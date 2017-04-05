01.05.2017 16:30
Press Release: Media Release | MCH Group acquires MC2, a leading event marketing service provider in the U.S.

MCH Group acquires MC(2) , a leading event marketing service provider in the U.S.

MCH Group acquires MC(2) , a leading event marketing service provider in the U.S.

MCH Group, a globally leading live marketing company with its head office in Basel (Switzerland) has acquired a 100% holding in MC(2) ("MC-squared"), a recognized leader in the exhibit and event marketing industry in the U.S. This is by far the biggest acquisition in the 100-year history of MCH Group and a key strategic expansion. "The acquisition of MC(2) marks a tremendous step forward in the implementation of our corporate strategy, which we have been pursuing since 2005", explains René Kamm, CEO of MCH Group. "With MC(2) , we will be greatly boosting our international presence and activities, as well as expanding our range of services in the live marketing field."

As a leading force at trade shows, corporate events and in building permanent branded environments, MC(2) employs over 350 employees at 15 locations in the U.S. (Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Kingman, Las Vegas, Lehigh Valley, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, San Francisco and St. Louis) and in Germany (Düsseldorf) and records an annual turnover of about CHF 160 million. MC(2) will remain an autonomous company within MCH Group's Live Marketing Solutions division. It will maintain its organizational structure under the leadership of CEO Gary Benson and his management team, as well as its operational locations in the U.S. and Germany.

MCH's "Live Marketing Solutions" division provides strategy and conception, marketing consulting, event management, exhibition and event fabrication, and various multi-media communication services. In 2016, MCH founded its subsidiary MCH Global, which combined these competencies to provide one-stop-shop solutions to local and global clients. By acquiring MC(2) , MCH is implementing the next step in achieving this strategic initiative. This move will increase the strength and competitiveness of both MCH and MC(2') s performance through the access to new market segments and the exploitation of mutual synergies.

"We are happy to welcome MC(2) into our MCH Group and Live Marketing Solutions network", said Jean-Marc Devaud, CEO Live Marketing Solutions of MCH Group. "We are impressed by the high level of competencies and the strong, loyal customer base of MC(2) . It enables access to the important market in the U.S. with a proven, growing partner." Devaud emphasised further, "We are now able to serve locally and globally active clients in all the important markets - Europe, the United States, Asia and the Middle East - and engage all live marketing channels. We can serve local clients utilizing our autonomous companies and global clients through our network under the leadership of MCH Global."

Gary Benson, CEO MC(2) stated, "We are delighted and proud that MC(2) will become an integral part of MCH Group. It will prove to be beneficial to our clients, partners and employees as we will see a tremendous expansion of opportunities. The outstanding expertise and reputation of MCH and its unique Live Marketing Solutions network will enable us to increase our market share in the U.S. Furthermore, it will support us in serving our global clients in important markets, and facilitate a stronger penetration of international segments. Our current clients will now have easy access to global markets working through their existing account teams."

MCH Group and "Live Marketing Solutions"

MCH Group is a globally leading live marketing company with a comprehensive services network spanning the entire exhibition and event market. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, it takes in exhibition companies in Basel, Zurich and Lausanne. It organizes and hosts about 90 exhibitions, including the globally leading Art Basel shows in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong, as well as the watch and jewelery show Baselworld. MCH's companies in the segment of "Live Marketing Solutions" offer customized marketing solutions in the areas of strategy and conception, marketing consulting, event management, exhibition and event construction, and multi-media solutions. These companies are active all over the world. They are and present at different locations in Switzerland and Germany and have branch offices in Shanghai, Dubai and Astana.

www.mch-group.com

MC(2)

MC(2) ("MC-squared") is a leader in the exhibit and event marketing industry. Since 1999, the company has developed into a leading force at trade shows, corporate events and in building permanent branded environments. The company provides and manages integrated marketing programs, creating experiences where people meet people. Some of the world's largest brands such as Canon, Samsung, Caterpillar, General Electric, Toyota, Motorola, Bloomberg, Volvo and 350 others seek their expertise and partnership. MC(2) is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York and employs a wide range of face-to-face marketing professionals in 14 locations in the U.S. and a location in Düsseldorf, Germany.

www.mc-2.com

Media Release https://www.mch-group.com/en-US/news/medienmitteilungen/2017/05/mch-mc2-170501.aspx

Interview with Gary Benson https://www.mch-group.com/en-US/news/blog/2017/05/mch-mc2-gary-benson.aspx

Media Contacts

MCH Group

Christian Jecker

Corporate Communications

+41 58 206 22 52

christian.jecker@mch-group.com

MC(2) Robert Murphy

CMO

+1 845-639-8631

rmurphy@mc-2.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: MCH Group AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

MCH Group AG

Messeplatz 10 Basel Switzerland

ISIN: CH0039542854;

http://www.mch-group.com (END) Dow Jones Newswires

   May 01, 2017 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)- - 10 00 AM EDT 05-01-17

