Press Release: Novartis and Amgen announce expanded collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute in pioneering prevention program

-- Parties to collaborate on a new Generation Study 2, assessing whether
investigational drug CNP520 can prevent or delay the symptoms of
Alzheimer's disease (AD)
-- Clinical trial is part of the Generation Program, which includes
cognitively healthy people at genetic risk of developing AD
-- Generation Study 2 aims to include a broader high-risk population, as
compared to the ongoing Generation Study 1
-- 44 million people globally are estimated to have AD or a related dementia,
with one new case diagnosed every three seconds[1],[2]
Basel, November 2, 2017 - Novartis, Amgen and the Banner Alzheimer's
Institute (BAI) today announced an expanded collaboration to initiate a
new trial - the Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative (API) Generation Study
2. This trial follows the launch of the Generation Study 1, and will
determine whether the BACE1 inhibitor CNP520 can prevent or delay the
onset of Alzheimer's disease symptoms in a high-risk population. BACE1
is an enzyme that plays an important role in the production of Amyloid
ß, a protein which accumulates in the brains of individuals with AD
years before clinical symptoms begin. More information on the sites
participating in Generation Study 2 can be found at Clinical trials.gov
https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03131453?term=cnp520&recrs=ab&rank=1
and in the website www.GenerationProgram.com.
"Expanding our collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute stands
testament to our belief that preventing amyloid buildup is one of the
most promising approaches to treating Alzheimer's disease," said Vas
Narasimhan, M.D., Global Head Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer
for Novartis. "If we determine that our BACE1 inhibitor can prevent or
delay the onset of symptoms in healthy yet high-risk populations, this
would represent a tremendous breakthrough for those that may face this
debilitating disease."
The Generation Study 2 started enrolling participants in the US in
August 2017, and will eventually include more than 180 sites in more
than 20 countries around the world. This five-year study will recruit
approximately 2,000 cognitively healthy participants, aged 60 to 75, who
are at high risk of developing AD based on their age and who carry
either two copies of the apolipoprotein E (APOE) 4 gene or one copy of
the gene with evidence of elevated brain amyloid. This is different from
the Generation Study 1, which only targeted those who carry two copies
of the APOE4 gene. APOE4 is the major genetic risk factor for late-onset
Alzheimer's disease. Roughly one in four people carry a single copy of
the APOE4 gene, but only about two percent of the world's population
carries two copies.[3] Eligible participants will be randomized to
receive placebo or one of two doses of CNP520 (15 mg or 50 mg),
co-developed by Novartis and the biotechnology company Amgen.
"This expanded collaboration builds upon the API Generation Study 1
which launched last year, and is another step in our effort to take
clinical trials to a critical new stage," said Pierre N. Tariot, MD,
co-director of API and director of BAI, a division of Banner Health, one
of the largest nonprofit healthcare systems in the U.S. "This approach
continues to shift the Alzheimer's research paradigm from reversing
disease damage to attacking its root cause before symptoms surface. It
is our hope that by targeting people earlier, we will have a better
chance of delaying or preventing the onset of the disease."
Participants will be recruited via multiple venues, including, in the US,
the Alzheimer's Prevention Registry's GeneMatch program
(www.endALZnow.org/GeneMatch). GeneMatch is a first-of-its-kind program
designed to identify a large group of people interested in volunteering
for Alzheimer's disease prevention research studies, based in part on
their APOE genetic information.
About the Generation Program
The Generation Program consists of two pivotal Phase 2/3 studies. The
studies are testing whether investigational anti-amyloid treatments
might prevent or delay the emergence of symptoms of AD in people at
particularly high risk for developing the disease at older ages because
of their genetic status.
The Generation Study 2 is examining whether the BACE1 inhibitor CNP520
can prevent or delay the onset of the symptoms of the disease in
individuals who are at high risk of developing AD because of their age
and because they carry either one or two copies of the APOE4 gene. Those
with one copy will require evidence of elevated brain amyloid.
About Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative
The Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative (API) is an international
collaborative research effort formed to launch a new era of Alzheimer's
prevention research. Led by the Banner Alzheimer's Institute, the API
conducts prevention trials in cognitively healthy people at increased
genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease. It will continue to establish the
brain imaging, biological and cognitive measurements needed to rapidly
test promising prevention therapies and provide registries to support
enrollment in future prevention trials. API is intended to provide the
scientific means, accelerated approval pathway with the cooperation of
the regulatory agencies and enrollment resources needed to evaluate the
range of promising Alzheimer's prevention therapies and find ones that
work. For more information, go to www.banneralz.org.
