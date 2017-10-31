Premier Inc. Granted Meaningful Use Stage 3 Certification for Antimicrobial Use and Resistance Reporting

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company,
has received certification for antimicrobial use (AU) and antimicrobial
resistance (AR) (AUR) reporting under Meaningful Use Stage 3 (MU3).
Premier is one of the only companies to have earned official MU3
certification from the ONC Health IT Certification Program for the
submission of AUR data to the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN).
These new capabilities are available as part of Premiers clinical
surveillance solution, which has more than 1,100 hospital and health
system users. Powered by TheraDoc®, the real-time solution
enables clinicians to proactively identify patients at-risk for
hospital-acquired infections, harmful drug interactions and other
adverse events, as well as meet regulatory reporting compliance and
improve medication management to reduce costs and support clinical
initiatives.
To ensure quality and timely data submission, Premiers AUR capabilities
provide clinicians detailed reviews of data for validation prior to NHSN
submission, automated reporting to meet deadlines and get credit for
MU3, as well as support efforts to improve antimicrobial stewardship.
The goal
for AU reporting is to facilitate risk adjusted inter- and
intra-facility benchmarking of antimicrobial usage, as well as to
evaluate trends of antimicrobial usage over time at the facility and
national levels.
"Reducing antimicrobial resistance is a top priority for our hospital
and health system members, said Michelle Allen, vice president of
clinical surveillance operations. "We are honored to receive this
certification to help Premier members continue to lead the fight against
antimicrobial resistance. Our customizable solution not only adheres to
MU3 reporting but also gives clinical teams back time so they can focus
on delivering high-quality, safe patient care.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year
at least two million people in the U.S. become infected with bacteria
that are resistant to antibiotics and approximately 23,000 people die as
a result.
A new option to meet public health registry
reporting under MU3 incentive payments is AUR submission to the NHSN.
This national initiative provides local and regional benchmarks to
target antimicrobial stewardship efforts. Vendor certification is a
federal requirement for healthcare facility reporting of AUR-MU3 data.
To qualify for the 2017 MU3 incentive payment, 90 days of consecutive
AUR data must be submitted to the NHSN before the Jan. 31, 2018 deadline.
Premiers clinical surveillance solution is available through its
PremierConnect® performance improvement platform, which
integrates clinical, financial and outcomes information on 45 percent of
U.S. hospital discharges and $56 billion in annual supply chain
purchases. Premier also offers the submission of AUR data as a service
to providers without the technology to submit the measures.
About the certification
TheraDoc, verstion 4.7 certification number is 170021R00. ONC Health IT
certification conferred by ICSA Labs does not represent an endorsement
of the certified Health IT technology by the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services.
For full certification details and disclosures, including any additional
types of costs and/or limitations, please visit: http://www.theradoc.com/certifications/
