Premier Inc. Granted Meaningful Use Stage 3 Certification for Antimicrobial Use and Resistance Reporting

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, has received certification for antimicrobial use (AU) and antimicrobial resistance (AR) (AUR) reporting under Meaningful Use Stage 3 (MU3).

Premier is one of the only companies to have earned official MU3 certification from the ONC Health IT Certification Program for the submission of AUR data to the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN). These new capabilities are available as part of Premiers clinical surveillance solution, which has more than 1,100 hospital and health system users. Powered by TheraDoc®, the real-time solution enables clinicians to proactively identify patients at-risk for hospital-acquired infections, harmful drug interactions and other adverse events, as well as meet regulatory reporting compliance and improve medication management to reduce costs and support clinical initiatives.

To ensure quality and timely data submission, Premiers AUR capabilities provide clinicians detailed reviews of data for validation prior to NHSN submission, automated reporting to meet deadlines and get credit for MU3, as well as support efforts to improve antimicrobial stewardship. The goal for AU reporting is to facilitate risk adjusted inter- and intra-facility benchmarking of antimicrobial usage, as well as to evaluate trends of antimicrobial usage over time at the facility and national levels.

"Reducing antimicrobial resistance is a top priority for our hospital and health system members, said Michelle Allen, vice president of clinical surveillance operations. "We are honored to receive this certification to help Premier members continue to lead the fight against antimicrobial resistance. Our customizable solution not only adheres to MU3 reporting but also gives clinical teams back time so they can focus on delivering high-quality, safe patient care.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year at least two million people in the U.S. become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and approximately 23,000 people die as a result. A new option to meet public health registry reporting under MU3 incentive payments is AUR submission to the NHSN. This national initiative provides local and regional benchmarks to target antimicrobial stewardship efforts. Vendor certification is a federal requirement for healthcare facility reporting of AUR-MU3 data. To qualify for the 2017 MU3 incentive payment, 90 days of consecutive AUR data must be submitted to the NHSN before the Jan. 31, 2018 deadline.

Premiers clinical surveillance solution is available through its PremierConnect® performance improvement platform, which integrates clinical, financial and outcomes information on 45 percent of U.S. hospital discharges and $56 billion in annual supply chain purchases. Premier also offers the submission of AUR data as a service to providers without the technology to submit the measures.

About the certification

TheraDoc, verstion 4.7 certification number is 170021R00. ONC Health IT certification conferred by ICSA Labs does not represent an endorsement of the certified Health IT technology by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

For full certification details and disclosures, including any additional types of costs and/or limitations, please visit: http://www.theradoc.com/certifications/

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 3,900 U.S. hospitals and more than 150,000 other provider organizations. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier, a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient, plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premiers news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com for more information about the company.

