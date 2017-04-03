Press Release: NIH study in NEJM shows Novartis -2

-1 of 2- 19 Apr 2017 21:00:00 UTC Press Release: NIH study in NEJM shows Novartis drug eltrombopag as first-line therapy with standard treatment improves responses in severe aplastic anemia
-- NIH study found 58% of patients with treatment-naïve severe aplastic
anemia (SAA) achieved a complete response when eltrombopag was given at
the initiation of and concurrently with standard immunosuppressive
therapy[1]
-- The historical complete response rate was 10% for untreated patients with
SAA on immunosuppressive therapy alone[1]
-- Findings were published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and
will be submitted to regulatory bodies for treatment-naïve SAA
Basel, April 19, 2017 - Novartis today announced the publication of a
study conducted by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI)
of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) demonstrating that 58% of
patients with treatment-naïve severe aplastic anemia (SAA) achieved
complete response at six months when treated with eltrombopag at the
initiation of and concurrently with standard immunosuppressive
treatment[1]. The study evaluated three sequential treatment groups, or
cohorts. Cohort 3 added eltrombopag at the initiation of
immunosuppressive therapy and showed a higher complete response rate
than cohorts 1 and 2, where eltrombopag was initiated on day 14. The
data is published in the latest issue of The New England Journal of
Medicine.
SAA is a rare and serious blood disorder in which a patient's bone
marrow fails to make enough red blood cells, white blood cells and
platelets[2]. As a result, people living with SAA may experience
debilitating symptoms and complications, such as fatigue, trouble
breathing, recurring infections and abnormal bruising or bleeding that
can limit their daily activities[2]. The current standard of care
includes immunosuppressive therapy (IST) or hematopoietic stem cell
transplantation. However, one-quarter to one-third of patients will not
respond to IST and 30-40% of responders will relapse, causing symptoms
to return[3].
"Our research in NEJM shows that eltrombopag plus standard
immunosuppressive therapy appeared to increase the overall response rate
and substantially increase the frequency, speed and robustness of
hematologic recovery in patients with SAA compared to historical
controls," said the study's lead author, Danielle Townsley, MD,
researcher in the NHLBI.
In the NIH study, the primary efficacy endpoint of complete response
rate with eltrombopag plus standard immunosuppressive treatment at six
months exceeded the historic rate (10%) across all three treatment
cohorts (cohorts differed in length of eltrombopag administration; dose
adjusted by age)[1]. Patients in cohort 1 received eltrombopag from day
14 to six months and achieved a complete response rate of 33%. The
complete response was lowest in cohort 2 (26%), in which eltrombopag
exposure was shortest (day 14 to three months). Furthermore, overall
increases in platelet and neutrophil blood level counts were higher in
comparison to the historic cohort, which is a key treatment goal for
SAA[1],[4]. The overall survival rate at a median follow-up of two years
was 97% (95% CI, 94-100%) for all cohorts[1].
"We are committed to improving the care of people living with serious
conditions over the long term, particularly those with few options and
great unmet need," said Vasant Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development
and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "Eltrombopag is the only
thrombopoietin receptor agonist to be used in the second-line treatment
of SAA, and these results from the NIH study now show its potential as a
first-line treatment, which we look forward to discussing with health
authorities."
The study also looked at clonal evolution, which is a major complication
of SAA (with potential for development of myelodysplastic syndrome and
acute myeloid leukemia)[1]. As of May 25, 2016, the addition of
eltrombopag did not increase the rate of clonal evolution and was not
higher compared to historical data[1],[5],[6],[7]. Clonal cytogenetic
evolution occurred in 7 patients at 2 years (95% CI, 1-14%)[1].
The safety profile was consistent with the known safety profile of
eltrombopag. Eltrombopag was briefly discontinued during the first two
weeks in 7 patients who experienced transient liver enzyme elevations.
Two severe adverse events, grade 2-3 cutaneous eruptions, were
attributed to eltrombopag and required discontinuation of the drug.
Adverse events not attributed to eltrombopag were due to neutropenic
infections and known toxicities from immunosuppressive therapy[7]. One
death occurred on study in a non-responding patient with thymoma three
months following treatment, due to paraneoplastic encephalopathy[1].
NIH Study Design
The Phase I-II, non-randomized study is being conducted by the National
Heart, Lung and Blood Institute through a Cooperative Research and
Development Agreement (CRADA) with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.
The primary analysis included 92 patients with treatment-naïve
severe aplastic anemia in three treatment cohorts, and nearly 80% of
patients were over the age of 18. Eltrombopag was administered at 150 mg
daily for patients 12 years or older, 75 mg daily for those 6 to 11
years, and 2.5 mg/kg/day for children 2 to 5 years. Duration of
treatment with eltrombopag varied per cohort (cohort 1: day 14 to six
months; cohort 2: day 14 to three months; cohort 3: day one to six
months). ATG and cyclosporine were administered as standard
immunosuppression therapy[1].
The study's primary efficacy endpoint was hematologic complete response
at six months defined by absolute neutrophil count >=1,000/Mu l,
hemoglobin >=10 gm/dL, and platelets >=100,000/Mu l. Secondary endpoints
included partial and overall hematologic responses at three months, six
months, and yearly; survival; self-reported health outcomes; relapse,
paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and clonal evolution as
defined by a new clonal cytogenetic abnormality or characteristic
dysplastic or leukemic changes in marrow consistent with myelodysplastic
syndrome (MDS) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML)[1].
About Eltrombopag
Eltrombopag, marketed as Promacta(R) in the US and Revolade(R) in
countries outside the US, is approved in more than 100 countries
worldwide for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with
chronic immune (idiopathic) thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) who have had
an inadequate response or are intolerant to other treatments, in over 45
countries worldwide for the treatment of patients with severe aplastic
anemia (SAA) who are refractory to other treatments, and in more than 50
countries for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic
hepatitis C to allow them to initiate and maintain interferon-based
therapy. Eltrombopag is approved in the United States and in the
European Union for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in pediatric
patients 1 year and older with chronic immune (idiopathic)
thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to
corticosteroids, immunoglobulins, or splenectomy.
Important Safety Information for Revolade(R) (eltrombopag)
Revolade may cause serious side effects, such as liver problems, high
platelet counts and a higher chance for blood clots, bleeding after
stopping treatment, and bone marrow problems.
Revolade may damage the liver and cause serious, even life threatening,
illness. Blood tests to check the liver are needed before taking
Revolade and during treatment. When certain antiviral treatments are
given together with Revolade for the treatment of thrombocytopenia due
to hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections, some liver problems can get
worse.
A doctor will order the blood tests and any other tests required. In
some cases, Revolade treatment may need to be stopped. Patients should
tell a doctor right away if they have any of these signs and symptoms of
liver problems: yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes
(jaundice), unusual darkening of the urine, unusual tiredness, right
upper stomach area pain.
Patients have a higher chance of getting a blood clot if their platelet
count is too high during treatment with Revolade, but blood clots can
occur with normal or even low platelet counts. Patients who have
cirrhosis of the liver are at risk of a blood clot in a blood vessel
that feeds the liver. Patients may have severe complications from some
forms of blood clots, such as clots that travel to the lungs or that
cause heart attacks or strokes. A doctor will check the patient's blood
platelet counts, and change the dose or stop Revolade if platelet counts
get too high. Patients should tell their doctor right away if they have
signs and symptoms of a blood clot in the leg, such as swelling or
pain/tenderness of one leg.
When patients with chronic ITP stop taking Revolade, their blood
platelet count will drop back down to what it was before they started
taking Revolade. These effects are most likely to happen within 4 weeks
after patients stop taking Revolade. The lower platelet counts may
increase risk of bleeding. A doctor will check platelet counts for at
least 4 weeks after patients stop taking Revolade. Patients should tell
their doctor or pharmacist if they have any bruising or bleeding after
they stop taking Revolade.
Patients being treated for the disease may have problems with their bone
marrow. Medicines like Revolade could make this problem worse. Signs of
bone marrow changes may show up as abnormal results in blood tests. A
doctor may also carry out tests to directly check the bone marrow during
treatment with Revolade.
The most common side effects of Revolade when used to treat adult
patients with chronic ITP include headache, anemia, decreased appetite,
insomnia, cough, nausea, diarrhea, alopecia, pruritus, myalgia, pyrexia,
fatigue, influenza-like illness, asthenia, chills and peripheral edema.
The most common side effects of Revolade when used to treat pediatric
patients with chronic ITP include upper respiratory tract infection,
nasopharyngitis, cough, diarrhea, pyrexia, rhinitis, abdominal pain,
oropharyngeal pain, toothache, rash, increased AST and rhinorrhea.
The most common side effects of Revolade when used to treat patients
with chronic HCV and antiviral agents include headache, anemia,
decreased appetite, insomnia, cough, nausea, diarrhea, alopecia,
pruritus, myalgia, pyrexia, fatigue, influenza-like illness, asthenia,
chills and peripheral edema.
The most common side effects of Revolade when used to treat patients
with severe aplastic anemia (SAA) include headache, dizziness, insomnia,
cough, dyspnea, oropharyngeal pain, rhinorrhea, nausea, diarrhea,
abdominal pain, transaminases increased, ecchymosis, arthralgia, muscle
spasms, pain in extremity, fatigue, febrile neutropenia, and pyrexia.
Common side effects that may show up in blood tests include increase in
some liver enzymes and laboratory tests that may show abnormal changes
to the cells in the bone marrow.
Please see full EU Summary of Product Characteristics for Revolade
(eltrombopag).
