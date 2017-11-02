Press Release: Novartis and Amgen announce expanded collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute in pioneering prevention program

Novartis International AG / Novartis and Amgen announce expanded

collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute in pioneering prevention

-- Parties to collaborate on a new Generation Study 2, assessing whether

investigational drug CNP520 can prevent or delay the symptoms of

Alzheimer's disease (AD)

-- Clinical trial is part of the Generation Program, which includes

cognitively healthy people at genetic risk of developing AD

-- Generation Study 2 aims to include a broader high-risk population, as

compared to the ongoing Generation Study 1

-- 44 million people globally are estimated to have AD or a related dementia,

with one new case diagnosed every three seconds[1],[2]

Basel, November 2, 2017 - Novartis, Amgen and the Banner Alzheimer's

Institute (BAI) today announced an expanded collaboration to initiate a

new trial - the Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative (API) Generation Study

2. This trial follows the launch of the Generation Study 1, and will

determine whether the BACE1 inhibitor CNP520 can prevent or delay the

onset of Alzheimer's disease symptoms in a high-risk population. BACE1

is an enzyme that plays an important role in the production of Amyloid

ß, a protein which accumulates in the brains of individuals with AD

years before clinical symptoms begin. More information on the sites

participating in Generation Study 2 can be found at Clinical trials.gov

https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03131453?term=cnp520&recrs=ab&rank=1

and in the website www.GenerationProgram.com.

"Expanding our collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute stands

testament to our belief that preventing amyloid buildup is one of the

most promising approaches to treating Alzheimer's disease," said Vas

Narasimhan, M.D., Global Head Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer

for Novartis. "If we determine that our BACE1 inhibitor can prevent or

delay the onset of symptoms in healthy yet high-risk populations, this

would represent a tremendous breakthrough for those that may face this

debilitating disease."

The Generation Study 2 started enrolling participants in the US in

August 2017, and will eventually include more than 180 sites in more

than 20 countries around the world. This five-year study will recruit

approximately 2,000 cognitively healthy participants, aged 60 to 75, who

are at high risk of developing AD based on their age and who carry

either two copies of the apolipoprotein E (APOE) 4 gene or one copy of

the gene with evidence of elevated brain amyloid. This is different from

the Generation Study 1, which only targeted those who carry two copies

of the APOE4 gene. APOE4 is the major genetic risk factor for late-onset

Alzheimer's disease. Roughly one in four people carry a single copy of

the APOE4 gene, but only about two percent of the world's population

carries two copies.[3] Eligible participants will be randomized to

receive placebo or one of two doses of CNP520 (15 mg or 50 mg),

co-developed by Novartis and the biotechnology company Amgen.

"This expanded collaboration builds upon the API Generation Study 1

which launched last year, and is another step in our effort to take

clinical trials to a critical new stage," said Pierre N. Tariot, MD,

co-director of API and director of BAI, a division of Banner Health, one

of the largest nonprofit healthcare systems in the U.S. "This approach

continues to shift the Alzheimer's research paradigm from reversing

disease damage to attacking its root cause before symptoms surface. It

is our hope that by targeting people earlier, we will have a better

chance of delaying or preventing the onset of the disease."

Participants will be recruited via multiple venues, including, in the US,

the Alzheimer's Prevention Registry's GeneMatch program

(www.endALZnow.org/GeneMatch). GeneMatch is a first-of-its-kind program

designed to identify a large group of people interested in volunteering

for Alzheimer's disease prevention research studies, based in part on

their APOE genetic information.

About the Generation Program

The Generation Program consists of two pivotal Phase 2/3 studies. The

studies are testing whether investigational anti-amyloid treatments

might prevent or delay the emergence of symptoms of AD in people at

particularly high risk for developing the disease at older ages because

of their genetic status.

The Generation Study 2 is examining whether the BACE1 inhibitor CNP520

can prevent or delay the onset of the symptoms of the disease in

individuals who are at high risk of developing AD because of their age

and because they carry either one or two copies of the APOE4 gene. Those

with one copy will require evidence of elevated brain amyloid.

About Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative

The Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative (API) is an international

collaborative research effort formed to launch a new era of Alzheimer's

prevention research. Led by the Banner Alzheimer's Institute, the API

conducts prevention trials in cognitively healthy people at increased

genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease. It will continue to establish the

brain imaging, biological and cognitive measurements needed to rapidly

test promising prevention therapies and provide registries to support

enrollment in future prevention trials. API is intended to provide the

scientific means, accelerated approval pathway with the cooperation of

the regulatory agencies and enrollment resources needed to evaluate the

range of promising Alzheimer's prevention therapies and find ones that

work. For more information, go to www.banneralz.org.

