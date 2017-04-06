Ihr Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net?Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!
12.04.2017 07:48
Press Release: Curetis Expands Supervisory and Medical Advisory Boards

Curetis Expands Supervisory and Medical Advisory Boards

- Dr. Nils Clausnitzer nominated for election to Supervisory Board; Dr. Melissa Miller appointed to Medical Advisory Board

Curetis Expands Supervisory and Medical Advisory Boards

- Dr. Nils Clausnitzer nominated for election to Supervisory Board; Dr. Melissa Miller appointed to Medical Advisory Board

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Holzgerlingen, Germany, April 12, 2017 -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that it has nominated Dr. med. Nils Clausnitzer, MBA, for election to its Supervisory Board. The election will take place at the upcoming General Shareholder Meeting on June 23, 2017. In addition, Dr. Melissa Miller has joined Curetis' Medical Advisory Board (MAB).

Dr. Clausnitzer is expected to significantly strengthen Curetis' commercial MDx expertise at the board level. Since January 2016, Dr. Clausnitzer has been Senior Vice President and President, EMEA-APAC Lab and Distribution Services of VWR International llc./ VWR GmbH. From 2013 - 2015, he was President and Head of Commercial Operations, EMEA, and from 2010 - 2013 Vice President, Head of Commercial Operations MDx, Europe with Qiagen. Previously, Dr. Clausnitzer was Managing Director and General Manager of Abbott Diagnostics Germany and held several leadership functions with increasing responsibilities at Olympus Germany GmbH, most recently as Deputy Managing Director, General Manager Medical Service DACH. He started his professional career in 1998 in the Department for Diagnostic Radiology at University Hospital Eppendorf, Hamburg. Dr. Clausnitzer holds an MBA degree from the Open University, Milton Keynes, UK.

Dr. Melissa Miller is Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and Director, Clinical Molecular Microbiology Laboratory, as well as Associate Director, Clinical Microbiology Laboratory, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine in the U.S.

In addition, she is the current chair of the ASM Committee on Laboratory Practices, the co-chair of the Pan American Society for Clinical Virology Professional Practices Committee, and a fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology.

"We are very pleased about adding further commercial industry and clinical expertise to our Supervisory and Medical Advisory Boards," said Dr. Oliver Schacht, CEO of Curetis. "Both Dr. Clausnitzer and Dr. Miller have a strong track record in infectious disease diagnostics, either from a commercial or a clinical angle and we look forward to working with them to further advance Curetis as a leading MDx company."

Disclaimer

CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use. The information contained in this communication does not constitute nor imply an offer to sell or transfer any product, and no product based on the Curetis Unyvero technology is currently available for sale in the United States of America or Canada. The analytical and clinical performance characteristics of any Curetis Unyvero product which may be sold at some future point in time in the U.S. have not yet been established.

###

About Curetis

Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with other techniques.

To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million. Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart, Germany. Curetis collaborates with Heraeus Medical, pharmaceutical companies, and has entered into several international distribution agreements covering many countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In 2017, Curetis established Ares Genetics GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Curetis GmbH in Vienna, Austria. Ares Genetics is dedicated to maximizing the R&D and related scientific and business opportunities of the GEAR assets acquired in 2016 for the entire Curetis Group.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should", and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact details

Curetis AG

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr@curetis.com or ir@curetis.com

www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com

International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info(@)akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth@theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012

Curetis_Logo http://hugin.info/171382/R/2095692/792750.jpg 20170412_Curetis_PR_EN_01: http://hugin.info/171382/R/2095692/792749.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Curetis via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42 Holzgerlingen Germany

Listed: Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;

http://www.curetis.com/ (END) Dow Jones Newswires

   April 12, 2017 01:18 ET (05:18 GMT)- - 01 18 AM EDT 04-12-17

