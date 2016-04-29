11.04.2017 07:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Press Release: ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES 2016 RESULTS AND ATTRIBUTABLE NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AT END FIRST QUARTER 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

ENR Russia Invest SA / ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES 2016 RESULTS AND ATTRIBUTABLE NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AT END FIRST QUARTER 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2016 Results

For the year ended 31 December 2016 ENR Russia Invest SA ("ENR") and its subsidiaries produced a consolidated net profit of CHF 5.81 million. At 31 December 2016 ENR's consolidated net asset value (as per International Financial Reporting Standards) was CHF 46.15 million (up from CHF 42.18 million at 31 December 2015), partly due to the higher valuation of the Petrovsky Fort business center in Saint-Petersburg.

In 2016 there were signs of improvement in the Russian economy as dual shocks from lower oil prices and sanctions have been partly absorbed and gross domestic product ("GDP") contracted by 0.6% in 2016 (better than the -2.5% range estimated at the beginning of the year). The International Monetary Fund estimates that GDP will expand by 1.1% in 2017. Inflation was down from 12.9% in December 2015 to 5.6% at year-end 2016, which allowed the Central Bank of Russia to cut its key rate to 10%.

During 2016 ENR acquired fixed income instruments of Russian corporates for a total value of CHF 15.19 million. ENR also generated CHF 8.06 million via the sale of or the repayment of fixed income instruments in 2016.

Oil and gas prices remain key factors to the prospects of the Russian economy, representing the majority of exports and generating the bulk of federal budget revenues. Low global energy prices have a negative impact on the economy. During 2016 global oil prices recovered from around US$ 34 per barrel (Brent) to higher levels in the region of US$ 55 per barrel (Brent) at year-end 2016.

ENR continues to consider interesting investment opportunities in Russia for businesses where there are potential lower entry valuations (for example where assets can be acquired at discounts to their historical costs), for export orientated and import substitution orientated businesses and for companies operating in non-cyclical sectors.

The ENR annual report is available from today on ENR's website at www.enr.ch

Attributable net asset value per share at end first quarter 2017

At 31 March 2017 the unaudited attributable net asset value of ENR Russia Invest SA was CHF 19.10 per share.

Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626

ENR Russia Invest SA is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It specialises in the management of equities and equity-like investments, real estate as well as fixed income instruments in Russia, other members of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltic States. Additional information on ENR Russia Invest SA is available on the company website www.enr.ch

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/143040/R/2095205/792379.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ENR Russia Invest SA via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

ENR Russia Invest SA

2--4 Place du Molard Geneva Switzerland

ISIN: CH0034476959;

http://www.enr.ch/Home/ (END) Dow Jones Newswires

   April 11, 2017 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)- - 01 00 AM EDT 04-11-17

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu ENR Russia Invest SA

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:30 Uhr
Press Release: ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES 2016 RESULTS AND ATTRIBUTABLE NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AT END FIRST QUARTER 2017 (Dow Jones)
24.10.16
Press Release: ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES ATTRIBUTABLE NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AT END THIRD QUARTER 2016 AND UPDATED INVESTMENT GUIDELINES (Dow Jones)
26.08.16
Press Release: ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES 2016 UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS AND 30 JUNE 2016 NET ASSET VALUE (Dow Jones)
30.06.16
Press Release: ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 30 JUNE 2016 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (Dow Jones)
29.04.16
Press Release: ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES 2015 RESULTS AND ATTRIBUTABLE NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AT END FIRST QUARTER 2016 (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ENR Russia Invest SA NewsRSS Feed
ENR Russia Invest SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ENR Russia Invest SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ENR Russia Invest SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ENR Russia Invest SA News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und gewinnen im April
Übernahmespekulation aufgegangen! Stada-Aktie im Fokus
DZ BANK  Daimler: Mercedes-Benz-Cars mit solidem Absatzwachstum in Q1
Vontobel: Investmentidee: Tesla
UBS: Volkswagen AG: Die Entscheidung naht
Öl verteidigt Gewinne, Gold fällt wieder zurück
DekaBank: Zehn neue Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel, den Deka-DividendenStrategie CF (A) und den DekaFonds CF
HSBC: Chinas Wirtschaftswachstum steht ganz oben auf der Agenda
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur ENR Russia Invest SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

ENR Russia Invest SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie die EU das Brandrisiko bei Wärmedämmung erhöht
Wie Kreditnehmer profitieren, wenn die Zinsen wieder steigen
Hier liegen Deutschlands teuerste Ferienimmobilien
Wie Sie unerwünschte Abos wieder loswerden
Das sind die aktuellen politischen Risiken für Anleger

News von

DAX: Warum der Markt nicht steigt
Goldpreis: Die Profis sind in Kauflaune
Vier Mal Kaufen: Die besten deutschen Aktien mit Barclays-Gütesiegel
Evotec-Aktie auf 15-Jahreshoch - Was bei dem TecDax-Überflieger noch drin ist
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie kaufen sollten

News von

Die Antwort auf diese eine Frage verrät alles darüber, welcher Geldtyp man ist
12 Tricks, wie man in weniger Zeit mehr Arbeit schaffen kann
In diesen Ländern reichen schon 1.000 Euro im Monat für ein Luxus-Leben
Dieser überraschende Faktor könnte zum nächsten Finanzcrash führen
Tschechien hat gerade eine Entscheidung getroffen, die Europas Märkte in Schwierigkeiten bringen könnte

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen im Minus -- Tesla wertvoller als General Motors -- Ölpreise fallen leicht -- STADA unterstützt Übernahme durch Bain Capital und Cinven

Studentenwohnungen werden laut Studie rasant teurer. iPhone bei Aldi und Rewe: Hat Apple einen folgenschweren Fehler gemacht? Günther Fielmann verlängert als Vorstandschef bis 2020. LVMH dank robuster Luxus-Nachfrage mit starkem Jahresstart.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 14: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 14: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Milliardärsdichte besonders hoch
Hier wohnen die Superreichen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Länder für Investoren
Diese Länder sind besonders beliebt
1. Quartal 2017
So performten die TecDAX-Unternehmen
Tops und Flops
So performten die DAX-Unternehmen im ersten Quartal 2017
Das sind die exotischsten Börsenplätze der Welt
Klein aber oho?
Länder mit den meisten Aktionären
Hier handeln die Menschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Das Eingreifen der USA in Syrien verunsichert die Aktienmärkte. Halten Sie Trumps Angriff auf Syrien für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt Depot eröffnen
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
AURELIUS Equity Opp. SE & Co. KGaAA0JK2A
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
STADA725180
E.ON SEENAG99
SAP SE716460
Deutsche Lufthansa AG823212