Press Release: Actelion provides an update on the Phase III IMPACT program with cadazolid in CDAD

ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND - 08 June 2017 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN) today
provided an update on the Phase III program IMPACT to investigate the
efficacy and safety of Actelion's novel anti-infective cadazolid versus
vancomycin in the treatment of Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea
(CDAD). In the pivotal program, IMPACT 1 met its primary endpoint, while
the second study IMPACT 2 did not meet the primary endpoint. Cadazolid
demonstrated an acceptable tolerability and safety profile in the IMPACT
program.
IMPACT 1 and 2 compared the efficacy and safety of cadazolid (250 mg
administered orally twice daily for 10 days) versus vancomycin (125 mg
administered orally four times daily for 10 days). A total of 1263
patients worldwide participated in the IMPACT program, which assessed as
primary endpoint whether the clinical response after administration of
cadazolid is non-inferior to vancomycin in patients with CDAD.
The company will now work diligently to complete the analyses of the
full study results and detailed results will be made available through
scientific disclosure at upcoming congresses and in peer-reviewed
publications.
###
NOTES TO EDITOR:
ABOUT THE IMPACT PROGRAM
The IMPACT program (International Multi-center Program Assessing
Cadazolid Treatment in patients suffering from Clostridium
difficile-associated diarrhea) comprised two identical Phase III studies
that were designed as multi-center, randomized, double-blind studies to
compare the efficacy and safety of cadazolid versus vancomycin in
patients with Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD). Primary
endpoint of the studies was the clinical cure rate at end of treatment
(+ 2 days). The clinical cure rate was defined as the resolution of
diarrhea (less than or equal to 3 unformed bowel movements per days for
at least 2 consecutive days) and no further need for CDAD therapy on
study treatment and maintained for 2 days after the end of study
treatment.
ABOUT CADAZOLID
Cadazolid, a novel quinoxolidinone antibiotic, is a strong inhibitor of
Clostridium difficile protein synthesis, leading to suppression of toxin
production and spore formation. In preclinical studies, cadazolid showed
potent in vitro activity against C. difficile isolates and a low
propensity for resistance development. In a human gut model of CDAD,
cadazolid had a very limited impact on the normal gut microflora.
Cadazolid was previously investigated in a randomized, double-blind,
active reference group Phase II study, with 84 patients randomized
1:1:1:1 to 250, 500, or 1,000 mg cadazolid or oral 125 mg vancomycin.
The results provided proof of concept for the efficacy and safety of
cadazolid for the treatment of CDAD and supported the progression to the
Phase III program with a cadazolid dose of 250 mg BID.
ACTELION LTD
Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of innovative drugs for
diseases with significant unmet medical needs.
Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension
(PAH). Our portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease,
from WHO Functional Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled
and intravenous medications. Although not available in all countries,
Actelion has treatments approved by health authorities for a number of
specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick type
C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from systemic sclerosis,
and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.
Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals
covering all key markets around the world including Europe, the US,
Japan, China, Russia and Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters
in Allschwil / Basel, Switzerland. Actelion shares are currently traded
on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN). All trademarks are
legally protected.
