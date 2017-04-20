Press Release: Curetis to Hold Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 23, 2017

Curetis / Curetis to Hold Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June
23, 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The
issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Curetis to Hold Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 23, 2017
- Company nominates Dr Nils Clausnitzer for election into its
Supervisory Board
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, May 8, 2017 -
Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"),
a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today
published the invitation to its annual general shareholders' meeting
("AGM").
Curetis will hold its AGM on June 23, 2017, at Steigenberger Hotel,
Stationsplein Zuid - West 951, 1117 CE Schiphol - Oost/Amsterdam, the
Netherlands. The meeting is scheduled to commence at 13:30 hours CEST;
local registration starts at 13:00 hours CEST.
In addition, Curetis will be offering electronic pre-voting starting on
Saturday, May 27, 2017, at 08:00 hours CEST at www.abnamro.com/evoting.
A copy of the convening notice for the AGM, including a description of
the formalities to participate in the AGM, is available at
http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/share-information/annual-general-meeting.html.
Primary resolutions on the agenda of the AGM relate to changes in the
Supervisory Board, specifically the proposed election of Dr Nils
Clausnitzer (Senior Vice President and President, EMEA-APAC Lab and
Distribution Services of VWR International llc/ VWR GmbH) as a new
Supervisory Board member for a three-year term until the ordinary
general shareholder meeting 2020, and the re-election of Dr Holger
Reithinger and Dr Rudy Dekeyser for another one-year term, respectively.
###
Disclaimer
CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States)
law to investigational use. The information contained in this
communication does not constitute nor imply an offer to sell or transfer
any product, and no product based on the Curetis Unyvero technology is
currently available for sale in the United States of America or Canada.
The analytical and clinical performance characteristics of any Curetis
Unyvero product which may be sold at some future point in time in the
U.S. have not yet been established.
###
About Curetis
Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which
focuses on the development and commercialization of reliable, fast and
cost-effective products for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The
diagnostic solutions of Curetis enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen
and antibiotic resistance marker detection in only a few hours, a
process that today can take up to days or even weeks with other
techniques.
To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext
Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR
63.5 million. Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing
facility with EIB for up to EUR 25 million. The company is based in
Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart, Germany. Curetis collaborates with Heraeus
Medical, pharmaceutical companies, and has entered into several
international distribution agreements covering many countries across
Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
In 2017, Curetis established Ares Genetics GmbH, a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Curetis GmbH in Vienna, Austria. Ares Genetics is
dedicated to maximizing the R&D and related scientific and business
opportunities of the GEAR assets acquired in 2016 for the entire Curetis
Group.
For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.
Legal Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe
securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the
basis of any investment decision in Curetis.
The information contained in this press release has been carefully
prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever
kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided
herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update
or correct information contained in this press release whether as a
result of new information, future events or for other reasons.
This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the
terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends",
"may", "will", or "should", and include statements Curetis makes
concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature,
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers
are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ
materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements.
Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Contact details
Curetis
Max-Eyth-Str. 42
71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany
Tel. +49 7031 49195-10
pr@curetis.com or ir@curetis.com
www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com
International Media & Investor Inquiries
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info(@)akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64
Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68
U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries
The Ruth Group
Lee Roth
lroth@theruthgroup.com
Tel. +1 646 536 7012
20170508_Curetis_PR_EN_AGM invite:
http://hugin.info/171382/R/2102521/797348.pdf
Curetis_Logo http://hugin.info/171382/R/2102521/797351.jpg
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Curetis via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Curetis
Max-Eyth-Str. 42 Holzgerlingen Germany
Listed: Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;
http://www.curetis.com/
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 08, 2017 02:27 ET (06:27 GMT)- - 02 27 AM EDT 05-08-17