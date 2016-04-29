Press Release: ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES 2016 RESULTS AND ATTRIBUTABLE NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AT END FIRST QUARTER 2017

ENR Russia Invest SA / ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES 2016 RESULTS AND
ATTRIBUTABLE NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AT END FIRST QUARTER 2017 .
2016 Results
For the year ended 31 December 2016 ENR Russia Invest SA ("ENR") and its
subsidiaries produced a consolidated net profit of CHF 5.81 million. At
31 December 2016 ENR's consolidated net asset value (as per
International Financial Reporting Standards) was CHF 46.15 million (up
from CHF 42.18 million at 31 December 2015), partly due to the higher
valuation of the Petrovsky Fort business center in Saint-Petersburg.
In 2016 there were signs of improvement in the Russian economy as dual
shocks from lower oil prices and sanctions have been partly absorbed and
gross domestic product ("GDP") contracted by 0.6% in 2016 (better than
the -2.5% range estimated at the beginning of the year). The
International Monetary Fund estimates that GDP will expand by 1.1% in
2017. Inflation was down from 12.9% in December 2015 to 5.6% at
year-end 2016, which allowed the Central Bank of Russia to cut its key
rate to 10%.
During 2016 ENR acquired fixed income instruments of Russian corporates
for a total value of CHF 15.19 million. ENR also generated CHF 8.06
million via the sale of or the repayment of fixed income instruments in
2016.
Oil and gas prices remain key factors to the prospects of the Russian
economy, representing the majority of exports and generating the bulk of
federal budget revenues. Low global energy prices have a negative impact
on the economy. During 2016 global oil prices recovered from around US$
34 per barrel (Brent) to higher levels in the region of US$ 55 per
barrel (Brent) at year-end 2016.
ENR continues to consider interesting investment opportunities in Russia
for businesses where there are potential lower entry valuations (for
example where assets can be acquired at discounts to their historical
costs), for export orientated and import substitution orientated
businesses and for companies operating in non-cyclical sectors.
The ENR annual report is available from today on ENR's website at
www.enr.ch
Attributable net asset value per share at end first quarter 2017
At 31 March 2017 the unaudited attributable net asset value of ENR
Russia Invest SA was CHF 19.10 per share.
Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626
ENR Russia Invest SA is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange. It specialises in the management of equities and equity-like
investments, real estate as well as fixed income instruments in Russia,
other members of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltic
States. Additional information on ENR Russia Invest SA is available on
the company website www.enr.ch
Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/143040/R/2095205/792379.pdf
