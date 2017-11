Popular, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it has declared the following monthly cash dividends on its outstanding shares of Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock:

a monthly cash dividend of $0.132813 per share of 6.375% Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, 2003 Series A, payable on November 30, 2017, to holders of record as of November 15, 2017; and

a monthly cash dividend of $0.171875 per share of 8.250% Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B, payable on November 30, 2017, to holders of record as of November 15, 2017.

The Corporation also announced the following monthly distributions on its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities:

a monthly distribution of $0.139583 per security of 6.700% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust I, payable on December 01, 2017 to holders of record as of November 15, 2017; and

a monthly distribution of $0.127604 per security of 6.125% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust II, payable on December 01, 2017 to holders of record as of November 15, 2017.

About Popular, Inc.

Founded in 1893, Popular, Inc. is the leading banking institution by both assets and deposits in Puerto Rico and ranks among the top 50 U.S. banks by assets. Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its principal banking subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, as well as auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the United States, Popular has established a community-banking franchise providing a broad range of financial services and products with branches in New York, New Jersey and Florida under the name of Popular Community Bank.

