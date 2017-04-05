Press Release: Media Release | MCH Group acquires MC2, a leading event marketing service provider in the U.S.

MCH Group AG / Media Release | MCH Group acquires MC2, a leading event
marketing service provider in the U.S. . Processed and transmitted by
Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the
content of this announcement.
MCH Group acquires MC(2) , a leading event marketing service provider in
the U.S.
MCH Group, a globally leading live marketing company with its head
office in Basel (Switzerland) has acquired a 100% holding in MC(2)
("MC-squared"), a recognized leader in the exhibit and event marketing
industry in the U.S. This is by far the biggest acquisition in the
100-year history of MCH Group and a key strategic expansion. "The
acquisition of MC(2) marks a tremendous step forward in the
implementation of our corporate strategy, which we have been pursuing
since 2005", explains René Kamm, CEO of MCH Group. "With MC(2) , we
will be greatly boosting our international presence and activities, as
well as expanding our range of services in the live marketing field."
As a leading force at trade shows, corporate events and in building
permanent branded environments, MC(2) employs over 350 employees at 15
locations in the U.S. (Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas,
Detroit, Kingman, Las Vegas, Lehigh Valley, Los Angeles, New York,
Orlando, San Francisco and St. Louis) and in Germany (Düsseldorf)
and records an annual turnover of about CHF 160 million. MC(2) will
remain an autonomous company within MCH Group's Live Marketing Solutions
division. It will maintain its organizational structure under the
leadership of CEO Gary Benson and his management team, as well as its
operational locations in the U.S. and Germany.
MCH's "Live Marketing Solutions" division provides strategy and
conception, marketing consulting, event management, exhibition and event
fabrication, and various multi-media communication services. In 2016,
MCH founded its subsidiary MCH Global, which combined these competencies
to provide one-stop-shop solutions to local and global clients. By
acquiring MC(2) , MCH is implementing the next step in achieving this
strategic initiative. This move will increase the strength and
competitiveness of both MCH and MC(2') s performance through the access
to new market segments and the exploitation of mutual synergies.
"We are happy to welcome MC(2) into our MCH Group and Live Marketing
Solutions network", said Jean-Marc Devaud, CEO Live Marketing Solutions
of MCH Group. "We are impressed by the high level of competencies and
the strong, loyal customer base of MC(2) . It enables access to the
important market in the U.S. with a proven, growing partner." Devaud
emphasised further, "We are now able to serve locally and globally
active clients in all the important markets - Europe, the United States,
Asia and the Middle East - and engage all live marketing channels. We
can serve local clients utilizing our autonomous companies and global
clients through our network under the leadership of MCH Global."
Gary Benson, CEO MC(2) stated, "We are delighted and proud that MC(2)
will become an integral part of MCH Group. It will prove to be
beneficial to our clients, partners and employees as we will see a
tremendous expansion of opportunities. The outstanding expertise and
reputation of MCH and its unique Live Marketing Solutions network will
enable us to increase our market share in the U.S. Furthermore, it will
support us in serving our global clients in important markets, and
facilitate a stronger penetration of international segments. Our current
clients will now have easy access to global markets working through
their existing account teams."
MCH Group and "Live Marketing Solutions"
MCH Group is a globally leading live marketing company with a
comprehensive services network spanning the entire exhibition and event
market. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, it takes in exhibition
companies in Basel, Zurich and Lausanne. It organizes and hosts about 90
exhibitions, including the globally leading Art Basel shows in Basel,
Miami Beach and Hong Kong, as well as the watch and jewelery show
Baselworld. MCH's companies in the segment of "Live Marketing Solutions"
offer customized marketing solutions in the areas of strategy and
conception, marketing consulting, event management, exhibition and event
construction, and multi-media solutions. These companies are active all
over the world. They are and present at different locations in
Switzerland and Germany and have branch offices in Shanghai, Dubai and
Astana.
www.mch-group.com
MC(2)
MC(2) ("MC-squared") is a leader in the exhibit and event marketing
industry. Since 1999, the company has developed into a leading force at
trade shows, corporate events and in building permanent branded
environments. The company provides and manages integrated marketing
programs, creating experiences where people meet people. Some of the
world's largest brands such as Canon, Samsung, Caterpillar, General
Electric, Toyota, Motorola, Bloomberg, Volvo and 350 others seek their
expertise and partnership. MC(2) is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New
York and employs a wide range of face-to-face marketing professionals in
14 locations in the U.S. and a location in Düsseldorf, Germany.
www.mc-2.com
Media Release
https://www.mch-group.com/en-US/news/medienmitteilungen/2017/05/mch-mc2-170501.aspx
Interview with Gary Benson
https://www.mch-group.com/en-US/news/blog/2017/05/mch-mc2-gary-benson.aspx
Media Contacts
MCH Group
Christian Jecker
Corporate Communications
+41 58 206 22 52
christian.jecker@mch-group.com
MC(2) Robert Murphy
CMO
+1 845-639-8631
rmurphy@mc-2.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: MCH Group AG via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
MCH Group AG
Messeplatz 10 Basel Switzerland
ISIN: CH0039542854;
http://www.mch-group.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 01, 2017 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)- - 10 00 AM EDT 05-01-17