Press Release: Basilea announces distribution agreement with Cardiome to commercialize antibiotic Zevtera(R)/Mabelio(R) (ceftobiprole) in Europe and Israel

Basel, Switzerland, September 12, 2017 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

(SIX: BSLN) announced today that Basilea Pharmaceutica International

Ltd. (Basilea) has entered into a distribution agreement with Cardiome

Pharma Corp. (Cardiome; NASDAQ: CRME, TSX: COM) for Basilea's antibiotic

Zevtera(R) /Mabelio(R) (ceftobiprole) in Europe (excluding Nordic

countries) and Israel.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cardiome is granted an exclusive

license to commercialize ceftobiprole in more than 30 countries in

Europe and in Israel. Basilea will receive an upfront payment of CHF 5

million and is eligible for additional payments upon achievement of

pre-specified regulatory and commercial milestones.

Ceftobiprole is currently approved in 13 European countries and

commercialized in Italy, France, Germany, the U.K., Austria and

Switzerland under the brand name Zevtera or Mabelio. Cardiome will

assume responsibility for regulatory activities and commercialization in

the territory. Basilea will supply Cardiome with the product at a

transfer price.

Ronald Scott, Basilea's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Zevtera

addresses a major worldwide medical need for antibiotics against

resistant bacterial pathogens. We are very pleased to collaborate with

Cardiome in European markets and Israel. Cardiome is one of the few

companies that has recently launched a novel hospital antibiotic in

Europe. We will support Cardiome to further increase product sales in

Europe and Israel."

He added: "We have now partnered Zevtera in about 80 countries and look

forward to Zevtera being available to patients in additional territories

around the world. We are also preparing phase 3 clinical trials to

potentially further extend ceftobiprole's label to include the treatment

of bloodstream infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus and acute

bacterial skin and skin structure infections, both important indications

for patients suffering from resistant bacterial infections."

Basilea remains responsible for the commercialization of ceftobiprole in

the territory during the transition of the commercial activities to

Cardiome, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

About ceftobiprole

Ceftobiprole is a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous

administration with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of

Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, including

methicillin-susceptible and resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA)

and susceptible Pseudomonas spp.(1) Ceftobiprole is currently approved

for sale in 13 European countries and several non-European countries for

the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP)

and hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), excluding ventilator-associated

pneumonia (VAP).(1) Basilea is preparing a clinical phase 3 program

aiming at the regulatory approval of ceftobiprole in the United States.

It consists of two cross-supportive phase 3 studies, one in the

treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (bloodstream infections)

and the second one in acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections

(ABSSSI). The program receives funding from the Biomedical Advanced

Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the U.S. Department of

Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for

Preparedness and Response, under contract number HHSO100201600002C.

Subject of a successful outcome of these studies, there may an option to

apply for label extensions in Europe and other regions.

About hospital-acquired and community-acquired pneumonia

Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) is one of the most common

hospital-acquired infections and has been shown to have among the

highest mortality rates of all hospital-acquired infections.(2)

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is one of the most

frequent causes of hospital-acquired pneumonia.(3) Community-acquired

pneumonia (CAP) is a common condition with up to 60% of the patients

requiring hospital admission and intravenous antibiotics.(4) Prompt

empiric intervention with an appropriate broad-spectrum antibiotic

treatment is considered a best medical practice. The increasing

incidence of bacteria resistant to many established antibiotics is a

major concern.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical

company developing products that address the medical challenge of

increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in

the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and

cancer. The company is committed to discovering, developing and

commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical

needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea

Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on

the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found

at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

About Cardiome Pharma Corp.

Cardiome Pharma Corp. is a revenue-generating, specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on providing innovative, high-quality brands that meet

the needs of acute care physicians and patients. With a commercial

presence and distribution network covering over 60 countries worldwide,

Cardiome develops, acquires and commercializes brands for the

in-hospital, acute care market segment. The Company's portfolio of

approved and marketed brands includes: Xydalba(TM) (dalbavancin

hydrochloride), for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin

structure infections (ABSSSI); Zevtera(R) /Mabelio(R) (ceftobiprole

medocaril sodium) a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of

community- and hospital-acquired pneumonia (CAP, HAP); Brinavess(R)

(vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial

fibrillation to sinus rhythm; Aggrastat(R) (tirofiban hydrochloride) for

the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute

coronary syndrome, and Esmocard(R) and Esmocard Lyo(R) (esmolol

hydrochloride), a short-acting beta-blocker used to control rapid heart

rate in a number of cardiovascular indications. Cardiome's pipeline of

product candidates includes Trevyent(R), a drug device combination that

is designed to deliver Remodulin(R) (treprostinil) the world's leading

treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Cardiome is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market (CRME) and the Toronto

Stock Exchange (COM). For more information, please visit Cardiome's web

site at www.cardiome.com.

