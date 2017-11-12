Press Release: New Novartis Entresto(R) real -2

These results were published in the September 2017 supplement of the

European Journal of Heart Failure. 2017;19: p296.

About Entresto(R) (sacubitril/valsartan)

Entresto is a twice-a-day medicine that reduces the strain on the

failing heart. It does this by enhancing the protective neurohormonal

systems (natriuretic peptide system) while simultaneously inhibiting the

harmful effects of the overactive renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system

(RAAS). Other heart failure medicines only block the harmful effects of

the overactive RAAS. Entresto contains the neprilysin inhibitor

sacubitril and the angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) valsartan.

In Europe, Entresto is indicated in adult patients for the treatment of

symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. In the

United States, Entresto is indicated for the treatment of heart failure

(New York Heart Association class II-IV) in patients with systolic

dysfunction. It has been shown to reduce the rate of cardiovascular

death and heart failure hospitalization compared to enalapril, and also

to reduce the rate of all-cause mortality compared to enalapril.

Entresto is usually administered in conjunction with other heart failure

therapies, in place of an ACE inhibitor or other angiotensin receptor

blocker (ARB). Approved indications may vary depending upon the

individual country.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

the investigational or approved products described in this press release,

or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should

not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or

approved products described in this press release will be submitted or

approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any

market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that

such products will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected

by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of

existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary

intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences

of physicians and patients; global trends toward health care cost

containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and

reimbursement pressures; general economic and industry conditions,

including the effects of the persistently weak economic and financial

environment in many countries; safety, quality or manufacturing issues,

and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form

20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 121,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

[1] Wachter R, et al. Dosing Patterns and Evolution of Clinical

Parameters in Patients Prescribed Sacubitril/Valsartan in Germany.

Poster presentation at: American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

2017. Nov 11-15, Anaheim, CA.

[2] Canu A, et al. Results of a single center experience on 200

consecutive patients treated with Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan). Eur J

Heart Fail. 2017; 19:413-414.

[3] Ndumele C, et al. NT-proBNP and Heart Failure Risk Among Individuals

With and Without Obesity: The ARIC Study. Circulation. 2016;

133:631-638.

[4] Haddad H, et al. The PARASAIL study - Patient reported outcomes from

the Canadian real-world experience use of sacubitril/valsartan in

patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction. Eur J Heart

Fail. 2017; 19(Suppl. S1):34.

[5] Lewis EF, et al. Health-Related Quality of Life Outcomes in

PARADIGM-HF. Circ Heart Fail. 2017; 10:e003430.

[6] Chandra A, et al. The Effects of Sacubitril/Valsartan on Physical

and Social Activity Limitations in patients with Heart Failure: The

PARADIGM-HF. Oral presentation presented at: Heart Failure Society of

America 21st Annual Scientific Meeting. 2017; Sep 16-19, Dallas, TX.

[7] Lewis EF, et al. Sacubitril/Valsartan Associated with Lower Declines

in Health-Related Quality of Life Compared with Enalapril in Patients

with Heart Failure Hospitalization. J Card Fail. 2016; 22(8):S24.

[8] Packer M, et al. Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibition compared

with enalapril on the risk of clinical progression in surviving patients

with heart failure. Circulation. 2015; 131:54-61.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Agnes Estes

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Pharma Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 1896 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 644 1062 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com agnes.estes@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2149070/824684.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2017 13:30 ET (18:30 GMT)