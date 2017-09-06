Press Release: FibreCo Selects ADVA Optical Networking for Flexible High-Capacity Connectivity Services

ADVA Optical Networking SE / FibreCo Selects ADVA Optical Networking for
Technology Partnership Addresses Soaring Bandwidth DemandSHY Across
South Africa
Johannesburg, South Africa. September 8, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking
http://www.advaoptical.com/?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=170908_fiberco_selects_adva_fsp_3000
today announced that it has been selected as the technology partner of
FibreCo Telecommunications, enabling the fiber network operator to roll
out high-bandwidth services across South Africa. FibreCo, one of the
country's leading communication service providers, will harness ADVA
Optical Networking's FSP 3000
http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=170908_fiberco_selects_adva_fsp_3000
metro and long-haul technology to offer tailor-made connectivity
services to its business, government and carrier customers. The initial
deployment involves a 100Gbit/s ROADM network carrying data over 780km
between Johannesburg and the undersea cable landing station at Mtunzini.
ADVA Optical Networking's Elite partner Jasco Carrier Solutions will
play a key role in the deployment and continuous support of the new
network.
"This strategic partnership provides a firm foundation for the future as
we help even more South African businesses unleash their full potential.
With ADVA Optical Networking's flexible platform, we can respond in the
shortest possible time to each and every customer demand," said Marius
Mostert, CTO, FibreCo. "The ADVA FSP 3000, including its advanced ROADM
technology, enables us to deliver the high-speed, scalable connectivity
that today's enterprises and service providers demand. Our new
infrastructure delivers several key efficiencies from low latency to
optimized bandwidth utilization. What's more, the support and local
expertise provided by ADVA Optical Networking and Jasco Carrier
Solutions gives us a lot of confidence that we'll achieve quick time to
market and the highest network availability."
FibreCo chose to expand its existing infrastructure in response to rapid
growth in bandwidth demand. With ADVA Optical Networking as a key
partner, it will ensure tailored bandwidth-intensive broadband services
for high-priority business applications across South Africa.
Incorporating the latest multi-degree ROADM technology
http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/technology/roadm.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=170908_fiberco_selects_adva_fsp_3000
, the ADVA FSP 3000 is the ideal platform for flexible transport
services. FibreCo's new infrastructure will carry both 10 and 100Gbit/s
traffic and include long-haul links that require no regeneration. The
modular design of the ADVA FSP 3000 also ensures that the network is
primed and ready for further expansion so that FibreCo can easily
upgrade its clients' services whenever their requirements change.
FibreCo's future network expansion plans will see 100Gbit/s metro
http://www.advaoptical.com/en/innovation/100g-transport/100g-metro.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=170908_fiberco_selects_adva_fsp_3000
and long-haul links connecting other cities and regions across South
Africa.
"To be selected as FibreCo's strategic partner is an honor for every
member of our team. It highlights the benefits of our flexible, scalable
solution and underlines the value of the local support we offer. With
this new network, we're expanding our leading market position in South
Africa," commented Günter Landers, sales director, Africa, ADVA
Optical Networking. "Our metro and long-haul solutions enable FibreCo to
meet increasingly challenging business expectations. Our advanced ROADM
technology ensures streamlined and efficient operations. It also creates
a dynamic architecture so that FibreCo can instantly respond to changing
and growing demands. It's clear that FibreCo is embarking on an exciting
journey. We're proud to be supporting them every step of the way."
"As an ADVA Optical Networking Elite partner, we at Jasco Carrier
Solutions have a large pool of ADVA-certified engineers in South Africa,
providing FibreCo with the assurance of a technically astute and highly
qualified team. Our skills and expertise ensure a smooth and speedy
deployment as well as first-class ongoing support," said Martin Ferreira,
executive head, Jasco Carrier Solutions. "Nearly a decade of experience
with ADVA Optical Networking rollouts makes us the ideal company to
supply and install the new technology. Our engineers will also provide
support in conjunction with ADVA Optical Networking and will ensure
sufficient stockholding of equipment at their national offices.
Furthermore, Jasco Carrier Solutions has invested in an ADVA Optical
Networking lab and test bed that will assist significantly with
fault-finding processes."
Watch this video for information on the ADVA FSP 3000:
http://adva.li/3dfsp3000.
# # #
About ADVA Optical Networking
ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to
help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has
empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing
breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry
and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity
solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile
services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new
tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable
future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at:
www.advaoptical.com.
About FibreCo Telecommunications
FibreCo is an open access carrier service provider that that owns and
operates a national telecom network, providing infrastructure,
connectivity and services to operators, service providers and government
across South Africa. Through its open access pricing model, FibreCo
effectively transfers the significant economies of scale inherent in
fiber optic networking technologies to its customers, paving the way for
lower broadband access costs for end users, improved communications
service quality, enhanced regional connectivity, innovation and enabling
customers their desired speed of market deployment. For more information
on FibreCo's products and solutions visit: www.fibreco.co.za.
Published By:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.advaoptical.com
For Press:
Gareth Spence
t +44 1904 699 358
public-relations(at)advaoptical.com
mailto:public-relations@advaoptical.com
For Investors:
Stephan Rettenberger
t +49 89 890 665 854
investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com
mailto:investor-relations@advaoptical.com
