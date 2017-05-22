Plastic Omnium Opens Its Automotive Strategic Advisory Committee to External Internationally Recognized Experts to Accelerate the Pace of Innovation

Regulatory News:
Plastic Omnium (Paris:POM) opens its Automotive Strategic Advisory
Committee to external members who will provide authoritative advice and
guidance to foster POs innovation patterns.
This committee,
created in 2011 and led by Plastic Omniums Scientific Director,
supports the development of a comprehensive policy approach on open
innovation, collaboration and cross-fertilisation, private and public
partnerships, and technology transfer.
In addition to Plastic Omnium R&D VPs, this Advisory Committee hosts
eminent, internationally recognised figures from the academic world,
research and industry.
As of today, the external members of the Advisory Committee include:
-
Professor Mathias Fink, Professor at the ESPCI Paris, member of the
French Academy of Science and member of the Academy of technology.
Prof. Fink held the chair of Technological Innovation at the Collège
de France. He is an internationally recognized researcher in wave
propagation and imaging.
-
Professor Jay Lee, Distinguished University Professor at the
University of Cincinnati. Prof. Jay Lee is Ohio Eminent Scholar, L.W.
Scott Alter Chair Professor, and is founding director of National
Science Foundation (NSF) Industry/University Cooperative Research
Center (I/UCRC) on Intelligent Maintenance Systems. His current
research focuses on predictive big data analytics and cyber physical
systems, prognostics and health management (PHM), and Smart Asset
Management systems.
-
Professor Hiroaki Kitano, President of the Systems Biology Institute
and Professor at Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, as well
as Chairman & CEO, Sony Computer Science Laboratories, Inc. Prof.
Kitano is one the pioneers of AI, Robotics, systems biology, and smart
energy systems. He led numbers of major government funded projects,
serving as professor at numbers of top-ranking universities in
globally, as well as serving as president of international societies
and committees including president of International Joint Conference
on Artificial Intelligence (2009-2011).
Further to the start-up of work on a new advanced research center
working on new energies in Brussels, Belgium, the creation of
?-POCellTech in 2016 in the field of hydrogen fuel cells, the
participation in the steering committee of the Hydrogen Council, which
brings together the leading global groups involved with the development
of the use of hydrogen, Plastic Omnium reaffirms its commitment to
contribute to the accelerated changes of the automotive industry.
Plastic Omnium is the world leader in automotive exterior components and
modules, automotive fuel systems, and waste container solutions for
local authorities and companies. The Group and its joint ventures employ
33,000 people in 128 plants, 23 R&D Centers and 31 countries worldwide,
supplying 70 carmakers . Plastic Omnium is listed on Euronext Paris,
compartment A. It is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD)
and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices (ISIN code:
FR0000124570).
