Press Release: Curetis Expands Supervisory and Medical Advisory Boards

Curetis / Curetis Expands Supervisory and Medical Advisory Boards .
Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is
solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Curetis Expands Supervisory and Medical Advisory Boards
- Dr. Nils Clausnitzer nominated for election to Supervisory Board; Dr.
Melissa Miller appointed to Medical Advisory Board
Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Holzgerlingen, Germany, April 12, 2017 --
Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"),
a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today
announced that it has nominated Dr. med. Nils Clausnitzer, MBA, for
election to its Supervisory Board. The election will take place at the
upcoming General Shareholder Meeting on June 23, 2017. In addition, Dr.
Melissa Miller has joined Curetis' Medical Advisory Board (MAB).
Dr. Clausnitzer is expected to significantly strengthen Curetis'
commercial MDx expertise at the board level. Since January 2016, Dr.
Clausnitzer has been Senior Vice President and President, EMEA-APAC Lab
and Distribution Services of VWR International llc./ VWR GmbH. From 2013
- 2015, he was President and Head of Commercial Operations, EMEA, and
from 2010 - 2013 Vice President, Head of Commercial Operations MDx,
Europe with Qiagen. Previously, Dr. Clausnitzer was Managing Director
and General Manager of Abbott Diagnostics Germany and held several
leadership functions with increasing responsibilities at Olympus Germany
GmbH, most recently as Deputy Managing Director, General Manager Medical
Service DACH. He started his professional career in 1998 in the
Department for Diagnostic Radiology at University Hospital Eppendorf,
Hamburg. Dr. Clausnitzer holds an MBA degree from the Open University,
Milton Keynes, UK.
Dr. Melissa Miller is Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and
Director, Clinical Molecular Microbiology Laboratory, as well as
Associate Director, Clinical Microbiology Laboratory, at the University
of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine in the U.S.
In addition, she is the current chair of the ASM Committee on Laboratory
Practices, the co-chair of the Pan American Society for Clinical
Virology Professional Practices Committee, and a fellow of the American
Academy of Microbiology.
"We are very pleased about adding further commercial industry and
clinical expertise to our Supervisory and Medical Advisory Boards," said
Dr. Oliver Schacht, CEO of Curetis. "Both Dr. Clausnitzer and Dr. Miller
have a strong track record in infectious disease diagnostics, either
from a commercial or a clinical angle and we look forward to working
with them to further advance Curetis as a leading MDx company."
Disclaimer
CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States)
law to investigational use. The information contained in this
communication does not constitute nor imply an offer to sell or transfer
any product, and no product based on the Curetis Unyvero technology is
currently available for sale in the United States of America or Canada.
The analytical and clinical performance characteristics of any Curetis
Unyvero product which may be sold at some future point in time in the
U.S. have not yet been established.
###
About Curetis
Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which
focuses on the development and commercialization of reliable, fast and
cost-effective products for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The
diagnostic solutions of Curetis enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen
and antibiotic resistance marker detection in only a few hours, a
process that today can take up to days or even weeks with other
techniques.
To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext
Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR
63.5 million. Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing
facility with EIB for up to EUR 25 million. The company is based in
Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart, Germany. Curetis collaborates with Heraeus
Medical, pharmaceutical companies, and has entered into several
international distribution agreements covering many countries across
Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
In 2017, Curetis established Ares Genetics GmbH, a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Curetis GmbH in Vienna, Austria. Ares Genetics is
dedicated to maximizing the R&D and related scientific and business
opportunities of the GEAR assets acquired in 2016 for the entire Curetis
Group.
For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.
Legal Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe
securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the
basis of any investment decision in Curetis.
The information contained in this press release has been carefully
prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever
kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided
herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update
or correct information contained in this press release whether as a
result of new information, future events or for other reasons.
This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the
terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends",
"may", "will", or "should", and include statements Curetis makes
concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature,
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers
are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ
materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements.
Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Contact details
Curetis AG
Max-Eyth-Str. 42
71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany
Tel. +49 7031 49195-10
pr@curetis.com or ir@curetis.com
www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com
International Media & Investor Inquiries
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info(@)akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64
Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68
U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries
The Ruth Group
Lee Roth
lroth@theruthgroup.com
Tel. +1 646 536 7012
Curetis_Logo http://hugin.info/171382/R/2095692/792750.jpg
20170412_Curetis_PR_EN_01: http://hugin.info/171382/R/2095692/792749.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Curetis via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Curetis
Max-Eyth-Str. 42 Holzgerlingen Germany
Listed: Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;
http://www.curetis.com/
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 12, 2017 01:18 ET (05:18 GMT)- - 01 18 AM EDT 04-12-17