Prespecified Analysis of ATHOS-3 Indicates Survival Benefit in LJPC-501-Treated Patients with Relatively Low Angiotensin II State

La
Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) (the Company or La
Jolla) today announced an abstract entitled "Baseline angiotensin
levels and ACE effects in patients with vasodilatory shock treated with
angiotensin II" has been selected for presentation at the
upcoming 30th European Society of Intensive Care Medicine
(ESICM) LIVES Annual Congress being held September 23 to 27, 2017 in
Vienna, Austria.
The abstract published online
today includes results from a pre-specified analysis of the ATHOS-3
(Angiotensin II for the Treatment of High Output Shock) multicenter,
randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 clinical study of
LJPC-501 (synthetic human angiotensin II) in patients with distributive
or vasodilatory shock who remain hypotensive despite fluid and
vasopressor therapy. The authors present data showing that a relatively
low angiotensin II state (as measured by the ratio of angiotensin I to
angiotensin II) predicted increased mortality in patients with
vasodilatory shock, suggesting that the activity of angiotensin
converting enzyme (ACE), which converts angiotensin I to angiotensin II,
may play a critical physiologic role in patients with vasodilatory
shock. Furthermore, there was a statistically significant treatment
effect of LJPC-501 compared to placebo on mortality in these patients
with a relatively low angiotensin II state (relative risk reduction of
36%; HR=0.64; 95% CI: 0.41-1.00; p=0.047).
These results will be reviewed by Marlies Ostermann, M.D.,Ph.D., of
Guy's and St. Thomas Hospital, London, on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
30th European Society of Intensive Care
Medicine Annual Congress Presentation Details
|
Poster Number:
|
|
0703
|
Presentation Title:
|
|
Baseline angiotensin levels and ACE effects in patients with
vasodilatory shock treated with angiotensin II
|
Presenter:
|
|
Marlies Ostermann, M.D.,Ph.D., of Guy's and St. Thomas Hospital,
London
|
Session Date:
|
|
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
|
Session Time:
|
|
16:00 - 17:50
|
Session Room:
|
|
Area Graz
About LJPC-501
LJPC-501 is La Jollas proprietary formulation of synthetic human
angiotensin II. Angiotensin II is the major bioactive component of the
renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS). The RAAS is one of three
central regulators of blood pressure. LJPC-501 is a first in class
vasopressor that leverages RAAS. LJPC-501 is being developed for the
treatment of patients with distributive or vasodilatory shock who remain
hypotensive despite fluid and vasopressor therapy (catecholamines and/or
vasopressin).
In August 2017, the Company announced that its New Drug Application
(NDA) for LJPC-501 had been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA). The review classification for the application
is Priority, and the user fee goal date under the Prescription Drug User
Fee Act (PDUFA) is February 28, 2018. The NDA is based on results of the
ATHOS-3 (Angiotensin II for the Treatment of High Output Shock)
multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3
clinical study of LJPC-501 in patients with distributive or vasodilatory
shock who remain hypotensive despite fluid and vasopressor therapy. The
study was conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreed to
with the FDA in 2015. A total of 344 patients were randomized across
nine countries, 321 of whom received study treatment and were included
in the primary analysis. In May 2017 the results of the ATHOS-3
study were published by The New England Journal of Medicine in
an article entitled "Angiotensin II for the Treatment of Vasodilatory
Shock.
About Patients with Distributive or Vasodilatory Shock Failing
Standard Therapy
Distributive or vasodilatory shock (dangerously low blood pressure with
adequate cardiac function) can become life-threatening when a patient is
unable to achieve or maintain target mean arterial pressure (MAP)
despite treatment with the currently available standard of care (fluids
and vasopressors). This life-threatening syndrome has been described as
clinically refractory hypotension, catecholamine resistant hypotension,
high-dose vasopressor-dependent shock, catecholamine or vasopressor
refractory shock, or catecholamine-resistant vasodilatory shock. There
are approximately 500,000 distributive or vasodilatory shock patients in
the United States per year with an estimated 200,000 patients failing
standard therapy. Approximately 50% of these patients die within 30 days.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company focused
on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative
therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients
suffering from life-threatening diseases. The Company has several
product candidates in development. LJPC-501 is La Jollas proprietary
formulation of synthetic human angiotensin II for the treatment of
hypotension in adult patients with distributive or vasodilatory shock
who remain hypotensive despite fluid and vasopressor therapy. LJPC-401
is La Jollas proprietary formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for
the potential treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload,
such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell
disease and myelodysplastic syndrome. LJPC-30S is La Jollas
next-generation gentamicin derivative program that is focused on the
potential treatment of serious bacterial infections as well as rare
genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular
dystrophy. For more information on La Jolla, please visit www.ljpc.com.
Forward Looking Statement Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is
defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
statements relate to future events or the Companys future results of
operations. These statements are only predictions or statements of
current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors, that may cause actual results to be materially
different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. The
Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were
made. Certain of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors are
described in greater detail in the Companys filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), all of which are available
free of charge on the SECs web site www.sec.gov.
These risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: the
timing and prospects for approval of LJPC-501 by the FDA and other
regulatory authorities; risks relating to the scope of product labels
(if approved); potential market sizes; the anticipated timing for
regulatory actions; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and
health care legislation in the United States; and the success of future
development activities. The Company expressly disclaims any intent to
update any forward-looking statements to reflect the outcome of
subsequent events.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170920006329/en/