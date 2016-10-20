-1 of 2- 20 Apr 2017 05:17:00 UTC Press Release: Nestle: Nestlé reports three-month sales for 2017
Vevey, 20 April 2017
Nestlé reports three-month sales for 2017
-- Sales increased by 0.4% on a reported basis to CHF 21.0 billion (3M-2016:
CHF 20.9 billion)
-- Organic growth was solid at 2.3%, with 1.3% of real internal growth (RIG)
and pricing of 1.0%
-- Sales were reduced by foreign exchange (-0.4%) and net divestments
(-1.5%)
-- Organic growth was 0.8% for developed markets and 4.3% for emerging
markets
-- Full-year guidance for 2017 confirmed
Total Zone Zone Zone Nestlé Nestlé Other
Group AMS EMENA AOA Waters Nutrition Businesses
Sales
3M-2017
(CHF
bn) 21.0 6.4 4.0 4.0 1.8 2.6 2.3
Sales
3M-2016
(CHF
bn) 20.9 6.2 4.3 3.9 1.8 2.6 2.1
RIG 1.3% -1.4% 1.7% 3.0% 2.6% -0.4% 6.4%
Pricing 1.0% 1.8% 0.0% 1.5% 0.5% 1.5% -0.6%
Organic
growth 2.3% 0.4% 1.7% 4.5% 3.1% 1.1% 5.8%
Net M&A -1.5% -0.8% -5.9% -0.5% -0.2% -0.4% 1.6%
Foreign
exchange -0.4% 3.0% -2.7% -3.0% -1.8% -0.5% 0.2%
Reported
sales
growth 0.4% 2.6% -6.9% 1.0% 1.1% 0.2% 7.6%
Effective as from 1 January 2017, Nestlé Professional is reported
as a regionally managed business included in the zones. Effective same
date, Venezuela is excluded from RIG, pricing and organic growth to
better reflect the underlying business performance.
Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO: "Organic growth of 2.3% this quarter is
within our full-year guidance range. The leap year comparison and other
seasonal effects made the start of this year particularly challenging.
We were encouraged by the growth in Asia and the resilience of consumer
spending in Europe. Consumer demand in the Americas remained soft. Our
pricing improved moderately. We confirm our 2017 guidance and have made
good progress with our growth and efficiency projects to position our
company for enhanced value creation."
Zone Americas (AMS)
-- 0.4% organic growth: -1.4% RIG; 1.8% pricing
-- Sales in North America declined slightly on an organic basis due to
negative RIG
-- Latin America achieved low single-digit organic growth driven by pricing,
RIG was slightly negative
Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported
3M-2017 3M-2016 RIG Pricing growth M&A exchange growth
Zone CHF 6.4 CHF 6.2
AMS bn bn -1.4% 1.8% 0.4% -0.8% 3.0% 2.6%
Reported sales in zone AMS increased by 2.6% to CHF 6.4 billion. Organic
growth was subdued at 0.4% owing to a decline in RIG of 1.4%. Pricing of
1.8% mainly came from Latin America, although North America also saw
slightly positive pricing. Net divestments reduced reported sales by
0.8% and foreign exchange was a 3.0% benefit.
North America faced an environment of soft consumer demand. In the US
coffee creamers and frozen food maintained good momentum but
confectionery and petcare declined. Brazil had a difficult quarter with
subdued Easter trading and fragile economic conditions resulting in
negative RIG and organic growth. Mexico's growth remained positive but
decelerated, reflecting difficult comparables and weaker consumer
confidence. Petcare saw good growth across Latin America.
Zone Europe, Middle-East and North Africa (EMENA)
-- 1.7% organic growth: 1.7% RIG; 0% pricing
-- Western Europe grew slightly on an organic basis with positive RIG but
slightly negative pricing
-- Central and Eastern Europe achieved mid single-digit organic growth, with
both positive RIG and pricing
-- The sub-region Middle East and North Africa saw mid single-digit organic
growth
Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported
3M-2017 3M-2016 RIG Pricing growth M&A exchange growth
Zone CHF 4.0 CHF 4.3
EMENA bn bn 1.7% 0.0% 1.7% -5.9% -2.7% -6.9%
Reported sales in zone EMENA declined by 6.9% to CHF 4.0 billion.
Organic growth was solid at 1.7%, based on resilient RIG of 1.7% and
flat pricing. Net divestments reduced reported sales by 5.9%, mainly due
to the transfer of ice cream to the Froneri joint venture. Foreign
exchange headwinds reduced reported sales by a further 2.7%.
Pricing improved, mainly from increases taken in Nescafé throughout
the zone. Pricing actions had a moderate impact on RIG. Petcare saw
strong growth across the zone, particularly in Russia. Turkey and North
Africa performed well, while the Middle East declined as political
instability and deflation persisted.
Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA)
-- 4.5% organic growth: 3.0% RIG; 1.5% pricing
-- South-East Asia saw good organic growth and was the largest contributor
to the zone's RIG
-- China had negative organic growth due to Yinlu and the earlier timing of
Chinese New Year
-- India and sub-Saharan Africa posted strong growth
-- Oceania and Japan had solid organic growth with good RIG, partially
offset by negative pricing
Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported
3M-2017 3M-2016 RIG Pricing growth M&A exchange growth
Zone CHF 4.0 CHF 3.9
AOA bn bn 3.0% 1.5% 4.5% -0.5% -3.0% 1.0%
Reported sales in zone AOA increased by 1.0% to CHF 4.0 billion. Organic
growth was strong at 4.5%, comprised of 3.0% RIG and 1.5% pricing. Net
divestments lowered reported sales by 0.5% and foreign exchange also had
a negative impact, reducing sales by 3.0%.
The zone's growth accelerated for a fourth consecutive quarter, driven
by robust performances in South-East Asia, India and sub-Saharan Africa.
The zone gained momentum despite a decline in China which was impacted
by the earlier timing of Chinese New Year, particularly in
confectionery. Yinlu continued to weigh on growth, although the pace of
decline has reduced.
Nestlé Waters
-- 3.1% organic growth: 2.6% RIG; 0.5% pricing
-- The US delivered low single-digit organic growth with negative pricing
-- Europe achieved solid RIG and organic growth with slightly negative
pricing
-- The Middle East, Turkey and China slowed but South-East Asia and Latin
America had good growth
Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported
3M-2017 3M-2016 RIG Pricing growth M&A exchange growth
Nestlé CHF 1.8 CHF 1.8
Waters bn bn 2.6% 0.5% 3.1% -0.2% -1.8% 1.1%
Sales in Nestlé Waters increased on a reported basis by 1.1% to CHF
1.8 billion. Organic growth decelerated but remained solid at 3.1%, with
2.6% RIG and 0.5% pricing. Net divestments and foreign exchange reduced
reported sales by 0.2% and 1.8% respectively.
Nestlé Waters continued to grow in all regions although there was
some deceleration, partly owing to challenging comparables. The US and
Europe had solid organic growth, although intense competition in both
regions led to deflationary pricing. Among emerging markets the Middle
East, China and Turkey declined but South-East Asia saw good growth and
Latin America delivered double-digit organic growth.
Nestlé Nutrition
-- 1.1% organic growth: -0.4% RIG; 1.5% pricing
-- In China organic growth recovered as category momentum gradually improved
-- Price increases in the US, Brazil and Mexico weighed on RIG in these
markets
-- Organic growth in South-East Asia was strong
Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported
3M-2017 3M-2016 RIG Pricing growth M&A exchange growth
Nestlé CHF 2.6 CHF 2.6
Nutrition bn bn -0.4% 1.5% 1.1% -0.4% -0.5% 0.2%
Reported sales in Nestlé Nutrition increased by 0.2% to CHF 2.6
billion. Organic growth was 1.1%, comprised of -0.4% RIG and 1.5%
pricing. Net divestments and foreign exchange reduced reported sales by
0.4% and 0.5% respectively.
Price increases had a mild adverse effect on RIG in the short-term.
Growth in China improved moderately, helped by increased demand for
first stage products and strong momentum of illuma in the super premium
segment. Our NAN Optipro roll-out continued to deliver good growth
across Asia.
Other Businesses
-- 5.8% organic growth: 6.4% RIG; -0.6% pricing
-- Nespresso achieved mid single-digit organic growth, fuelled by
double-digit growth in North America
-- Nestlé Health Science maintained mid single-digit organic growth
driven entirely by RIG
-- Nestlé Skin Health saw double-digit organic growth with a strong RIG
contribution
Sales Sales Organic Net Foreign Reported
3M-2017 3M-2016 RIG Pricing growth M&A exchange growth
Other CHF 2.3 CHF 2.1
Businesses bn bn 6.4% -0.6% 5.8% 1.6% 0.2% 7.6%
Reported sales in Other Businesses increased by 7.6% to CHF 2.3 billion.
Organic growth improved to 5.8% as RIG of 6.4% was partially offset by
0.6% of deflationary pricing. Net acquisitions increased reported sales
by 1.6%, and a tailwind from foreign exchange added a further 0.2%.
Nespresso's growth was solid as it continued to gain traction in North
America. Nestlé Health Science maintained mid single-digit growth,
reflecting good growth in Medical Nutrition. Nestlé Skin Health saw
strong growth benefiting from low prior year comparables and several new
product launches.
Outlook
We confirm our full-year guidance for 2017 and expect organic growth
between 2% and 4%. In order to drive future profitability, we plan to
increase restructuring costs considerably in 2017. As a result, the
trading operating profit margin in constant currency is expected to be
stable. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital
efficiency are expected to increase.
Annex
Three-month sales overview by operating segment
Three-month sales overview by product
Milk Prepared
Powdered products Nutrition dishes &
Total & liquid & ice & Health cooking
Group beverages Water cream Science aids Confection-ery Petcare
Sales
3M-2017
(CHF
bn) 21.0 4.8 1.7 3.1 3.7 2.9 2.0 3.0
Sales
3M-2016
(CHF
bn) 20.9 4.7 1.7 3.2 3.5 2.9 2.0 2.9
RIG 1.3% 2.2% 3.0% -0.5% 2.3% 2.4% -2.6% 0.9%
Pricing 1.0% 1.4% 0.4% 1.8% 0.8% 1.8% -0.3% 0.4%
Organic
growth 2.3% 3.6% 3.4% 1.3% 3.1% 4.2% -2.9% 1.3%
