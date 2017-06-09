-1 of 2- 09 Jun 2017 15:46:00 UTC Press Release: Actelion: Publication of Idorsia's prospectus relating to the listing of Idorsia Ltd on SIX Swiss Exchange
ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - 09 June 2017 - Actelion Ltd (SIX:ATLN)
today published the listing prospectus relating to the listing of
Idorsia shares on SIX Swiss Exchange. With the tender offer for all
publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd by Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss
subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) for Actelion on track for
completion, it is expected that the settlement of the tender offer by
J&J will take place on 16 June 2017. The demerger distribution, approved
by the General Meeting of Actelion Shareholders held on 5 April 2017,
will take place concurrently, whereby all Actelion shareholders (whether
they tendered their shares or not) will receive one Idorsia share per
each Actelion share held on 13 June 2017. It is expected that Idorsia
shares will be listed and commence trading on SIX Swiss Exchange on 16
June 2017.
About Idorsia Ltd
Idorsia will be an independent biopharmaceutical company specialized in
the discovery and development of small molecules to meet significant
unmet medical needs. Idorsia will have a diverse clinical development
pipeline comprising several compounds being investigated in multiple
therapeutic areas, including central nervous system disorders,
cardiovascular disorders, immunological disorders and orphan diseases.
Idorsia will inherit Actelion's established and validated drug discovery
engine and a strong cross-section of its development organization.
Idorsia's pipeline will continue to be developed by selected members of
Actelion's development organization who joined Idorsia.
Headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland, Idorsia was incorporated on 2
March 2017 and will employ over 600 employees.
Idorsia's key strengths lie in the unique combination of:
-- Skills: An experienced team comprising over 600 employees, with a proven
track record of successfully bringing drug candidates to market
-- Products: Ownership of a clinical pipeline of drug candidates in
different areas of medicine where patients' needs are not fully met with
existing therapies
-- Assets: State-of-the-art facilities
-- Cash: Financing with CHF 1 billion in cash. Additionally, Cilag, a
subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, will provide Idorsia with a CHF Credit
Facility equivalent to USD 250 million
Idorsia's development pipeline
Idorsia will have a diverse clinical development pipeline comprising
several compounds being investigated in multiple therapeutic areas,
including central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular disorders,
immunological disorders and orphan diseases.
Idorsia's drug discovery will focus on novel molecular target families,
implementing appropriate state-of-the-art technologies. In particular,
the target families will include G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs),
ion channels and certain enzymes.
Status Compound Mechanism of Target Indication
Action
Phase Aprocitentan Endothelin Resistant hypertension
2 (ACT-132577) receptor
antagonist
ACT-541468 Dual orexin Chronic insomnia
receptor
antagonist
Clazosentan Endothelin Vasospasm associated with aneurysmal subarachnoid
receptor hemorrhage
antagonist
Cenerimod S1P(1) receptor Systemic lupus erythematosus
modulator
Phase Lucerastat Glucosylceramide Fabry disease
1b synthase
inhibitor
Phase ACT-246475 P2Y12 receptor Acute coronary syndrome
1 antagonist
ACT-774312 CRTH2 receptor Asthma and allergy disorders
antagonist
ACT-539313 Selective orexin Anxiety
1 receptor
antagonist
ACT-709478 T-type calcium Epilepsy
channel blocker
Corporate Governance
Idorsia's Board of Directors comprises Jean-Pierre Garnier (Chairman),
Robert Bertolini (member, Chair Finance & Audit committee), Jean-Paul
Clozel (member), John J. Greisch (member, Chair Nominating, Governance &
Compensation committee), David Stout (member) and Herna Verhagen
(member).
Idorsia's Executive Committee consists of Jean-Paul Clozel (Chief
Executive Officer), Guy Braunstein (Head of Global Clinical Development),
Martine Clozel (Chief Scientific Officer) and André C. Muller
(Chief Financial Officer).
Indicative timetable of events
All dates listed below represent Idorsia's current expectations of the
timing of key events in connection with the listing of Idorsia shares
and are subject to change.
Event Expected Date
Cut-off Date for entitlement to receive dividend in 13 June 2017
kind
Ex-dividend date 14 June 2017
Record date 15 June 2017
Distribution of the Main Shares and Settlement 16 June 2017
Listing and First Day of Trading of the Main Shares 16 June 2017
on SIX
Listing and First Day of Trading of the Authorized 20 June 2017
Shares on SIX
The listing prospectus can be accessed by Actelion's shareholders via
internet on Actelion's website
https://www.actelion.com/en/investors/proposed-transaction/index.page
###
Notes to the Editor
Actelion's financial statements for the first quarter of 2017
In order to prepare the pro-forma financial information for Idorsia, the
first quarter financial statements for Actelion were used as a baseline.
They can be found in the financial archive at:
https://www.actelion.com/en/investors/financial-information/financial-archive.page?
Collaboration Agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc.
Idorsia and Janssen Biotech, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson,
have entered into a Collaboration Agreement giving Janssen Biotech, Inc.
the option to collaborate with Idorsia to jointly develop and solely
commercialize aprocitentan (ACT-132577) and any of its derivative
compounds or products. Aprocitentan is being investigated for use in
resistant hypertension and has completed a dose-finding study in
essential hypertension. Following the later of the end of the Phase 2
study meeting with the FDA or receipt by Janssen Biotech, Inc. of a
complete Phase 2 data package, Janssen Biotech, Inc. will have thirty
days to opt in to the collaboration by paying Idorsia a milestone
payment of USD 230 million. In addition, under the terms of the
Collaboration Agreement, Janssen Biotech, Inc. will pay Idorsia
royalties on products containing aprocitentan.
Revenue Sharing Agreement with Johnson & Johnson
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, J&J and Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd have
entered into a Revenue Sharing Agreement in respect of ponesimod and
cadazolid. Under the terms of the Revenue Sharing Agreement, if market
authorization is obtained, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd is entitled to
receive quarterly payments of 8% of the aggregate net sales of ponesimod
and cadazolid products from Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. For each of
ponesimod and cadazolid, payments will be made under the Revenue Sharing
Agreement for fifteen years from the latest launch of a product
containing ponesimod or cadazolid (as applicable) in (i) the United
States, (ii) Canada or (iii) any one of the United Kingdom, France,
Germany, Italy and Spain.
For further information please contact:
Andrew Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate
Communications
Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 61 565 62 62
www.actelion.com
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements",
relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use
of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes",
"expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should",
"would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions,
or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements
include descriptions of the company's investment and research and
development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the
company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products
in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current
views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to
certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause
the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be
materially different from any future results, performances or
achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated,
believed, estimated or expected.
