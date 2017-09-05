Press Release: First Patients Enrolled in UK's Early Access to Medicines Scheme for Santhera's Raxone(R) in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG / First Patients Enrolled in UK's
Early Access to Medicines Scheme for Santhera's Raxone(R) in Duchenne
Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate
Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this
announcement.
Liestal, Switzerland, September 11, 2017 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals
(SIX: SANN) announces enrollment of first DMD patients with respiratory
function decline not taking glucocorticoids into UK's Early Access to
Medicines Scheme (EAMS) for Raxone(R) .
In June, Raxone(R) (idebenone) was granted a positive scientific opinion
through the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS) by the UK's
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) - the first
drug approved under the EAMS for patients with DMD. The MHRA decision
allows patients with DMD, who meet criteria defined under this scheme,
to gain access to Raxone, an investigational medicinal product currently
under review for Marketing Authorization in DMD by the European
Medicines Agency (EMA). Enrollment into the EAMS documents the first use
of Raxone outside of a clinical trial for patients with DMD.
"I am pleased to be able to offer Raxone to several of my patients in
respiratory decline, as there are no other medical treatments available,
" said Dr. Dipansu Ghosh, a respiratory physician at a DMD center based
in Leeds.
To date, 15 specialist DMD centers in the UK have received training
under the requirements of the EAMS. Several additional sites have
expressed an interest to be trained and are currently undergoing local
approval processes.
"At Action Duchenne we were encouraged by the positive EAMS opinion,
earlier this summer. Particularly, for young people living with Duchenne
who have respiratory decline," said Janet Bloor, Chair of Trustees of
Action Duchenne. "I am delighted that respiratory function is being
considered by the regulatory agencies. This will hopefully pave the way
for more potential treatments that may benefit the wider spectrum of DMD
patients."
Under the EAMS, and as shown in the public assessment report, (1) Raxone
is indicated for slowing the decline of respiratory function in patients
with DMD from the age of 10 years who are currently not taking
glucocorticoids. The decline of respiratory function must be confirmed
by repeated measurements prior to initiation of treatment. Raxone can be
used in patients previously treated with glucocorticoids or in patients
in whom glucocorticoid treatment is not tolerated or is considered
inadvisable.
About the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS)
The UK's industry-sponsored EAMS aims to give patients with life
threatening or seriously debilitating conditions access to medicines
that do not yet have a marketing authorization when there is a clear
unmet medical need. Under the scheme, the MHRA provides a scientific
opinion on the benefit/risk balance of the medicine, based on the data
available when the EAMS submission was made. The opinion lasts for a
year and can be renewed. The scheme is voluntary and the opinion from
MHRA does not replace the normal licensing procedures for medicines.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
pharmaceutical products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and
neuromuscular diseases. Santhera's lead product Raxone(R) (idebenone) is
authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and
Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON).
For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Santhera has filed a Marketing
Authorization Application in the European Union and Switzerland for DMD
patients with respiratory function decline who are not taking
glucocorticoids. In collaboration with the U.S. National Institute of
Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing
Raxone(R) in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis
(PPMS), and omigapil for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas
of high unmet medical need. For further information, please visit the
Company's website www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information:
Sue Schneidhorst, Head Group Communications
Europe: +41 61 906 89 26
US: +1 646 586 2113
sue.schneidhorst@santhera.com
Investors:
Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer Hans
Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors
Europe: +41 61 906 89 65 US: +1 212 915 2568
christoph.rentsch@santhera.com
hans@lifesciadvisors.com
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to
subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals
Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking
statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements
involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause
the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of
the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied
by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on
these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or
investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
Reference
(1) Public EAMS assessment report. Available at:
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/early-access-to-medicines-scheme-eams-scientific-opinion-raxone-to-treat-the-decline-of-respiratory-function-in-patients-with-duchenne-muscular-dys
# # #
News Release EAMS Enrollment:
http://hugin.info/137261/R/2132829/815304.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
Hammerstrasse 49 Liestal Switzerland
ISIN: CH0027148649;
http://www.santhera.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 11, 2017 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)- - 01 00 AM EDT 09-11-17