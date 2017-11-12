Press Release: New Novartis Entresto(R) real -2

These results were published in the September 2017 supplement of the
European Journal of Heart Failure. 2017;19: p296.
About Entresto(R) (sacubitril/valsartan)
Entresto is a twice-a-day medicine that reduces the strain on the
failing heart. It does this by enhancing the protective neurohormonal
systems (natriuretic peptide system) while simultaneously inhibiting the
harmful effects of the overactive renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system
(RAAS). Other heart failure medicines only block the harmful effects of
the overactive RAAS. Entresto contains the neprilysin inhibitor
sacubitril and the angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) valsartan.
In Europe, Entresto is indicated in adult patients for the treatment of
symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. In the
United States, Entresto is indicated for the treatment of heart failure
(New York Heart Association class II-IV) in patients with systolic
dysfunction. It has been shown to reduce the rate of cardiovascular
death and heart failure hospitalization compared to enalapril, and also
to reduce the rate of all-cause mortality compared to enalapril.
Entresto is usually administered in conjunction with other heart failure
therapies, in place of an ACE inhibitor or other angiotensin receptor
blocker (ARB). Approved indications may vary depending upon the
individual country.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 121,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
