Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has been named to the 2018 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) with a perfect score of 100 percent for the second consecutive year. The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The report, which rates over 900 businesses, evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. As a result of satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria, Praxair has also been designated a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

"We continue to implement programs, policies and training globally that foster an inclusive environment for all of our employees, which has culminated in a score of 100% on this important index,” noted Praxair Chief Diversity Officer Vanessa Abrahams-John. "Receiving this external recognition for the second year in a row is a testament to the value we place on diversity and inclusion.”

Praxair supports various programs and initiatives across the globe that promote diversity and inclusion, including:

Mentoring and training programs for all employees

Employee resource groups focused on issues of interest to its LGBTQ, millennial, women, veteran and other employee groups

Scholarship and training programs for students of diverse backgrounds in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education

For more information on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc. is a leading industrial gas company in North and South America and one of the largest worldwide. With market capitalization of approximately $40 billion and 2016 sales of $11 billion, the company employs over 26,000 people globally and has been named to the Dow Jones® World Sustainability Index for 15 consecutive years. Praxair produces, sells and distributes atmospheric, process and specialty gases, and high-performance surface coatings. Our products, services and technologies are making our planet more productive by bringing efficiency and environmental benefits to a wide variety of industries, including aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, primary metals and many others. For more information about the company, please visit our website at www.praxair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109006367/en/