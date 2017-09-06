Press Release: FibreCo Selects ADVA Optical Networking for Flexible High-Capacity Connectivity Services

ADVA Optical Networking SE / FibreCo Selects ADVA Optical Networking for Flexible High-Capacity Connectivity Services . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Technology Partnership Addresses Soaring Bandwidth DemandSHY Across South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa. September 8, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking http://www.advaoptical.com/?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=170908_fiberco_selects_adva_fsp_3000 today announced that it has been selected as the technology partner of FibreCo Telecommunications, enabling the fiber network operator to roll out high-bandwidth services across South Africa. FibreCo, one of the country's leading communication service providers, will harness ADVA Optical Networking's FSP 3000 http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=170908_fiberco_selects_adva_fsp_3000 metro and long-haul technology to offer tailor-made connectivity services to its business, government and carrier customers. The initial deployment involves a 100Gbit/s ROADM network carrying data over 780km between Johannesburg and the undersea cable landing station at Mtunzini. ADVA Optical Networking's Elite partner Jasco Carrier Solutions will play a key role in the deployment and continuous support of the new network.

"This strategic partnership provides a firm foundation for the future as we help even more South African businesses unleash their full potential. With ADVA Optical Networking's flexible platform, we can respond in the shortest possible time to each and every customer demand," said Marius Mostert, CTO, FibreCo. "The ADVA FSP 3000, including its advanced ROADM technology, enables us to deliver the high-speed, scalable connectivity that today's enterprises and service providers demand. Our new infrastructure delivers several key efficiencies from low latency to optimized bandwidth utilization. What's more, the support and local expertise provided by ADVA Optical Networking and Jasco Carrier Solutions gives us a lot of confidence that we'll achieve quick time to market and the highest network availability."

FibreCo chose to expand its existing infrastructure in response to rapid growth in bandwidth demand. With ADVA Optical Networking as a key partner, it will ensure tailored bandwidth-intensive broadband services for high-priority business applications across South Africa. Incorporating the latest multi-degree ROADM technology http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/technology/roadm.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=170908_fiberco_selects_adva_fsp_3000 , the ADVA FSP 3000 is the ideal platform for flexible transport services. FibreCo's new infrastructure will carry both 10 and 100Gbit/s traffic and include long-haul links that require no regeneration. The modular design of the ADVA FSP 3000 also ensures that the network is primed and ready for further expansion so that FibreCo can easily upgrade its clients' services whenever their requirements change. FibreCo's future network expansion plans will see 100Gbit/s metro http://www.advaoptical.com/en/innovation/100g-transport/100g-metro.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=170908_fiberco_selects_adva_fsp_3000 and long-haul links connecting other cities and regions across South Africa.

"To be selected as FibreCo's strategic partner is an honor for every member of our team. It highlights the benefits of our flexible, scalable solution and underlines the value of the local support we offer. With this new network, we're expanding our leading market position in South Africa," commented Günter Landers, sales director, Africa, ADVA Optical Networking. "Our metro and long-haul solutions enable FibreCo to meet increasingly challenging business expectations. Our advanced ROADM technology ensures streamlined and efficient operations. It also creates a dynamic architecture so that FibreCo can instantly respond to changing and growing demands. It's clear that FibreCo is embarking on an exciting journey. We're proud to be supporting them every step of the way."

"As an ADVA Optical Networking Elite partner, we at Jasco Carrier Solutions have a large pool of ADVA-certified engineers in South Africa, providing FibreCo with the assurance of a technically astute and highly qualified team. Our skills and expertise ensure a smooth and speedy deployment as well as first-class ongoing support," said Martin Ferreira, executive head, Jasco Carrier Solutions. "Nearly a decade of experience with ADVA Optical Networking rollouts makes us the ideal company to supply and install the new technology. Our engineers will also provide support in conjunction with ADVA Optical Networking and will ensure sufficient stockholding of equipment at their national offices. Furthermore, Jasco Carrier Solutions has invested in an ADVA Optical Networking lab and test bed that will assist significantly with fault-finding processes."

