08.09.2017 18:31
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Press Release: Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Private Equity Holding AG / Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, September 8, 2017

Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2017

The Net Asset Value (intrinsic value) of one registered share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 75.43 (CHF 86.19) as of August 31, 2017. This represents an increase of 0.2% (in EUR) since July 31, 2017.

The enclosed monthly newsletter shows the development of the NAV and of the share price as well as certain balance sheet data and portfolio key figures.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,714,320 as of August 31, 2017 (July 31, 2017: 2,715,008). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

PEH NAV August 2017: http://hugin.info/130308/R/2132687/815179.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Private Equity Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Private Equity Holding AG

Innere Güterstrasse 4 Zug Switzerland

WKN: 906781;ISIN: CH0006089921;

http://www.peh.ch (END) Dow Jones Newswires

   September 08, 2017 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)- - 12 00 PM EDT 09-08-17

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Private Equity Holding AG

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18:31 Uhr
GlobeNewswire/Net Asset Value per 31. August 2017 (Dow Jones)
18:31 Uhr
Press Release: Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2017 (Dow Jones)
18:00 Uhr
GNW-News: Net Asset Value per 31. August 2017 (dpa-afx)
01.09.17
Private equity funds pour record sums into emerging markets (Financial Times)
01.09.17
Private equity funds pour record sums into emerging markets (Financial Times)
29.08.17
Private Equity Analyst's 2017 Women to Watch List (The Wall Street Journal)
24.08.17
Private-Equity Activity Surges in Central and Eastern Europe (The Wall Street Journal)
21.08.17
Iplayco announces experienced private equity partner has joined the board (Proactiveinvestors)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Private Equity News
RSS Feed
Private Equity zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Private Equity Holding AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Private Equity News

09.08.17Press Release: Net Asset Value as of July 31. 2017
09.08.17GlobeNewswire/Net Asset Value per 31. Juli 2017
10.08.17Babcock & Wilcox Agrees to Buy Back Private-Equity Stake a Day Before 72% Plunge
09.08.17Canadian Private-Equity Giant Catalyst Accused of Fraud by Whistleblowers
08.08.17S&P junks Staples after private-equity buyout
15.08.17Rothschild 's Private-Equity Arm Backs Legal-Technology Company
18.08.17Calpine agrees sale in $5.6bn private equity led deal
21.08.17Iplayco announces experienced private equity partner has joined the board
21.08.17Iplayco announces experienced private equity partner has joined the board
11.08.17Private-Equity-Fonds: Das sind die größten Firmenjäger der Welt
Weitere Private Equity News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Trends vom Parkett | HEUTE mit Sascha Flach
Jetzt noch einsteigen und TRADER 2017 werden!
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 9. September bis 15. September 2017
UBS: RWE AG: Die Hausse ist intakt
HSBC: Gold vor einer Renaissance?
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungsprodukte: Protect Multi Aktienanleihen
Webinar: Die Vermögensverwaltung der Zukunft am 11. September 2017
DZ BANK  DAX: Charttechnischer Widerstandsbereich um 12.320 Punkte im Fokus
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

The rise of Tiger and Dragon: Die besten Aktien aus China!

China ist das Bevölkerungsreichste Land der Erde. Mit einem zuletzt gemeldeten Wirtschaftswachstum von fast 7 % im 1. Halbjahr 2017 ist das Land auf bestem Wege, das eigene Wachstumsziel zu übertreffen. Erfahren Sie im neuen Anlegermagazin, bei welchen chinesischen Aktien vielversprechende Zukunftsaussichten bestehen und warum.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Private Equity-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Private Equity Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Japans plötzliches Wirtschaftswunder - nur eine Chimäre?
Ich halte Kim Jong-un nicht für einen Verrückten
Marktteilnehmer testen die Geduld von Herrn Draghi
Die wahren Herrscher über unser Geldsystem
Wo ein WG-Zimmer 570 Euro kostet

News von

Nordex-Aktie stürzt ab: Wie tief das Papier noch fallen kann
DAX: Bringt die EZB den Umschwung?
Vier Top-Nebenwerte aus der Schweiz
Dominant in der Nische: Acht Hidden Champions für jedes Depot
Goldminen-Aktien funken ein massives Kaufsignal

News von

Eine neue Studie räumt mit einem der größten Mythen über E-Autos auf
Vorbild für Deutschland? Finnland verteilt Blockchain-Prepaid-Kreditkarten an Flüchtlinge
Das neue iPhone 8 wird auch in 24-Karat-Gold erhältlich sein
Einer der weltweit führenden Bitcoin-Experten sagt den Untergang von Krypto-Währungen voraus
In Deutschland explodiert die Zahl der Mikro-Apartments für Studenten - doch es gibt ein gewaltiges Problem

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt nahezu unverändert -- VW-Chef treibt Konzernumbau voran -- LEONI-Aktie rutscht nach negativer Studie kräftig ab -- Apple, LANXESS, GE, Disney im Fokus

Euro steigt auf den höchsten Stand seit Januar 2015. Daimler bleibt bei Diesel-Nachrüstung hart. Investor: Der Bullenmarkt bei Bitcoin geht weiter - auch wenn ein brutaler Absturz droht. Börse-Vorstand Kengeter will offenbar Millionen-Bußgeld zustimmen. Air Berlin erhält erstes Geld vom Bund.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 36: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Seit wie vielen Jahren beschäftigen Sie sich mit Zertifikaten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:14 Uhr
DAX schließt nahezu unverändert -- VW-Chef treibt Konzernumbau voran -- LEONI-Aktie rutscht nach negativer Studie kräftig ab -- Apple, LANXESS, GE, Disney im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:48 Uhr
LEONI-Aktie rutscht nach negativer Studie auf tiefsten Stand seit vier Wochen
Aktie im Fokus
17:47 Uhr
Nordex-Aktie fällt auf Niveau von 2014 von Tief zu Tief
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Nordex AGA0D655
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
MediGene AGA1X3W0
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
BASFBASF11
BMW AG519000