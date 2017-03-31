Press Release: Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2017

Private Equity Holding AG / Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2017 .
Zug, April 10, 2017
Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2017
The Net Asset Value (intrinsic value) of one registered share of Private
Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 79.15 (CHF 84.66) as of March 31, 2017.
This represents a decrease of 0.7% (in EUR) since February 28, 2017.
The enclosed monthly newsletter shows the development of the NAV and of
the share price as well as certain balance sheet data and portfolio key
figures.
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity
to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a
broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80,
http://www.peh.ch
Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer
The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset
Value per share amounted to 2,715,008 as of March 31, 2017 (February 28,
2017: 2,715,058). The calculations are prepared in accordance with
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the
guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture
Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based
on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In
estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity
Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques.
The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV
of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month
under a going concern assumption and usually published within six
trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off
dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are
held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between
the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding
AG's net assets.
NAV March 2017: http://hugin.info/130308/R/2095239/792422.pdf
Private Equity Holding AG
Innere Güterstrasse 4 Zug Switzerland
WKN: 906781;ISIN: CH0006089921;
http://www.peh.ch
