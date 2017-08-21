Press Release: Novartis announces analysis -2

-1 of 2- 27 Aug 2017 09:00:00 UTC Press Release: Novartis announces analysis published in The Lancet showing ACZ885 reduced lung cancer mortality by 77% in the CANTOS study with further studies planned
-- Review of blinded, pre-planned oncology safety analyses revealed a 77%
reduction in lung cancer mortality and 67% reduction in lung cancer cases
in patients treated with 300mg of ACZ885
-- CANTOS is the first Phase III clinical trial to support a
long-established hypothesis from pre-clinical models that inhibition of
IL-1ß impacts cancer incidence and mortality
-- CANTOS cardiovascular study which met primary endpoint as published in
The New England Journal of Medicine, validating anti-inflammatory agent
impacts cardiovascular risk reduction
-- Novartis plans to discuss lung cancer hypothesis with regulatory
authorities and begin evaluation in additional Phase III confirmatory
studies
Basel, August 27, 2017 - Earlier today, Novartis revealed primary data
from the Canakinumab Anti-inflammatory Thrombosis Outcomes Study
(CANTOS), a Phase III study evaluating the role of ACZ885, an
interleukin-1ß antibody, in people with a prior heart attack and
inflammatory atherosclerosis as measured by high-sensitivity C-reactive
protein (hsCRP), a known marker of inflammation, at levels of >=2mg/L.
An additional pre-planned analysis showed that ACZ885 reduced the rate
of lung cancer incidence and mortality among study participants. Effects
were dose-dependent with a relative risk reduction of 67% finding for
lung cancer (HR 0.33 [95% CI: 0.18-0.59]) and 77% for lung cancer
mortality (HR 0.23 [95% CI: 0.10-0.54]) observed among patients
receiving the 300mg dose of ACZ885 every three months[1]. As part of the
study design, all cases of cancers were reviewed by an independent panel
of oncologists unaware of study drug allocation. Details of the lung
cancer analysis were presented today, alongside the cardiovascular
outcomes data, at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress and
published simultaneously in The Lancet[1],[2]. The details of the
cardiovascular findings were also presented at ESC and simultaneously
published in The New England Journal of Medicine[3].
"The results of CANTOS are exciting because we now have clear evidence
that in addition to lowering cholesterol, targeting inflammation reduces
patients' risk of cardiovascular disease, and perhaps even lung cancer,"
said Paul Ridker, MD, CANTOS Study Chairman and
Director of the Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at Brigham
and Women's Hospital. "From a cardiologist perspective, these findings
represent a novel approach to the treatment of heart disease with the
potential to also help patients with certain cancers."
"By targeting the IL-1ß pathway, CANTOS study findings provide
further insights into the role of inflammation in lung cancer and
medical researchers additional data to conduct trials to prove this
important hypothesis," said Howard A. "Skip" Burris, MD, President of
Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer, Sarah Cannon Research
Institute (Nashville, TN) and Chair of the CANTOS Cancer Adjudication
Committee.
"These data are a significant milestone because they show that
selectively targeting inflammation with ACZ885 reduces cardiovascular
risk and that ACZ885 may also be an important immuno-oncology therapy
targeting IL-1ß for lung cancer," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head,
Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "We look forward
to submitting the CANTOS cardiovascular data to regulatory authorities
for approval and initiating additional phase III studies in lung
cancer."
IL-1ß is a key cytokine in the inflammatory pathway known to drive
the continued progression of inflammatory atherosclerosis. By inhibiting
the tumor micro-environment mediated by interleukin-1ß, the CANTOS
study data analysis explored whether ACZ885, a monoclonal antibody that
targets and inhibits the action of IL-1ß, could have an impact on
the occurrence and progression of cancer.
With more than 10,000 patients enrolled in the study over the last six
years, CANTOS was one of the largest and longest-running clinical trials
in Novartis' history. Trial participants with a prior history of
atherosclerosis, a hsCRP level of >=2mg/L, and who were free of
previously-diagnosed cancer, received either placebo or one of three
doses of ACZ885 (50mg, 150mg, and 300mg subcutaneously every 3 months).
All participants received current standard of care therapies, with 91%
of participants taking lipid-lowering statins. During a median follow up
of 3.7 years, as compared to placebo, ACZ885 resulted in dose dependent
reduction in hsCRP of 26 to 41% and a dose-dependent reduction in IL-6
of 25 to 43% (p=<0.0001). For all cancer related mortality (n=196 across
treatment), ACZ885 resulted in a significant reduction compared to
placebo at the 300mg dose (HR 0.49: [95% CI: 0.31-0.75] p=0.0009).
Incident lung cancer (n=129 across treatment) was reduced at the 300mg
dose versus placebo (HR 0.33 [95% CI: 0.18-0.59]; p=<0.0001) and the
150mg dose versus placebo (HR 0.61 [95% CI: 0.39-0.97]; p=0.034). Lung
cancer mortality was significantly less common at the 300mg dose versus
placebo (HR 0.23 [95% CI: 0.10-0.54] p=0.0002)[1].
The overall rates of adverse events (AEs), serious AEs, and
discontinuations due to AEs were similar to placebo across all ACZ885
doses. In the six year-long study, serious infections were reported in
11.7% vs 10.2% and malignancies were reported in 6.7% vs 7.1% of
participants (ACZ885 300mg vs placebo, respectively). Fatal infections
occurred in about one per 1,000 patients in placebo. Although rare, this
occurrence was higher in the combined ACZ885 group than placebo. On the
other hand, cancer deaths were cut in half by ACZ885 such that there was
a non-significant reduction in death from any cause[1].
Over the last decade, the development of immuno-oncology agents have
become a primary therapeutic category in fighting certain types of
cancers and have improved the outcome for patients, especially those
living with lung cancer. Novartis is exploring a number of immunotherapy
approaches including priming or educating the immune system so that it
can recognize cancer as a threat, attempting to unleash immune cells
that have already been primed, and investigating ways to make the tumor
more accessible to immune cells. This scientific research is helping
the medical community to understand how cancer is responding to therapy
- including which patients may benefit from treatments.
About CANTOS (NCT01327846)
The Canakinumab Anti-inflammatory Thrombosis Outcomes Study (CANTOS)
(NCT01327846) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled,
event-driven Phase III study designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety
and tolerability of quarterly subcutaneous injections of ACZ885 (also
known as canakinumab) in combination with standard of care in the
prevention of recurrent cardiovascular (CV) events among 10,061 people
with a prior myocardial infarction (MI) and with a high-sensitivity
C-reactive protein (hsCRP) level of >=2mg/L. The study evaluated three
different doses of ACZ885 vs placebo. The primary endpoint of the study
was time to first occurrence of major adverse CV event (MACE), a
composite of CV death, non-fatal MI, and non-fatal stroke. Secondary
endpoints included time to first occurrence of the composite CV endpoint
consisting of CV death, non-fatal MI, non-fatal stroke and
hospitalization for unstable angina requiring unplanned
revascularization; time to new onset type 2 diabetes among people with
pre-diabetes at randomization; time to occurrence of non-fatal MI,
non-fatal stroke or all-cause mortality; and time to all-cause
mortality. The median follow-up time was 3.7 years. The study ran for
approximately six years.
In agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration in 2010, incident
cancers were adjudicated by a blinded independent oncology monitoring
committee. Data on incident cancers, including cancer deaths, were
collected as serious adverse events and analyzed in a prospective
fashion. History of cancer was an exclusion criteria to study enrollment
(baseline CT scans were not conducted) and diagnosis of cancer led to a
discontinuation of treatment with ACZ885 as per protocol.
About ACZ885 (canakinumab)
ACZ885 (canakinumab) is a selective, high-affinity, fully human
monoclonal antibody that inhibits IL-1ß, a key cytokine in the
inflammatory pathway known to drive the continued progression of
inflammatory atherosclerosis. ACZ885 works by blocking the action of
IL-1ß for a sustained period of time, therefore inhibiting
inflammation that is caused by its over-production. ACZ885 is the first
and only investigational treatment which has shown that selectively
targeting inflammation significantly reduces cardiovascular risk.
Novartis Commitment to Lung Cancer
Worldwide, lung cancer causes more deaths than colon, breast and
prostate cancer combined, and an estimated 1.8 million new cases of lung
cancer are diagnosed each year[4],[5]. Novartis Oncology's research in
innovative therapies has helped transform treatment approaches for
patients living with mutation-driven types of lung cancer. The company
continues its commitment to the global lung cancer community through
ongoing studies, as well as the exploration of investigational targeted
and immuno-oncology agents in non-small cell lung cancer.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 119,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
