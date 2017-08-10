Press Release: Basilea announces distribution agreement with Cardiome to commercialize antibiotic Zevtera(R)/Mabelio(R) (ceftobiprole) in Europe and Israel

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG / Basilea announces distribution agreement with
Cardiome to commercialize antibiotic Zevtera(R)/Mabelio(R)
(ceftobiprole) in Europe and Israel. Processed and transmitted by
Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the
content of this announcement.
Basel, Switzerland, September 12, 2017 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.
(SIX: BSLN) announced today that Basilea Pharmaceutica International
Ltd. (Basilea) has entered into a distribution agreement with Cardiome
Pharma Corp. (Cardiome; NASDAQ: CRME, TSX: COM) for Basilea's antibiotic
Zevtera(R) /Mabelio(R) (ceftobiprole) in Europe (excluding Nordic
countries) and Israel.
Under the terms of the agreement, Cardiome is granted an exclusive
license to commercialize ceftobiprole in more than 30 countries in
Europe and in Israel. Basilea will receive an upfront payment of CHF 5
million and is eligible for additional payments upon achievement of
pre-specified regulatory and commercial milestones.
Ceftobiprole is currently approved in 13 European countries and
commercialized in Italy, France, Germany, the U.K., Austria and
Switzerland under the brand name Zevtera or Mabelio. Cardiome will
assume responsibility for regulatory activities and commercialization in
the territory. Basilea will supply Cardiome with the product at a
transfer price.
Ronald Scott, Basilea's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Zevtera
addresses a major worldwide medical need for antibiotics against
resistant bacterial pathogens. We are very pleased to collaborate with
Cardiome in European markets and Israel. Cardiome is one of the few
companies that has recently launched a novel hospital antibiotic in
Europe. We will support Cardiome to further increase product sales in
Europe and Israel."
He added: "We have now partnered Zevtera in about 80 countries and look
forward to Zevtera being available to patients in additional territories
around the world. We are also preparing phase 3 clinical trials to
potentially further extend ceftobiprole's label to include the treatment
of bloodstream infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus and acute
bacterial skin and skin structure infections, both important indications
for patients suffering from resistant bacterial infections."
Basilea remains responsible for the commercialization of ceftobiprole in
the territory during the transition of the commercial activities to
Cardiome, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
About ceftobiprole
Ceftobiprole is a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous
administration with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of
Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, including
methicillin-susceptible and resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA)
and susceptible Pseudomonas spp.(1) Ceftobiprole is currently approved
for sale in 13 European countries and several non-European countries for
the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP)
and hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), excluding ventilator-associated
pneumonia (VAP).(1) Basilea is preparing a clinical phase 3 program
aiming at the regulatory approval of ceftobiprole in the United States.
It consists of two cross-supportive phase 3 studies, one in the
treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (bloodstream infections)
and the second one in acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections
(ABSSSI). The program receives funding from the Biomedical Advanced
Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for
Preparedness and Response, under contract number HHSO100201600002C.
Subject of a successful outcome of these studies, there may an option to
apply for label extensions in Europe and other regions.
About hospital-acquired and community-acquired pneumonia
Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) is one of the most common
hospital-acquired infections and has been shown to have among the
highest mortality rates of all hospital-acquired infections.(2)
Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is one of the most
frequent causes of hospital-acquired pneumonia.(3) Community-acquired
pneumonia (CAP) is a common condition with up to 60% of the patients
requiring hospital admission and intravenous antibiotics.(4) Prompt
empiric intervention with an appropriate broad-spectrum antibiotic
treatment is considered a best medical practice. The increasing
incidence of bacteria resistant to many established antibiotics is a
major concern.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical
company developing products that address the medical challenge of
increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in
the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and
cancer. The company is committed to discovering, developing and
commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical
needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea
Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on
the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found
at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
About Cardiome Pharma Corp.
Cardiome Pharma Corp. is a revenue-generating, specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on providing innovative, high-quality brands that meet
the needs of acute care physicians and patients. With a commercial
presence and distribution network covering over 60 countries worldwide,
Cardiome develops, acquires and commercializes brands for the
in-hospital, acute care market segment. The Company's portfolio of
approved and marketed brands includes: Xydalba(TM) (dalbavancin
hydrochloride), for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin
structure infections (ABSSSI); Zevtera(R) /Mabelio(R) (ceftobiprole
medocaril sodium) a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of
community- and hospital-acquired pneumonia (CAP, HAP); Brinavess(R)
(vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial
fibrillation to sinus rhythm; Aggrastat(R) (tirofiban hydrochloride) for
the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute
coronary syndrome, and Esmocard(R) and Esmocard Lyo(R) (esmolol
hydrochloride), a short-acting beta-blocker used to control rapid heart
rate in a number of cardiovascular indications. Cardiome's pipeline of
product candidates includes Trevyent(R), a drug device combination that
is designed to deliver Remodulin(R) (treprostinil) the world's leading
treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Cardiome is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market (CRME) and the Toronto
Stock Exchange (COM). For more information, please visit Cardiome's web
site at www.cardiome.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its
business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results,
financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea
Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results,
performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication
as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking
statements contained herein as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+41 61 606 1102
media_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com
This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.
References
1 UK Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC) Zevtera(R) :
http://www.mhra.gov.uk/
[Accessed: September 11, 2017]
2 C. Rotstein et al. Clinical practice guidelines for
hospital-acquired pneumonia and ventilator-associated pneumonia in
adults. Canadian Journal of Infectious Diseases & Medical Microbiology
2008 (19), 19-53
3 R. N. Jones. Microbial etiologies of hospital-acquired bacterial
pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia. Clinical
Infectious Diseases 2010 (51), S81-S87
4 W. I. Sligl et al. Severe community-acquired pneumonia. Critical
Care Clinics 2013 (29), 563-601
Press release (PDF) : http://hugin.info/134390/R/2133226/815637.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Basilea Pharmaceutica AG via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
Grenzacherstrasse 487 Basel Switzerland
Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse,
Freiverkehr in Bayerische Börse München;
http://www.basilea.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 12, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)