health management (PHM), and Smart Asset Management systems.
  • Professor Hiroaki Kitano, President of the Systems Biology Institute and Professor at Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, as well as Chairman & CEO, Sony Computer Science Laboratories, Inc. Prof. Kitano is one the pioneers of AI, Robotics, systems biology, and smart energy systems. He led numbers of major government funded projects, serving as professor at numbers of top-ranking universities in globally, as well as serving as president of international societies and committees including president of International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence (2009-2011).

Further to the start-up of work on a new advanced research center working on new energies in Brussels, Belgium, the creation of ?-POCellTech in 2016 in the field of hydrogen fuel cells, the participation in the steering committee of the Hydrogen Council, which brings together the leading global groups involved with the development of the use of hydrogen, Plastic Omnium reaffirms its commitment to contribute to the accelerated changes of the automotive industry.

Plastic Omnium is the world leader in automotive exterior components and modules, automotive fuel systems, and waste container solutions for local authorities and companies. The Group and its joint ventures employ 33,000 people in 128 plants, 23 R&D Centers and 31 countries worldwide, supplying 70 carmakers . Plastic Omnium is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A. It is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices (ISIN code: FR0000124570).

