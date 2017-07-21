-1 of 2- 21 Aug 2017 05:15:00 UTC Press Release: Novartis and Medicines for Malaria Venture launch patient trial in Africa for KAF156, a novel compound against multidrug-resistant malaria
-- Compound has potential to be a game-changer in malaria elimination,
rapidly clearing malaria infection, including resistant strains, and
blocking parasite transmission
-- KAF156 is first compound from the imidazolopiperazines, a novel class of
antimalarials, to enter phase IIb combination studies
-- Clinical trial has started early August in adults with malaria and is
planned to expand to adolescents and children in a total of nine
countries in Africa and Asia
Basel, August 21, 2017 - Novartis and Medicines for Malaria Venture
(MMV) have launched a patient trial for KAF156, a next-generation
antimalarial compound with the potential to treat drug-resistant strains
of the malaria parasite. The trial will test the efficacy of KAF156 in
combination with a new, improved formulation of the existing
antimalarial lumefantrine. The first trial center is operational in Mali
and will be followed by sixteen additional centers across a total of
nine countries in Africa and Asia over the next few months.
"This new milestone underscores our company's long-standing commitment
to the fight against malaria," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head of Drug
Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "With nearly half of
the world's population at risk, malaria continues to be a major public
health challenge. Developing new antimalarial medicines is critical to
achieving malaria elimination. Innovative science continues to be our
best weapon against the disease."
KAF156 belongs to a novel class of antimalarial compounds called
imidazolopiperazines. It has the potential to clear malaria infection,
including resistant strains, as well as to block the transmission of the
malaria parasite. As demonstrated in a phase IIa proof-of-concept trial,
the compound is fast-acting and potent across multiple stages of the
parasite's lifecycle, rapidly clearing both P. falciparum and P. vivax
parasites.
Next-generation antimalarials are urgently needed to tackle rising
parasite resistance to current therapies. Emergence of resistance to
both artemisinin and many partner drugs has been reported in Asia [1]
and reduced sensitivity to artemisinin has also been sporadically
reported in Africa [2].
The phase IIb study will test multiple dosing combinations and dosing
schedules of KAF156 and lumefantrine, including the feasibility of a
single dose therapy in adults, adolescents and children. As children are
the most vulnerable to malaria, the goal is to include them in the
clinical trial as quickly as possible, following safety review of the
data generated in adults, thereby potentially accelerating the
development of a pediatric formulation.
"To build on the gains made against malaria since the turn of the
century, we need new medicines that are effective across all types of
resistance patterns and geographies, and that are easy to administer,
especially to children," said Dr David Reddy, CEO of MMV. "With the
phase IIb trial of KAF156-lumefantrine now underway, the MMV-Novartis
partnership is drawing closer to the exciting prospect of such a new
medicine that would be a powerful tool to fight the disease."
It is important to test new drug candidates in the settings where they
will be used. Conducted in state-of-the-art centers across Africa and
Asia, the KAF156 trial is particularly complex given that multiple
dosing combinations and dosing schedules are being tested in parallel in
three different age groups.
"Malaria is a major public health concern in Mali - especially for
children. Thus, the need for novel antimalarials is urgent," said Dr.
Bakary Fofana, clinical trial investigator at the Malaria Research and
Training Center in Bougoula - Hameau. "Because it is a new compound with
the potential to treat malaria including strains resistant to currently
used antimalarials, we are particularly motivated to run the KAF156
patient trial at our site in Mali."
KAF156 is the result of a Wellcome Trust, MMV and Singapore Economic
Development Board supported joint research program with the Novartis
Institute for Tropical Diseases, the Genomics Institute of the Novartis
Research Foundation, and the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute.
Novartis is developing KAF156 with scientific and financial support from
MMV (in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation).
The partnership between MMV and Novartis builds on a long-standing
successful collaboration in antimalarial drug development, which led to
the launch in 2009 of the first high-quality artemisinin combination
therapy for children. Since 2001, Novartis has delivered more than 300
million dispersible pediatric treatments without profit to
malaria-endemic countries.
About the Novartis Malaria Initiative
The Novartis Malaria Initiative drives research, development and access
to novel treatments to eliminate malaria. It is one of the
pharmaceutical industry's largest access-to-medicine programs. Since
2001, the initiative has delivered more than 800 million treatments
without profit, mostly to the public sector of malaria-endemic
countries.
The Novartis Malaria Initiative is integrated in Novartis Social
Business, a unit which includes Novartis Access, SMS for Life and the
Novartis Healthy Family programs.
For more information visit www.malaria.novartis.com
About Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV)
MMV is a leading product development partnership (PDP) in the field of
antimalarial drug research and development. Its mission is to reduce the
burden of malaria in disease-endemic countries by discovering,
developing and delivering new, effective and affordable antimalarial
drugs.
Since its foundation in 1999, MMV and partners have built the largest
portfolio of antimalarial R&D and access projects ever assembled, and
brought forward seven new medicines that are already saving lives. MMV's
success is based on its extensive partnership network of over 400
pharmaceutical, academic and endemic-country partners in more than 55
countries.
MMV's vision is a world in which innovative medicines will cure and
protect the vulnerable and under-served populations at risk of malaria,
and ultimately help to eradicate this terrible disease.
For more information visit www.mmv.org
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 119,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
References
[1]
https://thedevelopmentset.com/the-unrelenting-specter-of-drug-resistant-malaria-da11f736c973
[2] http://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJMc1612765 or
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1471492217300041?via%3Dihub
[3] http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc1612765#t=article
# # #
