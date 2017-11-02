02.11.2017 21:30
Press Release: Novartis and Amgen announce expanded collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute in pioneering prevention program

Novartis International AG / Novartis and Amgen announce expanded

collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute in pioneering prevention

program. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The

issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-- Parties to collaborate on a new Generation Study 2, assessing whether

investigational drug CNP520 can prevent or delay the symptoms of

Alzheimer's disease (AD)

-- Clinical trial is part of the Generation Program, which includes

cognitively healthy people at genetic risk of developing AD

-- Generation Study 2 aims to include a broader high-risk population, as

compared to the ongoing Generation Study 1

-- 44 million people globally are estimated to have AD or a related dementia,

with one new case diagnosed every three seconds[1],[2]

Basel, November 2, 2017 - Novartis, Amgen and the Banner Alzheimer's

Institute (BAI) today announced an expanded collaboration to initiate a

new trial - the Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative (API) Generation Study

2. This trial follows the launch of the Generation Study 1, and will

determine whether the BACE1 inhibitor CNP520 can prevent or delay the

onset of Alzheimer's disease symptoms in a high-risk population. BACE1

is an enzyme that plays an important role in the production of Amyloid

ß, a protein which accumulates in the brains of individuals with AD

years before clinical symptoms begin. More information on the sites

participating in Generation Study 2 can be found at Clinical trials.gov

https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03131453?term=cnp520&recrs=ab&rank=1

and in the website www.GenerationProgram.com.

"Expanding our collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute stands

testament to our belief that preventing amyloid buildup is one of the

most promising approaches to treating Alzheimer's disease," said Vas

Narasimhan, M.D., Global Head Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer

for Novartis. "If we determine that our BACE1 inhibitor can prevent or

delay the onset of symptoms in healthy yet high-risk populations, this

would represent a tremendous breakthrough for those that may face this

debilitating disease."

The Generation Study 2 started enrolling participants in the US in

August 2017, and will eventually include more than 180 sites in more

than 20 countries around the world. This five-year study will recruit

approximately 2,000 cognitively healthy participants, aged 60 to 75, who

are at high risk of developing AD based on their age and who carry

either two copies of the apolipoprotein E (APOE) 4 gene or one copy of

the gene with evidence of elevated brain amyloid. This is different from

the Generation Study 1, which only targeted those who carry two copies

of the APOE4 gene. APOE4 is the major genetic risk factor for late-onset

Alzheimer's disease. Roughly one in four people carry a single copy of

the APOE4 gene, but only about two percent of the world's population

carries two copies.[3] Eligible participants will be randomized to

receive placebo or one of two doses of CNP520 (15 mg or 50 mg),

co-developed by Novartis and the biotechnology company Amgen.

"This expanded collaboration builds upon the API Generation Study 1

which launched last year, and is another step in our effort to take

clinical trials to a critical new stage," said Pierre N. Tariot, MD,

co-director of API and director of BAI, a division of Banner Health, one

of the largest nonprofit healthcare systems in the U.S. "This approach

continues to shift the Alzheimer's research paradigm from reversing

disease damage to attacking its root cause before symptoms surface. It

is our hope that by targeting people earlier, we will have a better

chance of delaying or preventing the onset of the disease."

Participants will be recruited via multiple venues, including, in the US,

the Alzheimer's Prevention Registry's GeneMatch program

(www.endALZnow.org/GeneMatch). GeneMatch is a first-of-its-kind program

designed to identify a large group of people interested in volunteering

for Alzheimer's disease prevention research studies, based in part on

their APOE genetic information.

About the Generation Program

The Generation Program consists of two pivotal Phase 2/3 studies. The

studies are testing whether investigational anti-amyloid treatments

might prevent or delay the emergence of symptoms of AD in people at

particularly high risk for developing the disease at older ages because

of their genetic status.

The Generation Study 2 is examining whether the BACE1 inhibitor CNP520

can prevent or delay the onset of the symptoms of the disease in

individuals who are at high risk of developing AD because of their age

and because they carry either one or two copies of the APOE4 gene. Those

with one copy will require evidence of elevated brain amyloid.

About Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative

The Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative (API) is an international

collaborative research effort formed to launch a new era of Alzheimer's

prevention research. Led by the Banner Alzheimer's Institute, the API

conducts prevention trials in cognitively healthy people at increased

genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease. It will continue to establish the

brain imaging, biological and cognitive measurements needed to rapidly

test promising prevention therapies and provide registries to support

enrollment in future prevention trials. API is intended to provide the

scientific means, accelerated approval pathway with the cooperation of

the regulatory agencies and enrollment resources needed to evaluate the

range of promising Alzheimer's prevention therapies and find ones that

work. For more information, go to www.banneralz.org.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals for CNP520 or the other

investigational products described in this press release, or regarding

potential future revenues from such products or the collaboration with

Amgen and Banner Alzheimer's Institute. You should not place undue

reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based

on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are

subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should

one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should

underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There

can be no guarantee that CNP520 or the other investigational products

described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale

in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any

guarantee that the collaboration with Amgen and Banner Alzheimer's

Institute will achieve any or all of its intended goals and objectives,

or be commercially successful. Nor can there be any guarantee that

CNP520 or the other investigational products described in this press

release will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,

our expectations regarding such products, and the collaboration with

Amgen and Banner Alzheimer's Institute, could be affected by, among

other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,

including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing

clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; global trends toward health care cost

containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and

reimbursement pressures; general economic and industry conditions,

including the effects of the persistently weak economic and financial

environment in many countries; safety, quality or manufacturing issues,

and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form

20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 121,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Alzheimer's Association 2015. Changing the Trajectory of Alzheimer's

Disease: How a Treatment by 2025 Saves Lives and Dollars

2. Policy Brief for Heads of Government: The Global Impact of Dementia

2013-205. Published by Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI), London.

December 2013.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2017 16:30 ET (20:30 GMT)

