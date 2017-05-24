Praxair, Inc. Confirms Agreement in Principle Regarding a Business Combination Agreement with Linde AG Subject to Board Approvals of Both Parties

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) today confirmed that it has reached agreement in
principle on the terms and conditions of a Business Combination
Agreement ("BCA) with Linde AG (Xetra: LIN) pursuant to which the
companies would combine their businesses in a merger of equals under a
new holding company through an all-stock transaction, consistent with
the transaction structure that the companies announced on December 20,
2016. The BCA is subject to approval by the Board of Directors of
Praxair and the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Linde. If such
approvals are obtained and the BCA is executed, the transaction will be
subject to additional conditions that will be disclosed in the
regulatory filings that would be made with the Securities and Exchange
Commission and the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority
referred to below. There is no assurance that such Board approvals will
be obtained, that the BCA will be executed or that such other conditions
will be satisfied and that the transaction will be consummated.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
Should Praxair, Inc. ("Praxair") and Linde AG ("Linde") proceed with the
proposed business combination transaction, Praxair and Linde expect that
a newly formed holding company ("New Holdco") will file a Registration
Statement on Form S-4 or Form F-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC") that will include (1) a proxy statement of Praxair
that will also constitute a prospectus for New Holdco and (2) an
offering prospectus of New Holdco to be used in connection with New
Holdcos offer to acquire Linde shares held by U.S. holders. When
available, Praxair will mail the proxy statement/prospectus to its
stockholders in connection with the vote to approve the merger of
Praxair and a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Holdco, and New Holdco will
distribute the offering prospectus to Linde shareholders in the United
States in connection with New Holdcos offer to acquire all of the
outstanding shares of Linde. Should Praxair and Linde proceed with the
proposed business combination transaction, Praxair and Linde also expect
that New Holdco will file an offer document with the German Federal
Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt fuer
Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) ("BaFin"). There can be no assurance that
a binding definitive agreement will be reached between Praxair and
Linde, and the consummation of any binding transaction will be subject
to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY
STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND THE OFFER DOCUMENT REGARDING THE PROPOSED
BUSINESS COMBINATION TRANSACTION AND PROPOSED OFFER IF AND WHEN THEY
BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. You
may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement/prospectus (if and when it
becomes available) and other related documents filed by Praxair, Linde
and New Holdco with the SEC on the SECs Web site at www.sec.gov.
The proxy statement/prospectus (if and when it becomes available) and
other documents relating thereto may also be obtained for free by
accessing Praxairs Web site at www.praxair.com.
Following approval by the BaFin, the offer document will be made
available at BaFins Web site at www.bafin.de.
The offer document (if and when it becomes available) and other
documents relating thereto may also be obtained for free by accessing
Lindes Web site at www.linde.com.
This document is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an
offer to sell shares of New Holdco, Praxair or Linde. The final terms
and further provisions regarding the public offer will be disclosed in
the offer document after the publication has been approved by the BaFin
and in documents that will be filed with the SEC. No money, securities
or other consideration is being solicited, and, if sent in response to
the information contained herein, will not be accepted. The information
contained herein should not be considered as a recommendation that any
person should subscribe for or purchase any securities.
No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus
meeting the requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and applicable European and German regulations. The distribution of this
document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons
into whose possession any document or other information referred to
herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.
Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation
of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of
securities will be made directly or indirectly, in or into any
jurisdiction where to do so would be inconsistent with the laws of such
jurisdiction.
Participants in Solicitation
Praxair, Linde, New Holdco and their respective directors and executive
officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies
from Praxairs stockholders in respect of the proposed business
combination. Information regarding the persons who are, under the rules
of the SEC, participants in the solicitation of the stockholders of
Praxair in connection with the proposed transaction, including a
description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings
or otherwise, will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus if and
when it is filed with the SEC. Information regarding the directors and
executive officers of Praxair is contained in Praxairs Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and its Proxy Statement
on Schedule 14A, dated March 18, 2016, which are filed with the SEC and
can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.
Forward-looking Statements
This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are
based on our beliefs and assumptions on the basis of factors currently
known to us. These forward-looking statements are identified by terms
and phrases such as: anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, expect,
continue, should, could, may, plan, project, predict, will, potential,
forecast, and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements
include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the
proposed business combination, integration plans and expected synergies,
and anticipated future growth, financial and operating performance and
results. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that
may cause actual results to be materially different from the results
predicted or expected. No assurance can be given that these
forward-looking statements will prove accurate and correct, or that
projected or anticipated future results will be achieved. Factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in
any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to: the
expected timing and likelihood of the entry into, or the completion of
the contemplated business combination, including the timing, receipt and
terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory
approvals of the contemplated business combination that could reduce
anticipated benefits or cause the parties not to enter into, or to
abandon the transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other
circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed
business combination agreement; the ability to successfully complete the
proposed business combination and the exchange offer; regulatory or
other limitations imposed as a result of the proposed business
combination; the success of the business following the proposed business
combination; the ability to successfully integrate the Praxair and Linde
businesses; the possibility that Praxair stockholders may not approve
the proposed business combination agreement or that the requisite number
of Linde shares may not be tendered in the public offer; the risk that
the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to closing of the
proposed business combination in a timely manner or at all; risks
related to disruption of management time from ongoing business
operations due to the proposed business combination; the risk that the
announcement or consummation of the proposed business combination could
have adverse effects on the market price of Lindes or Praxairs common
stock or the ability of Linde and Praxair to retain customers, retain or
hire key personnel, maintain relationships with their respective
suppliers and customers, and on their operating results and businesses
generally; the risk that New Holdco may be unable to achieve expected
synergies or that it may take longer or be more costly than expected to
achieve those synergies; state, provincial, federal and foreign
legislative and regulatory initiatives that affect cost and investment
recovery, have an effect on rate structure, and affect the speed at and
degree to which competition enters the industrial gas, engineering and
healthcare industries; outcomes of litigation and regulatory
investigations, proceedings or inquiries; the timing and extent of
changes in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency
exchange rates; general economic conditions, including the risk of a
prolonged economic slowdown or decline, or the risk of delay in a
recovery, which can affect the long-term demand for industrial gas,
engineering and healthcare and related services; potential effects
arising from terrorist attacks and any consequential or other
hostilities; changes in environmental, safety and other laws and
regulations; the development of alternative energy resources; results
and costs of financing efforts, including the ability to obtain
financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors,
including credit ratings and general market and economic conditions;
increases in the cost of goods and services required to complete capital
projects; the effects of accounting pronouncements issued periodically
by accounting standard-setting bodies; conditions of the debt and
capital markets; market acceptance of and continued demand for Lindes
and Praxairs products and services; changes in tax laws, regulations or
interpretations that could increase Praxairs, Lindes or New Holdcos
consolidated tax liabilities; and such other factors as are set forth in
Lindes annual and interim financial reports made publicly available and
Praxairs and New Holdcos public filings made with the SEC from time to
time, including but not limited to those described under the headings
"Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in Praxairs Form 10-K
for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, which are available via the
SECs website at www.sec.gov.
The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. These risks, as
well as other risks associated with the contemplated business
combination, will be more fully discussed in the proxy
statement/prospectus and the offering prospectus that will be included
in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 or Form F-4 that will be filed
with the SEC and in an offering document and/or any prospectuses or
supplements to be filed with BaFin in connection with the contemplated
business combination. In light of these risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, the events described in the forward-looking statements
might not occur or might occur to a different extent or at a different
time than Linde, Praxair or New Holdco has described. All such factors
are difficult to predict and beyond our control. All forward-looking
statements included in this document are based upon information
available to Linde, Praxair and New Holdco on the date hereof, and each
of Linde, Praxair and New Holdco disclaims and does not undertake any
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether
as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as
required by law.
About Praxair
Praxair, Inc., a Fortune 300 company with 2016 sales of $11 billion, is
a leading industrial gas company in North and South America and one of
the largest worldwide.
The company produces, sells and distributes atmospheric, process and
specialty gases,
and high-performance surface coatings. Praxair products, services
and technologies are making our planet more productive by bringing
efficiency and environmental benefits to a wide variety of industries,
including aerospace,
chemicals,
food
and beverage, electronics,
energy,
healthcare,
manufacturing, primary metals and many others. More information about
Praxair, Inc. is available at www.praxair.com.
